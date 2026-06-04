Live From Paris: 6 Early Summer Trends I'm Already Spotting on Every French Woman

Forget your calendar, friends, because the current forecast across the western hemisphere is giving summer. With a record-breaking heat wave hitting major cities, we've seen locals, myself included, adapt to sweltering temperatures in myriad ways: lying by the Seine, having late-afternoon siestas, and, most importantly, shifting our closets. The latter has been a prime example of how fashion people are adjusting to unprecedented temps, as many have used it as the perfect excuse to finally purchase a few summer trends. At least, that's my been my experience as a Paris-based expat. It's been impossible to saunter through the streets of Le Marais or spend time lazing at the Luxembourg Gardens without spotting a new early summer trend and even some of the previous heavy hitters. Bonjour, jelly shoes.
Although the sweltering weather has, without a doubt, played a part in driving the phenomenon of micro-trends popping up overnight, my deeper hunch is that many Parisians feel a renewed sense of fashion inspiration. Frankly, I understand it. From the runways to the cobblestone streets, there are so many chic summer 2026 trends that it's no surprise the style crowd is excited to shop them, even if that means dealing with unseasonable heat. If you're curious about what everyone is wearing right now, keep scrolling for a roundup of summer trends that I've spotted in the balmy streets of Paris. The weather may change quickly, but trust that these trends will continue to define Euro summer.
Long Lariats
Come summertime, you can always spot stylish people across Paris wearing "cliché" summer staples: slip dresses, button-down shirts… The list goes on. But don't be fooled. Just because French women love their basics doesn't mean they look, well, basic. Their styling secret is quite simple—ahem, statement jewelry. While you can always find French women donning dramatic bijouterie, they seem to be gravitating to one jewelry trend: long lariats. Whether adorned with tassels, shells, resin beads, or other summer-forward pendants, longer necklaces have become popular for their ability to liven up everyday items.
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Dora Necklace
Juju Vera
La Isla Tassel Lighter Pendant
HEAVEN MAYHEM
Sterling Necklace
HUNTING SEASON
The Pendant Tagua and Leather Necklace
JENNY BIRD
Rue Pendant Rope Necklace
Deux Amis
Pompon Necklace in Black Onyx
Contemporary Caftans
One thing you must know about Paris is that summer is merciless here because of the way the city was built. Does the city have some of the most beautiful architecture in the world? Oui. Do the French believe in centralized air conditioning? Non. The last thing you want to be caught wearing in a heat wave is anything remotely skintight, so it should come as no surprise that the style set is wearing caftan shirts. Don't worry. These differ from the ones you might have spotted on your grandmother back in the day! The French crowd has been drawn to contemporary versions of this effortless silhouette with elegant details, such as exaggerated collars, frog-closure buttons, and silky finishes. The result is a summer trend that lets one avoid sweating while looking sophisticated.