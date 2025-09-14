I'm Known for Spotting It Bags—These 7 Should Be On Your Radar This Autumn

September is officially underway, and whilst the sunshine is still holding on, soon enough autumn will be officially here. The small respite before the arrival of the new season is the perfect pause, allowing us to get ready for the upcoming change in weather and see how our wardrobes will adjust. Already, we've hunted down the capsule wardrobe pieces to see us through autumn 2025, assembled an edit of trench coats to battle the forecasted showers, and now I'm here to talk about my personal favourite aspect of entering a new season: the autumn 2025 It bag lineup.
Much like the school year, September feels like a reset in the fashion world. Our assembled wardrobes of cosy knitwear and tailoring will see us through the next three seasons, adjusted slightly for varied temperature changes. And alongside, the handbag switch-up occurs. Our raffia and woven beach style bags can be tucked away alongside swimwear and beach cover-ups until the time that a winter sun break is booked, or summer 2026 looms. Instead, as we settle back into our regular routines, we turn once more to reliable suede and leather styles. And if you're in the market for something new, these are the bags to know about right now.
In times gone by, the It bags of autumn would be savoured for buzzy new releases, but this year, change is afoot. In line with fashion's draw towards a more enduring wardrobe, the roster for the new season is decidedly more mixed. Alongside the fresh Gucci Giglio that has already cemented itself as a favourite of Sienna Miller, and the Saint Laurent Icarino, which gains sightings each and every day, a few of the It bags have been claiming their stake over the past few seasons, presenting a proven track record of timeless appeal for their spot on this very chic list.
What binds the recent releases and the more established favourites is a long-term approach. Each design features thoughtful design details, a statement look, whether in bold logomania or just as striking simplicity. Ranging from capacious totes for overpacking to sleek everyday bags that secure your daily essentials, there's an It bag out there for all preferences. As autumn is fast approaching, let's get straight into it.
Keep scrolling to explore the It bags of autumn 2025.
1. Gucci Giglio
The first bag to make us sit up and take notice this autumn is the Gucci Giglio. First debuted during the brand's Cruise 2026 show, it was the sightings of Sienna Miller that quickly cemented this bag as an It style for the season. Formed to fit neatly over the shoulder or be held in the crook of an arm, the Giglio celebrates the House's heritage with the eye-catching signature motif canvas and Web trim.
Whilst bold in look, balance is found in the streamlined silhouette and luxurious leather finishes. First launched in the larger size, as seen here, the tote now also comes in a petite version, both in the classic beige colourway and a more playful denim. Inside, you'll find a detachable pouch and plenty of room for your essentials and more, allowing the bag to bridge style and function simultaneously.
Shop the Gucci Giglio:
Gucci
Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag
An ode to Gucci's heritage monogram.
Gucci
Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag
Take a minimalist outfit to new heights with this playful bag in tow.
Gucci
Gucci Giglio Small Tote Bag
The smaller size has just arrived.
Gucci
Gucci Giglio Small Tote Bag
I'm a big fan of the denim and bold red mix.
2. The Row Marlo
Minimalists, gather round. If you've watched the rise of the Margaux bag you'll want to know all about The Row's Marlo bag. Since production of the Margaux ceased, the Marlo bag has stepped up to fill its highly refined shoes, and if possible, it's an even more pared-back version of its predecessor.
Leaning into the brand's minimalist aesthetic, this bag puts quality fabrics, refined design and timeless appeal centre stage, without even the small details of buckles or hardware that accented the Margaux. Now, the Marlo has pushed through as the IYKYK tote that is made to be spotted by those with a keen handbag eye, and set to be adored and coveted this season and well beyond. In sum, it's spacious, understated and a little piece of luxury.
Shop The Row Marlo bag:
THE ROW
Marlo 12 Leather Shoulder Bag
I adore this textured brown style.
The Row
Marlo Large Leather Tote Bag
Seriously spacious and yet so sleek.
