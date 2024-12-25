I'm Telling My American Friends About the Minimalist Brand All the Coolest Brits Already Know About
British Vogue has declared Róhe the under-the-radar brand that its London- and New York–based editors are raving about. A quick scroll through the brand's tagged photos on Instagram confirms that this stealthy Amsterdam-based label has quietly become an influencer and It-girl mainstay.
Róhe will appeal to those who love The Row and Toteme, as it focuses on tailoring and beautifully constructed basics. It is a relative newcomer and was founded in 2021 by Marieke Meulendijks and Maickel Weyers, who wanted to create a timeless collection that transcends seasons and the fickle trend cycle. The brand's website states, "Róhe focuses on an unexpected edge, exceptional Italian fabrics, and uncompromising quality." The black blazers, tailored shorts, and maxi skirts are core pieces in every collection and will make you feel like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
You don't need to be a minimalist to appreciate these foundational pieces. Although routed in simplicity, the construction has an architectural quality. The gray crewneck sweater, for example, cuts off at the shoulder with its arms looped around the chest, and the blouses have artful draping with ripples, folds, and twists used to create striking silhouettes. As it's stocked at Net-a-Porter and Nordstrom, you don't need to travel to get your hands on Europe's latest buzzy brand.
Keep reading for the influencer-approved pieces and my edit of the new Róhe collection.
Influencers wearing Róhe:
Style Notes: Lizzy Hadfield's black wool coat is a previous design by Róhe, and this year, I have my eye on a double-breasted chocolate-brown coat.
Style Notes: The black blazer is always a core item in every collection.
Style Notes: These cream tailored shorts are an influencer favorite.
Style Notes: Róhe is loved for its silk seperates, such as this blouse with a flowing necktie.
Style Notes: Minimalist influencer Brittany Bathgate is a Róhe devotee and is wearing an ivory maxi here.
Style Notes: This is a signature Róhe silhouette, and the silk drapes beautifully.
Style Notes: Linda Tol is a big fan of Róhe, and this black pencil skirt is a classic wardrobe staple.
Shop Róhe:
Scarf sweaters are having a moment right now.
This linen-blend skirt will look just as good with knee-high boots as strappy sandals.
This twist detail falling off the shoulder is really elegant.
A chestnut-brown coat is a chic alternative to a black or navy wool style.
-
Emma Chamberlain's Closet Clean-Out Is Inspiring My Minimalist Era—5 Finds I'd Steal
The queen has spoken.
By Ana Escalante
-
From Barranquilla to Milan, Colombian Fashion Weaves a Rich Tapestry of Personal Culture—Inside the Atelier of Francesca Miranda
By Ana Escalante
-
8 European Fashion Brands That People in the States Haven't Discovered (Yet)
New names to know.
By Emma Spedding
-
I Celebrate My Birthday All Month (Yes, I'm a Libra)—30 Small Designer Items I'm Considering Gifting Myself
Happy birthday to me!
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I Own Over 8 Staud Bags, But These 4 Are the Ones I Actually Tell People to Buy
Confession time.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
The 11 Fashion Brands That'll Influence Our Style the Most in 2025
We're already preparing.
By Eliza Huber
-
35 Incredibly Cool Picks to Snag From Ssense's Epic Sale Section
The bags and shoes alone are worth checking out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The 4 Must-Have Brands on Every Editor's Fall Wish List
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça