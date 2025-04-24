The Who What Wear UK Wedding Directory: The Venues, Suppliers and Brands We Genuinely Recommend
Welcome to the Who What Wear UK wedding directory, a one-stop destination for all your wedding planning needs. From venue ideas to makeup artists and dress boutiques to bars for hire, here, you’ll find a bumper list of every supplier with the Who What Wear editor (and reader!) stamp of approval. Consider this list our way of helping make planning your special day as easy and stress-free as possible. Here we go…
1. VENUES
Picking a venue is often first on the to-do list when planning a wedding, after deciding on a rough budget and guest list. It’s important to tackle these two big questions first, as they will no doubt inform the venues you look at. We’ve curated a list below of our favourite UK, European and international wedding venues, along with some special locations in London if you’re having a smaller affair.
UK
- The Painswick, The Cotswolds
- Wilderness Reserve, Suffolk
- Middleton Lodge, North Yorkshire
- Aswarby Rectory, Lincolnshire
- Lartington Hall, North Yorkshire
- Boutique Marquees, Nationwide
- Butley Priory, Suffolk
- Casterton Grange, The Lake District
- Belcombe Court, Bradford-on-Avon
- Parnahm Park, Dorset
- Florin, Wales
- Anthology Farm, The Cotswolds
- Winterfell, The Lake District
- Elmley Nature Reserve, Kent
- Treseren, Cornwall
- The George, Sussex
- The Forge, Somerset
- Wildhive Callow Hall, Derbyshire
- Kinloch Lodge, Isle of Skye
- Glebe House, Devon
- Inspired Structures, Nationwide
LONDON
- Brunswick House
- The ICA
- The Old Session House
- Clapton Country Club
- Clissold House
- Trinity Buoy Wharf
- Hackney Town Hall
- The Orangery, Holland Park
- Old Marylebone Town Hall
- Morden Hall
- Spring, Somerset House
- The Garden Museum
- The Ned
- Petersham Nurseries
- 100 Barrington
- Hamswell House
- Woodberry Wetlands
- Islington Town Hall
PRIVATE DINING ROOMS
- The Camberwell Arms
- Luca
- Gold
- St John
- Bistrotheque
- The Italian Greyhound
- Boundary
- The Hari
- The Walmer Castle
- The Hero
- The Pelican
- Morchella
- Barrafina
EUROPE
- Le Château Charmant, France
- The Secret View, Greece
- Can Ferrereta, Mallorca
- Le Grand Banc, France
- Villa Sant'Andrea, Sicily
- Tonnara di Scopello, Italy
- Finca Serena, Mallorca
- Belmond La Residencia, Mallorca
- The Lodge, Mallorca
- Borgo Santo Pietro, Italy
- Castello di Vicarello, Italy
- ØsterGRO, Denmark
- Casa Sacoto, Portugal
- The Peligoni Club, Greece
- The Courti Estate, Corfu
FARTHER AFIELD
- The Swanner House, California
- Kasbah Bab Ourika, Atlas Mountains
- Baja Luna, Los Cabos
- The Carlyle, New York
- La Cotte Farm, Western Cape
- The Sea Ranch Lodge, California
- Amangiri, Utah
- Le Chacuel, California
- INNESS, Upstate New York
- Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York
- Recoleta, Australia
2. FASHION
For most brides, what to wear is the biggest wedding conundrum. Of course, your outfit will come down to personal taste, style and budget, and the lists below are just a starting point. However, every dress destination and brand we've listed comes editor-approved and promises to be a real joy to visit and shop from. You'll also find an edit of our favourite rental platforms should you wish to hire a wedding look, as well as resale sites if you're hoping to pass your dress on to another bride, suit destinations for the men in your life and the best places to find bridesmaids outfits, too.
DRESS DESTINATIONS
- The Fall Bride
- Bon Bride
- The Own Studio
- The Briderie
- Halfpenny London
- Unbridled Studio
- Clover London
- Mother's Daughter
- Melle Cloche
- Browns Bride
- Bibi London
- The Wedding Club
- Honor NYC
- Emma Beaumont
- Emilia Wickstead
- Falcus&Wood
- Galvan
YOUR BRIDAL WARDROBE
SECONDHAND, RENTAL AND RE-SALE PLATFORMS
BRIDESMAIDS
SUITS
WEDDING BANDS
3. SUPPLIERS
Now to get into the nitty gritty. As a bride-to-be myself, I can confirm that having to choose your suppliers is one of the most time-consuming jobs. When I started planning my wedding six months ago, I wish I'd had the below list, so consider this my gift to you! From cakes and cocktails that have exclusively five-star reviews to sites to start at for your music and entertainment options, you'll find our team's ultimate list of wedding suppliers.
PLANNERS
- The Isle Events
- LaLindi
- Weddings By Lauren Alway
- Timeless White
- Studio Miia
- The Fold
- Wanderlust Events
- Lucia Boriosi
MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT
- Blank Canvas Entertainment
- ALR Music
- Entertainment Nation
- Sensation Band
- The Kitts
- Velvet Notes
- MyMuso
- Howling Owl
FLOWERS
- Bimba Floral Studio
- Lovergirl
- Ett Hem London
- Jess Blume
- Sage Flowers
- Gloria Studio
- Ellie Frances Flowers
- Rebel Rebel
- The Southwold Flower Company
- Blume Studio
- Jam Jar Flowers
- Petalon
- Pamplemousse
- Saints Flowers
- Flowers by Passion
- Elder & Wild
CATERING, DRINKS AND BARS
- London Basque Kitchen
- Black Lines Drinks
- Lettice Events
- Social Pantry
- Chilli Bee's
- Goose & Berry
- Cock and Tail Drinks
- Twist Events
- Pear Drop
- The Flying Pig Kitchen
CAKES
STATIONERY
PHOTOGRAPHERS
- The Curries
- Alexander Stephens
- Benjamin Wheeler
- Matt Porteous
- Rachel Monteagudo
- Chloe Mary
- Phoebe Piper Photo
- Leah Lombardi
- Taylor & Porter
- Hollie Cornish
- Sundrai Ferris
- We Are the Le Sueurs
VIDEOGRAPHERS
4. BEAUTY
You didn't think we'd forget beauty treatments, did you? Of course not! Like with fashion, what you choose to do beauty-wise in the run-up to your wedding is entirely up to you, but should you wish to book in for a facial, mani or any other pre-wedding treatments, consider this your guide to the best of the best.
FACIALISTS
MAKEUP ARTISTS
- Charlotte Tilbury
- Lillie Lindh
- Amalie Russell
- Kelly Dawn
- Emma Small
- Sophie Higginson
- Nicola Beddoes
- Something Blue Hair and Makeup
- Keeley Wilson
HAIR
- Hershesons
- Samantha Cusick
- Charlotte Mensah
- Larry King
- Lael London
- Natalie Harrison
- Laura Hulbert
- Adam Cooke