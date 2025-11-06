5 Elegant, Throw-On Pieces You'll Find in a French Woman's Winter Capsule Wardrobe

From chic outerwear to staple knitwear, these are the essential items you'll find in a French woman's winter 2025 capsule wardrobe.

@alicepilate, @sylviemus_, @frannfyne
(Image credit: @alicepilate, @sylviemus_, @frannfyne)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

When it comes to winter wardrobes, I find that no matter how many new trends pop every season, it's the time of year where the classics really thrive. Ultimately, my daily cold-weather looks will end up being some combination of knitwear, denim and a cosy coat. Given this reliance on timeless pieces, it's no surprise that there's one particular group I tend to turn to for inspiration during this time of year: the French.

No one does the classics quite like the French, whose wardrobes are built around a core capsule of pieces that can be interchanged to create a season's worth of effortlessly cool outfits. They've undoubtedly mastered the art of making seasonal staples feel simultaneously fresh and timeless. And in my opinion, theirs is the best approach to emulate, as you can confidently invest in quality pieces now, and know that you'll turn to them year after year, still looking as chic as ever.

With the season now upon us, I've done some digging to find the five items that the most stylish French women keep turning to. Discover my edit of the certified essentials below.

5 Pieces You'll Find in a French Woman's 2025 Winter Capsule Wardrobe:

1. Wool Coat

@frannfyne wearing a grey wool coat

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: One of the best parts of winter is the outerwear, and when it comes to coats, the French know that simple is best. Warm, cosy and always sophisticated, a wool coat is the perfect outer layer for any look, day or night. Ensure you'll be able to wear it year after year by opting for a classic colour, such as black, grey or navy.

Shop Wool Coats:

2. Turtleneck Jumpers

@pia_mbd wearing roll-neck jumper and trousers

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

Style Notes: When it comes to knitwear, the options seem truly endless. But if you're looking to emulate the French style, you need to ensure you have a turtleneck jumper (or two). Wear with tailored trousers, jeans or layered under a dress.

Shop Turtleneck Jumpers:

3. Suede Trainers

@alicepilate wearing suede trainers with jeans

(Image credit: @alicepilate)

Style Notes: Ok, they may not be the practical winter footwear, but chic French women are backing suede trainers as a must-have flat this season. Just be sure to save it for non-rainy days.

Shop Suede Trainers:

4. Indigo Jeans

@sylviemus_ wearing jeans and shirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: The French winter wardrobe is all about working with a core capsule of classic items, so it's no surprise that indigo jeans are at the top of the denim wish list this season. Wide-leg or straight, this dark blue denim will always be in style.

Shop Indigo Jeans:

5. Textured Jacket

@camillecharriere wearing faux fur jacket

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: If there's one piece I always love in a French woman's wardrobe, it's the textured jacket. Shaggy or more trim, this jacket adds an effortless coolness to every outfit. Throw over jeans and a knit for a daytime look, or over your favourite LBD for a sophisticated yet sexy evening ensemble.

Shop Textured Jackets:

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

Latest