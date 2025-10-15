It Girls on Both Coasts Wear This Anti-Trend Item When Looking Cool Is the Goal

Whether or not you have any idea who’s still in the World Series, you can act like you do if you trust the taste of Hailey Bieber and her fellow It girls. The item they pair with their casual outfits time and time again is a bit specific, and it isn’t a trend per se, but I see it a lot among the celebrity crowd: NY Yankees and L.A. Dodgers baseball caps. And Hailey Bieber just wore the former in L.A. (because where you are in the world and which coast’s team your loyalties lie is irrelevant when it comes to this most timeless of hats).
Unlike other sports merch, Dodgers and Yankees hats aren’t as much about the team as they are about how iconic the logos are, especially when emblazoned on a baseball cap. Chances are that no one will ask if you’re a Yankees fan when wearing one of the team’s hats. That was most likely the case when Bieber stepped out in hers this week, which was one of many times she’s worn the hat. The rest of her outfit—consisting of a leather jacket, crop top, black pull-on pants, and flip-flops—was undoubtedly cool already, but the addition of the hat made it infinitely cooler, if you ask me.
Keep scrolling to see the look for yourself, as well as other It girls who are wearing Yankees and Dodgers hats as of late. And of course, shop for some baseball cap options for your own wardrobe—whether you’re a fan or not.
On Hailey Bieber
On Hailey Bieber: The Row sandals
On Other It Girls
On Rihanna: Martine Rose shirt; Bottega Veneta jeans; Fendi bag; Amina Muaddi shoes; ’47 hat
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.