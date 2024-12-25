I'm Telling My American Friends About the Minimalist Brand All the Coolest Brits Already Know About

Christie Tyler in white blouse with neck tie.
(Image credit: @Christietyler)
British Vogue has declared Róhe the under-the-radar brand that its London- and New York–based editors are raving about. A quick scroll through the brand's tagged photos on Instagram confirms that this stealthy Amsterdam-based label has quietly become an influencer and It-girl mainstay.

Róhe will appeal to those who love The Row and Toteme, as it focuses on tailoring and beautifully constructed basics. It is a relative newcomer and was founded in 2021 by Marieke Meulendijks and Maickel Weyers, who wanted to create a timeless collection that transcends seasons and the fickle trend cycle. The brand's website states, "Róhe focuses on an unexpected edge, exceptional Italian fabrics, and uncompromising quality." The black blazers, tailored shorts, and maxi skirts are core pieces in every collection and will make you feel like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Influencer wearing fashion brand Rohe.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

You don't need to be a minimalist to appreciate these foundational pieces. Although routed in simplicity, the construction has an architectural quality. The gray crewneck sweater, for example, cuts off at the shoulder with its arms looped around the chest, and the blouses have artful draping with ripples, folds, and twists used to create striking silhouettes. As it's stocked at Net-a-Porter and Nordstrom, you don't need to travel to get your hands on Europe's latest buzzy brand.

Keep reading for the influencer-approved pieces and my edit of the new Róhe collection.

Influencers wearing Róhe:

Influencer wearing fashion brand Rohe.

(Image credit: Lizzy Hadfield)

Style Notes: Lizzy Hadfield's black wool coat is a previous design by Róhe, and this year, I have my eye on a double-breasted chocolate-brown coat.

Influencer wearing fashion brand Rohe.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: The black blazer is always a core item in every collection.

Influencer wearing fashion brand Rohe.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: These cream tailored shorts are an influencer favorite.

Influencer Christie Tyler in white Rohe blouse with neck tie detailing.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Style Notes: Róhe is loved for its silk seperates, such as this blouse with a flowing necktie.

Influencer wearing fashion brand Rohe.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: Minimalist influencer Brittany Bathgate is a Róhe devotee and is wearing an ivory maxi here.

Influencer wearing fashion brand Rohe.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: This is a signature Róhe silhouette, and the silk drapes beautifully.

Influencer wearing fashion brand Rohe.

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Style Notes: Linda Tol is a big fan of Róhe, and this black pencil skirt is a classic wardrobe staple.

Shop Róhe:

Pleated Woven Shorts
Róhe
Pleated Woven Shorts

These ivory pleated shorts are a real beauty.

Jersey Maxi Dress
Róhe
Jersey Maxi Dress

A jersey black maxi dress is a classic investment piece.

Silk Midi-Dress
Róhe
Silk Midi-Dress

This would be spectacular for weddings or for the festive season.

Open-Back Wool-Crepe Top
Róhe
Open-Back Wool-Crepe Top

Róhe specializes in tops with elegant draping and fold detailing.

Halterneck Open-Back Silk-Twill Top
Róhe
Halterneck Open-Back Silk-Twill Top

This silk-twill fabric folds in a luxurious fashion.

Scarf-Detailed Ribbed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater
Róhe
Scarf-Detailed Ribbed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater

Scarf sweaters are having a moment right now.

Ribbed-Knit Tank
Róhe
Ribbed-Knit Tank

A simple tank is a wardrobe staple.

Tulip Strapless Pleated Wool-Blend Top
Róhe
Tulip Strapless Pleated Wool-Blend Top

This would look amazing with a pencil skirt or jeans.

Pinstriped Wool-Blend Twill Wrap Blazer
Róhe
Pinstriped Wool-Blend Twill Wrap Blazer

The black blazer is an influencer favorite.

Belted Pleated Wool-Blend Midi Wrap Skirt
Róhe
Belted Pleated Wool-Blend Midi Wrap Skirt

Pair with a T-shirt and slingbacks.

Open Armhole Convertible Sweater
Róhe
Open Armhole Convertible Sweater

I love how Nordstrom has styled the knit in this picture.

Oversized Cable-Knit Merino Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater
Róhe
Oversized Cable-Knit Merino Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater

The ultimate luxurious knit.

Linen Blend Wrap Skirt
Róhe
Linen Blend Wrap Skirt

This linen-blend skirt will look just as good with knee-high boots as strappy sandals.

Silk-Twill Maxi Dress
Róhe
Silk-Twill Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is a Róhe cult piece.

Draped Wool Blouse
Róhe
Draped Wool Blouse

Pair this draped oatmeal-hued top with the matching tailored pants.

Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants
Róhe
Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants

The wide-leg silhouette creates an elongating look.

Asymmetric Off the Shoulder Dress
Róhe
Asymmetric Off the Shoulder Dress

This twist detail falling off the shoulder is really elegant.

Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
Róhe
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

A chestnut-brown coat is a chic alternative to a black or navy wool style.

Silk Maxi Skirt
Róhe
Silk Maxi Skirt

Róhe always has silk separates in its collections.

One-Shoulder Wool Top
Róhe
One-Shoulder Wool Top

Another twisted top I love.

