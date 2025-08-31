Loafers Are My Go-To in Autumn—5 Classy Trouser Styles That Pair Best With Them

If there’s one thing I love about the start of a new season, it’s refreshing my wardrobe. I’m a summer girl at heart, but by the end of it, I’m ready to pack away my warm-weather staples and bring out my knitwear, denim and a fresh dose of styling inspiration.
One of my favourite parts of the seasonal switch is the shoe swap. Chunky boots are an essential in my autumn/winter wardrobe, but they won’t be making an appearance just yet. And while ballet flats remain a year-round staple, this season I’ve got my eye on a different classic: loafers. They’re nothing new, but their timeless appeal and endless versatility make them worth investing in.
In fact, loafers are having a real moment, more so than ever, and I’m completely on board. I’ve always loved a black leather pair, but after writing recently about suede loafers, I couldn’t resist picking up a brown pair from H&M. I decided to go for an affordable high-street option first, just to see how often I’d reach for them and how well they’d work with my existing wardrobe before committing to a higher-end investment pair. Spoiler alert: they basically go with everything.
Now, with the weather cooling and jeans firmly back in my daily rotation, I’ve found myself reaching for loafers more and more—and it got me thinking about what other trousers they’d work with. I usually stick to jeans or tailored trousers and end up repeating the same outfit formulas. But as it turns out, loafers are far more versatile than I gave them credit for. So, I’ve rounded up five different trouser styles that pair perfectly with loafers, in case you’re looking for a little inspiration too.
5 Trousers That Look Best With Loafers:
1. Loafers + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: This is a go-to combo of mine when it comes to styling my loafers. Tailored trousers are something I wear at least once a week, and loafers just give them that extra polished feel. It’s an outfit I wear if I’m going to be in the office and want something effortlessly stylish yet still work appropriate
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Tailored Blazer Black
And what better way to finish off a tailored look than with the matching blazer?
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend
WNU shirts are such amazing quality.
Toteme
Double-Pleat Tailored Trousers Black
There's nothing like owning a pair of good tailored trousers.
TOD'S
Gommino Textured-Leather Loafers
Don't reserve white for summer, it feels just as crisp and fresh in autumn.
2. Loafers + Straight-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Another failsafe way to wear loafers is with a straight-leg jean. I either wear mine without socks or opt for a chunky ribbed style for those colder days. I love the contrast between a casual blue jean paired with the smartness of the loafer for a preppy finish.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Cotton Top With Straps
A wardrobe basic for such a good price.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
I adore this jeans, these will be my next purchase.
H&M
Loafers
This is the H&M pair I bought - I cannot wait for them to arrive.
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
This coat looks so much more expensive than it is.
3. Loafers + Tracksuit Bottoms
Style Notes: The unlikely pairing: loafers and tracksuit bottoms. While it’s not one I’d have ever tried myself, after seeing it on Marilyn, this is absolutely something I’ll be giving a go to make a tracksuit feel more elevated.
Shop the Look:
lululemon
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
I love how tracksuit tops can be mixed and matched with other wardrobe pieces.
lululemon
Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Jogger
There's nothing I love more than a comfy tracksuit.
KHAITE
Billy Textured-Leather Loafers
These Khaite loafers are divine.
Gymshark
Sport Cap
Sometimes it's just a cap day.
4. Loafers + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: As much as I love a wide-leg trouser, I do sometimes struggle with what shoes to pair it with. That’s perhaps the thing I love about a loafer, they are one of those shoes that will go with everything and instantly make it look cool.
Shop the Look:
THE ROW
Ophelia Oversized Wool and Cashmere Sweater
This The Row knit is absolutely irresistible.
Massimo Dutti
Darted Wide-Leg Trousers
Such a chic wide leg trouser.
G.H.Bass
Weejuns Penny Loafers
A classic black leather loafer is just a staple in any wardrobe.
Mejuri
Daily Stacker Ring
A simple gold ring can finish off any outfit.
5. Loafers + Capri Leggings
Style notes: The good thing about a capri legging is that they are so easy to dress up or down, so wearing a loafer with them doesn’t look out of place. I love how Sarah has added a crop trench coat and kept her accessories simple. This is one of those throw-on outfits that look so effortless.