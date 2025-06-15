The 2025 Dress Trend I'm Copying From the Olsen Twins to Look Wealthy This Summer

When it comes to quiet luxury and dressing for that wealthy vibe, nobody does it better than Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Long before they were the visionary designers behind The Row, they were establishing their own sense of personal style that they've hardly wavered from over nearly three decades of being in the public eye. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, many of their most memorable looks were defined by a single silhouette: the caftan dress. Whether it was the 2018 Heavenly Bodies–themed Met Gala in coordinating caftan looks or any number of red carpets and events they were photographed at in the late '00s, I'd argue that the Olsens' entire style aura comes down to their affinity for caftan dresses.

Though they've been fans of the silhouette forever, the rest of the fashion crowd is beginning to catch on to the beauty of these dresses. Designers like Chloé, Valentino, and Bode are putting a modern spin on the look, infusing them with a 1970s-inspired energy that feels just right for 2025's modern boho aesthetic. Now that summer is here, I'm already starting to see more caftans pop up in the most stylish resort destinations, especially worn as swimsuit cover-ups. I'll go ahead and say it: Caftan dresses are easily the most rich-looking dress trend of summer 2025, and I, for one, will be getting on board.

I'll be emulating the Olsen twins and wearing a caftan dress this summer, and once you scroll through all the styling and shopping examples I've included below, I think you'll want to join me.

(Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

ALAÏA Crepe Maxi Dress $3000 SHOP NOW Perfectly effortless. Massimo Dutti Flowing Satin Kimono Dress $149 SHOP NOW Imagine it with strappy heels and an elegant clutch bag.

(Image credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images)

Róhe Linen Kaftan Dress $490 SHOP NOW This structured option leans more tailored than boho. Mango Oversized Pajama Caftan $100 SHOP NOW Pajamas, a swim cover-up, a day dress—what can't it do?

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Atlantis, The Palm)

Adriana Degreas x Sabine Getty Printed Silk Kaftan $1115 SHOP NOW This print! Zw Collection 100% Linen Multi-Position Kaftan Dress $149 SHOP NOW Zara definitely got the memo.

BODE Cattail Plaid Kaftan $850 SHOP NOW Dakota Johnson's exact kaftan is sold out, but I found the same one in this warm-toned print that's just as good. PUCCI Big Marmo Printed Silk-Twill Kaftan $2320 SHOP NOW It's not a caftan conversation until Pucci is mentioned.

Helsa Serafina Silk Dress $498 SHOP NOW Elsa Hosk's take features a built-in scarf that's impossibly chic. Taller Marmo Crêpe Cady Kaftan $1305 SHOP NOW Correct!

(Image credit: Alemais)

Alémais Surrealist Summer Silk Satin Midi Dress $790 SHOP NOW Alémais's surrealist prints take the trend to another level. H&M Oversized Kaftan Dress $75 SHOP NOW It rivals many of the designer versions in this list.

Marlies Grace Ocean Dress $495 SHOP NOW You'll get so many compliments you won't know what to do with them. CIN CIN Hotline Maxi Dress $265 SHOP NOW The little flower detail!

(Image credit: The Row)

Max Mara Ossola Long Sleeve Silk Stretch Crêpe de Chine Midi Shirtdress $1655 SHOP NOW Quiet luxury coded. LA DOUBLEJ x Mother Printed Silk-Twill Kaftan $1150 SHOP NOW Love this vintage-inspired print.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Valentino)

TOM FORD Deep V-Neck Kaftan $2380 SHOP NOW All about that dramatic low neckline. Diane von Furstenberg Hemera Ombre Dress $598 SHOP NOW I'm mesmerized.

Lisa Marie Fernandez Linen-Blend Gauze Tunic Caftan $695 SHOP NOW I couldn't think of a better swim cover-up if I tried. ocean+main Rouched Shoulder Maxi Cotton Caftan $345 SHOP NOW No effort needed.

NILI LOTAN Della Dress $650 SHOP NOW This crochet texture is also spot-on for this season. MIGUELINA Arelis Cotton Guipure Lace Kaftan $575 SHOP NOW Get this to an Italian coastline ASAP.

Balenciaga Satin Maxi Caftan Dress $3390 SHOP NOW Dramatically insouciant. EMPORIO SIRENUSE Giada Printed Cotton Kaftan $490 SHOP NOW Inspired by Positano's iconic Le Sirenuse hotel.