Elsa Hosk, the ultimate fashion It girl, has proven herself to be the purveyor of what's cool, and her latest Instagram post, in celebration of the new Helsa collection, Suburbia, proved it once again. With her Helsa trench and shorts, she wore a Chanel tote and The Row Soft Loafers, but the item I instantly noticed was far less expensive than those accessories: her socks. I could tell by the little tag at the back that they were the Comme Si The Yves Socks, in the color that retailers can't keep in stock: khaki.
I recently reported on the rise of the gray sock trend (and called out the Comme Si Yves socks as the pair that I wear often), but khaki socks are the color I've spotted just as frequently as of late, and they're just as easy to wear as white socks. Comme Si socks are an It-girl favorite and instantly recognizable to those in the know. They're the perfect weight to wear with any type of shoes, and they won't fall or pill, so they're well worth every penny of the $35 price tag, if you ask me.
Scroll on to see how Hosk styled her khaki socks, and shop the $35 It pair for your own collection.