3. Saint Laurent Icarino
With the Sac du Jour, the Le 5 à 7 and the LouLou in its portfolio, the arrival of a new Saint Laurent bag is always one I take note of. Last year, the Icare launched to immediate attention from celebrities and fashion followers, featuring smooth quilted leather and a bold YSL Cassandre on the front. Now, the mini version has arrived in the form of the Icarino.
Poised to be the ideal everyday bag, the Icarino is made to be carried in hand and hold your daily essentials. It has launched in black leather, which has already been spotted on a host of celebrities from Peggy Gou to Zoe Kravitz, whilst Bella Hadid has shown favour for the brown suede version.
Shop the Saint Laurent Icarino:
YSL
Icarino in Quilted Suede
The brown suede is so suited to this season.
YSL
Icarino in Quilted Nappa
Expect this bag to join Saint Laurent's icons list.
4. Coach Brooklyn
The Brooklyn bag shows that not all It bags have to come from designer houses. Over the past few seasons, this more affordable style has risen in the ranks thanks to its harmonious balance of polish and practicality.
Coach's bags are often noted in fashion conversations for the brand's focus on streamlined silhouettes, useful details and a light-handed approach to embellishment. The hobo-style bag is crafted to fit neatly over the shoulder, with a smooth leather form and spacious interior for all your daily essentials. The largest size 39 has become the work tote of many thanks to its roomy interior, whilst the smaller size 28 can be relied upon for evenings out and weekend adventures.
Shop the Coach Brooklyn bag:
COACH®
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
The small style comes in so many sleek shades.
COACH®
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
The deep burgundy shade feels so elevated.
COACH®
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
The new brown suede style has all my attention.
5. Chloé Paddington
If you've been feeling a little nostalgic recently, it's probably because the It bag of 2005 is about to return in a big way. Marking 20 years since its first release, Chemena Kamali searched through the archives to bring back one of the most coveted bags in recent history: The Chloé Paddington bag.
The shoulder style is instantly recognisable thanks to its bold lock detail and accent hardware that has been reinstated for its revival. Unlike many re-released icons, the design of the bag remains true to its origins, with the same striking details and bold east-west silhouette. Whilst small in stature, the Paddington makes a big impact.
Shop the Chloé Paddington bag:
Chloé
Paddington Bag in Grained Leather
The It-bag that defined a decade.
Chloé
Paddington Bag in Grained Leather
Deep burgundy and gold hardware is an enduring pairing.
Chloé
Paddington Bag in Grained Leather
The tan is so nostalgic.
6. Liffner Bowling Bag
Another brand to break through amongst the designer names is Liffner. Heralded for its minimalist approach to design, the enduring designs of this brand often feature on best of lists, and this season, it's the newly launched Bowling Bag that deserves a mention.
Whilst some bags rely on bold shades or added embellishments, the standout feature of the bowling bag is its polished nature. Classic in form, understated in look, the bag presents its anti-trend look up front, with a useful element of its capacious size. Void of logos, this is a true under-the-radar style that fashion insiders are swiftly adding to their collections.
Shop the Liffner Bowling Bag:
Liffner
Bowling Bag Black
Just so classic.
Liffner
Bowling Bag Dark Brown Suede
I adore the mis-match handles.
7. Miu Miu Beau
What's special about Miu Miu bags is the joyful nature they each hold. Sometimes it's noted by playful Metalassé texturing or bold buckle detailing that has been prevalent in recent collections. For the Beau, it's the refinement that brings so much charm.
The Beau sets a new tone with classic lines, a sophisticated silhouette and sleek disposition. The pared-back look and tactile branding feel so true to the brand's heritage that this could easily pass for a treasured vintage find. What's more, it's so classic in form that its standing in your collection will be unwavering. The small and medium versions have a slight east-west silhouette, whilst the largest size featured above is more rectangular. The supple leather comes in a selection of elevated shades, with the hardest part being which one to go for.
Shop the Miu Miu Beau bag:
Miu Miu
Beau Leather Bag
Take monochromatic looks further with this chic rust shade.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.