If you've been busy mapping out your summer itinerary from Antibes to Amagansett, then you'll want to save room in your suitcase for one more item: a chic swimsuit. Iconic British heritage brand Burberry and buzzy swimwear label Hunza G have joined forces to create the beach-ready capsule of our dreams.
"There's a natural connection between Burberry and Hunza G," says Burberry Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee, noting that the pieces are designed to be worn "in and out of the water." The summer-ready campaign features Simone Ashley from Bridgerton and is already available to shop. Keep scrolling to browse our favorites from the collection before they sell out.
Shop Pieces From the Burberry x Hunza G Swimwear Collection