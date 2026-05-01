The New Swim Collab That'll Be Worn at the World's Poshest Pools and Buzziest Beach Clubs

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Simone Ashley wearing Hunza G x Burberry swimwear.
(Image credit: Burberry)

If you've been busy mapping out your summer itinerary from Antibes to Amagansett, then you'll want to save room in your suitcase for one more item: a chic swimsuit. Iconic British heritage brand Burberry and buzzy swimwear label Hunza G have joined forces to create the beach-ready capsule of our dreams.

The collection features a masterful combination of Hunza G's body-sculpting crinkle fabric and Burberry's signature plaid motif. Think minimalist one-piece silhouettes elevated with Burberry trims in colors ranging from metallic cocoa to classic red. Plus, there are mix-and-match bikini sets and a hybrid swim skirt/tube top.

"There's a natural connection between Burberry and Hunza G," says Burberry Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee, noting that the pieces are designed to be worn "in and out of the water." The summer-ready campaign features Simone Ashley from Bridgerton and is already available to shop. Keep scrolling to browse our favorites from the collection before they sell out.

Burberry x Hunza G swimwear capsule campaign imagery.

(Image credit: Burberry)

Shop Pieces From the Burberry x Hunza G Swimwear Collection