In my opinion, looking stylish in winter really comes down to one thing: the right coat. Since it’s the piece that engulfs your entire outfit, a great coat means you can get away with wearing almost anything underneath. That’s why I always dedicate extra time to sifting through the season’s endless options before committing to a purchase. And because I take my outerwear so seriously, I make a point of pinpointing the coat trends that will work hardest in my wardrobe. This winter, one underrated style has captured my full attention.
Not your average black or beige, cream coats are, in my opinion, the chicest on the market right now. My conviction was only reinforced this week when I spotted Selena Gomez in the exact trend I’ve been eyeing. Choosing a sleek belted style in a soft shade of cream, she layered it over a light taupe skirt and finished with tonal Mary Janes, creating a colour story of bright neutrals that felt optimistic and fresh—exactly the kind of energy I want to bring to winter dressing.
Unlike stark white, cream offers a softer contrast against darker shades, bringing an elegance and refinement that’s hard to achieve with any other layer. Of course, the coat’s sophistication does depend on your ability to keep it clean—a challenge on winter’s wettest days. For that reason, I’d recommend saving this style for drier, more forgiving outings, keeping your darker coats on standby for those brisk, blustery walks.
Fresh, elegant, and undeniably elevated, the cream coat is the outerwear update that instantly refines a winter wardrobe. From high street heroes to designer investments, I’ve found plenty of chic iterations this season. Read on to shop my edit of the best cream coats below.
Shop Cream Coats
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat
Shop this while it's on sale.
Zara
Long Wool Blend Coat
Honestly, I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Sandro Paris
Oversized Wool Coat
The scarf coat trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and this elegant iteration by Sandro is one of my favourites.
Mango
Handmade Wool Coat With Belt
When winter's chill is really biting, there's nothing I'd rather cosy into that an warm belted coat.
River Island
Handmade Wool Blend Coat
While I love this in the fresh cream hue, it also comes in a light grey wash.
Aligne
George Wrap Coat
This comes in UK sizes 4—22.
Tove
Ondine Belted Wool-Blend Coat
Style this with cream trousers and shoes to keep you palette bright and fresh.
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Double Breasted Coat
The Frankie Shop's Gaia coat is a fashion person's favourite.
Jil Sander
Wool-Felt Coat
Honestly, this is one of the most elegant coats I've come across all season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.