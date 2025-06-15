The 2025 Dress Trend I'm Copying From the Olsen Twins to Look Wealthy This Summer
When it comes to quiet luxury and dressing for that wealthy vibe, nobody does it better than Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Long before they were the visionary designers behind The Row, they were establishing their own sense of personal style that they've hardly wavered from over nearly three decades of being in the public eye. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, many of their most memorable looks were defined by a single silhouette: the caftan dress. Whether it was the 2018 Heavenly Bodies–themed Met Gala in coordinating caftan looks or any number of red carpets and events they were photographed at in the late '00s, I'd argue that the Olsens' entire style aura comes down to their affinity for caftan dresses.
Though they've been fans of the silhouette forever, the rest of the fashion crowd is beginning to catch on to the beauty of these dresses. Designers like Chloé, Valentino, and Bode are putting a modern spin on the look, infusing them with a 1970s-inspired energy that feels just right for 2025's modern boho aesthetic. Now that summer is here, I'm already starting to see more caftans pop up in the most stylish resort destinations, especially worn as swimsuit cover-ups. I'll go ahead and say it: Caftan dresses are easily the most rich-looking dress trend of summer 2025, and I, for one, will be getting on board.
I'll be emulating the Olsen twins and wearing a caftan dress this summer, and once you scroll through all the styling and shopping examples I've included below, I think you'll want to join me.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
