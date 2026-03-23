Western Style Is So Back—5 Key Pieces People With Good Taste Are Buying First

You may have noticed it when Ralph Lauren's buttery-yellow fringe jacket went viral last fall or perhaps when rodeo belts started popping up on the spring runways at Dior and Celine, but now there's no denying it: Western fashion is so back. Whether it's the influence of TV series like Yellowstone or the cowboy-cool looks Bella Hadid is serving lately at the rodeo, Western fashion is having a moment again in the spotlight—and the looks feel peak 2026.
We’ve spotted Western-inspired items on people with the coolest taste, and not just in places like Jackson Hole, Big Sky, and Aspen where you'd expect to see them but in cities like New York and Paris now, too, where all the fashion girls are incorporating key motifs into their chicest outfits. Right now, there are five pieces, in particular, that they're prioritizing to get the modern Western look. Here, discover each of them and shop the best versions, from Stetson to Ralph Lauren.
Fringe Jackets
First and foremost are fringe jackets. They've emerged as a key outerwear trend and are unquestionably one of the easiest ways to test-drive the Western look—for fashion people, just adding one to jeans and a tee is the way to go for a compliment-worthy look that's effortless but cool.
NILI LOTAN
Fringed Suede Jacket
Norma Kamali
Fringe Oversized Jean Jacket
RIXO
Teagan Fringed Suede Jacket
Open Edit
Fringe Suede Jacket
Sam Edelman
Fringe Lambskin Suede Jacket
Rodeo Belts
From luxury labels like Dior and Celine to Western-wear mainstays like Stetson, rodeo belts are all but inescapable this season. With their statement buckles, they transform a look, and fashion people are styling them with streamlined and tailored pieces so the belts really pop.