Get to Know Verona Farrell, the Internet Cool-Girl Making Lists the Biggest Trend This Winter

The Mood:Internet Icons
I’m a great lover of a list. Whether it’s my weekly to-do list, a well-curated wish list of vintage pieces I’ve vowed to own one day or the winter watch list I’m excited to tick off this season, I think there’s a lot to be said for putting pen to paper and writing down the things on your mind. It’s something I share with internet icon and the muse behind this month’s Gen Z mood, Verona Farrell.
For anyone else chronically online, her name might sound familiar. But, if you don’t speak TikTok, to catch you up, the columnist, street-style documenter and recent internet icon has been giving lists a good name over the past few months with her new content format, amassing millions of views online. Whether she’s listing "things that are rock and roll", "low-effort, high-reward gift ideas" or "things at the height of glamour", she’s got her followers and fashion friends waiting on her every word.
And, after five years working in fashion, the content creator has been at this long enough to know how to seize the moment. Fashion really is her first language, from sharing up-cycling tips before the pandemic to discussing her predominantly vintage wardrobe online, Verona has been cultivating her community for a long time. And, whatever style capital she’s dialling in from (currently London, last week, Stockholm and before that, Paris), she’s always got the hottest takes.
And despite her profile reaching peak numbers over the summer, Verona is no stranger to virality. She started her street-style series in 2023 and was one of the first creators to launch a "What people are wearing in…" video-first format, with her @secondhandhuns account. The account has over 800,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram, and has been a huge source of style inspo for the most fashionable on social media over the years.
Verona has recently moved to London and enrolled in Faber & Faber’s writing course (very Carrie Bradshaw-coded), so for this month’s Gen Z Mood, I caught up with her to ask the questions we all want to know in her comments section. We chatted about London vs. Scandi style, gifting season and—naturally—the art of making a good list.
Do you have a trend prediction for winter?
I’m into skinny scarves right now; not knitted ones, silky, skinny scarves, like a long piece of material. I first noticed it in Spain. All the Spanish girls are doing this thing where they’re wearing a silk scarf around their neck and also in their hair tied in a knot. That with a big jacket! So chic.
What’s your favourite accessory right now?
It’s actually in my bag. It’s a claw clip, but not a claw clip; it’s got this rosette detail. It's from Whistles. I think any kind of unusual hair clip is so cool. I’m into a big fat clip as an accessory paired with big hoops; it’s something I stole from this girl, Isabella Francine, in Copenhagen.
If you’re channelling a fictional character this season, who is it?
It’s Kate Hudson’s character in Almost Famous, I think it’s her approach to life. She’s great; her style and her curly hair, everything. She’s free-willed, and I think her style shows that.
Do you have a dream designer purchase?
Oh, yes, a Gucci Jackie bag. A couple of seasons ago, there was this bright-red version, and I went to see it. As soon as I saw it, I was like, "Oh, fuck, I desperately, desperately need it." I know everyone's into burgundy right now, but the bright red is so cool. So yeah, one day, it’s going to be that red Jackie bag from the spring/summer 2025 collection.
What's your favourite place to shop for basics?
I like COS and American Vintage for knits, but there’s also this Scandinavian brand called Gem Wear. They do amazing basics.
Is there a book you’re reading currently?
Yes. Still Life by Sarah Winman, which is just the best. It’s one of the best books I think I've ever read. It’s like a hug, very cosy.
Is there one book you recommend to people?
It’s Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton. It’s a book I could read over and over again. It’s like the bible. She’s a huge inspiration to me with writing. I like re-reading to remind myself of her wit and how she sees the world.
What TV show are you watching?
Well, nothing right now. But naturally, I was so into The Summer I Turned Pretty.
What song are you singing on repeat?
I'm big into the B-52s right now, and Blur—I just got onto them.
You interviewed Christopher Briney (Conrad Fisher from The Summer I Turned Pretty) at Saint Laurent! How did that happen?
Ha, I went in the wrong entrance. But there he was, and I couldn’t not talk to him.
Do you have a favourite thrifted find?
Yes! It’s this Victorian-esque Pirates of the Caribbean kind of ruffle blouse from Dolce & Gabbana. It’s got ruffles down the front, and they're lacy. Then there are two strings, so you can tie them in a dramatic bow or have it so it’s see-through. I bring it on every trip because it looks good with everything. There’s also this polka-dot silk scarf I got for €2. Or maybe my new Vivienne Westwood wool hat, I love that too.
What's your best advice for shopping vintage?
Ignore the smells...
What's something you’re obsessed with buying right now that’s not clothes?
Ooh, nail polish! I’m loving switching it up and painting over my gels.
What's your style resolution for 2026?
Hmm, dressing like a grown-up woman! Dressing in things because they suit me and my body—not because they're trending. Like, I just got so into flares and platform heels. They might not be trending, but I feel incredible when I wear them.