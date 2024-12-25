I'm Telling My American Friends About the Minimalist Brand All the Coolest Brits Already Know About

British Vogue has declared Róhe the under-the-radar brand that its London- and New York–based editors are raving about. A quick scroll through the brand's tagged photos on Instagram confirms that this stealthy Amsterdam-based label has quietly become an influencer and It-girl mainstay.

Róhe will appeal to those who love The Row and Toteme, as it focuses on tailoring and beautifully constructed basics. It is a relative newcomer and was founded in 2021 by Marieke Meulendijks and Maickel Weyers, who wanted to create a timeless collection that transcends seasons and the fickle trend cycle. The brand's website states, "Róhe focuses on an unexpected edge, exceptional Italian fabrics, and uncompromising quality." The black blazers, tailored shorts, and maxi skirts are core pieces in every collection and will make you feel like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

You don't need to be a minimalist to appreciate these foundational pieces. Although routed in simplicity, the construction has an architectural quality. The gray crewneck sweater, for example, cuts off at the shoulder with its arms looped around the chest, and the blouses have artful draping with ripples, folds, and twists used to create striking silhouettes. As it's stocked at Net-a-Porter and Nordstrom, you don't need to travel to get your hands on Europe's latest buzzy brand.

Keep reading for the influencer-approved pieces and my edit of the new Róhe collection.

Influencers wearing Róhe:

Style Notes: Lizzy Hadfield's black wool coat is a previous design by Róhe, and this year, I have my eye on a double-breasted chocolate-brown coat.

Style Notes: The black blazer is always a core item in every collection.

Style Notes: These cream tailored shorts are an influencer favorite.

Style Notes: Róhe is loved for its silk seperates, such as this blouse with a flowing necktie.

Style Notes: Minimalist influencer Brittany Bathgate is a Róhe devotee and is wearing an ivory maxi here.

Style Notes: This is a signature Róhe silhouette, and the silk drapes beautifully.

Style Notes: Linda Tol is a big fan of Róhe, and this black pencil skirt is a classic wardrobe staple.

Shop Róhe:

Róhe Pleated Woven Shorts $380 SHOP NOW These ivory pleated shorts are a real beauty.

Róhe Jersey Maxi Dress $290 SHOP NOW A jersey black maxi dress is a classic investment piece.

Róhe Silk Midi-Dress $820 SHOP NOW This would be spectacular for weddings or for the festive season.

Róhe Open-Back Wool-Crepe Top $430 SHOP NOW Róhe specializes in tops with elegant draping and fold detailing.

Róhe Halterneck Open-Back Silk-Twill Top $410 SHOP NOW This silk-twill fabric folds in a luxurious fashion.

Róhe Scarf-Detailed Ribbed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater $600 SHOP NOW Scarf sweaters are having a moment right now.

Róhe Ribbed-Knit Tank $220 SHOP NOW A simple tank is a wardrobe staple.

Róhe Tulip Strapless Pleated Wool-Blend Top $660 SHOP NOW This would look amazing with a pencil skirt or jeans.

Róhe Pinstriped Wool-Blend Twill Wrap Blazer $790 SHOP NOW The black blazer is an influencer favorite.

Róhe Belted Pleated Wool-Blend Midi Wrap Skirt $600 SHOP NOW Pair with a T-shirt and slingbacks.

Róhe Open Armhole Convertible Sweater $530 SHOP NOW I love how Nordstrom has styled the knit in this picture.

Róhe Oversized Cable-Knit Merino Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater $670 SHOP NOW The ultimate luxurious knit.

Róhe Linen Blend Wrap Skirt $390 SHOP NOW This linen-blend skirt will look just as good with knee-high boots as strappy sandals.

Róhe Silk-Twill Maxi Dress $810 SHOP NOW This maxi dress is a Róhe cult piece.

Róhe Draped Wool Blouse $520 SHOP NOW Pair this draped oatmeal-hued top with the matching tailored pants.

Róhe Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants $530 SHOP NOW The wide-leg silhouette creates an elongating look.

Róhe Asymmetric Off the Shoulder Dress $390 SHOP NOW This twist detail falling off the shoulder is really elegant.

Róhe Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat $1330 SHOP NOW A chestnut-brown coat is a chic alternative to a black or navy wool style.

Róhe Silk Maxi Skirt $480 SHOP NOW Róhe always has silk separates in its collections.

Róhe One-Shoulder Wool Top $370 SHOP NOW Another twisted top I love.