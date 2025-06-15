The 2025 Dress Trend I'm Copying From the Olsen Twins to Look Wealthy This Summer

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wearing caftan dresses.
(Image credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images)
By
published
in Features

When it comes to quiet luxury and dressing for that wealthy vibe, nobody does it better than Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Long before they were the visionary designers behind The Row, they were establishing their own sense of personal style that they've hardly wavered from over nearly three decades of being in the public eye. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, many of their most memorable looks were defined by a single silhouette: the caftan dress. Whether it was the 2018 Heavenly Bodies–themed Met Gala in coordinating caftan looks or any number of red carpets and events they were photographed at in the late '00s, I'd argue that the Olsens' entire style aura comes down to their affinity for caftan dresses.

Though they've been fans of the silhouette forever, the rest of the fashion crowd is beginning to catch on to the beauty of these dresses. Designers like Chloé, Valentino, and Bode are putting a modern spin on the look, infusing them with a 1970s-inspired energy that feels just right for 2025's modern boho aesthetic. Now that summer is here, I'm already starting to see more caftans pop up in the most stylish resort destinations, especially worn as swimsuit cover-ups. I'll go ahead and say it: Caftan dresses are easily the most rich-looking dress trend of summer 2025, and I, for one, will be getting on board.

I'll be emulating the Olsen twins and wearing a caftan dress this summer, and once you scroll through all the styling and shopping examples I've included below, I think you'll want to join me.

Caftan trend on Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

(Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Crepe Maxi Dress
ALAÏA
Crepe Maxi Dress

Perfectly effortless.

Flowing Satin Kimono Dress - Studio
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Satin Kimono Dress

Imagine it with strappy heels and an elegant clutch bag.

Mary-Kate Olsen wearing a caftan dress.

(Image credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images)

Linen Kaftan Dress
Róhe
Linen Kaftan Dress

This structured option leans more tailored than boho.

Mango, Oversized Pajama Caftan
Mango
Oversized Pajama Caftan

Pajamas, a swim cover-up, a day dress—what can't it do?

Mary-Kate Olsen wearing a caftan dress.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Atlantis, The Palm)

Adriana Degreas, x Sabine Getty Printed Silk Kaftan
Adriana Degreas x Sabine Getty
Printed Silk Kaftan

This print!

100% Linen Multi-Position Kaftan Dress Zw Collection
Zw Collection
100% Linen Multi-Position Kaftan Dress

Zara definitely got the memo.

Caftan trend seen on Dakota Johnson.

(Image credit: @kateyoung)

Cattail Plaid Kaftan
BODE
Cattail Plaid Kaftan

Dakota Johnson's exact kaftan is sold out, but I found the same one in this warm-toned print that's just as good.

Big Marmo Printed Silk-Twill Kaftan
PUCCI
Big Marmo Printed Silk-Twill Kaftan

It's not a caftan conversation until Pucci is mentioned.

Elsa Hosk wearing the caftan trend.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Serafina Silk Dress
Helsa
Serafina Silk Dress

Elsa Hosk's take features a built-in scarf that's impossibly chic.

Ooo Crêpe Cady Kaftan
Taller Marmo
Crêpe Cady Kaftan

Correct!

Alemais model showcasing the caftan trend.

(Image credit: Alemais)

Surrealist Summer Silk Satin Midi Dress
Alémais
Surrealist Summer Silk Satin Midi Dress

Alémais's surrealist prints take the trend to another level.

Oversized Kaftan Dress
H&M
Oversized Kaftan Dress

It rivals many of the designer versions in this list.

Kerry Pieri wearing the Marlies Grace Ocean dress in Lake Como.

(Image credit: @kerrypieri)

Ocean Dress
Marlies Grace
Ocean Dress

You'll get so many compliments you won't know what to do with them.

Hotline Maxi Dress
CIN CIN
Hotline Maxi Dress

The little flower detail!

The Row Spring 2025 collection featuring a caftan dress.

(Image credit: The Row)

Ossola Long Sleeve Silk Stretch Crêpe De Chine Midi Shirtdress
Max Mara
Ossola Long Sleeve Silk Stretch Crêpe de Chine Midi Shirtdress

Quiet luxury coded.

+ Mother Printed Silk-Twill Kaftan
LA DOUBLEJ x Mother
Printed Silk-Twill Kaftan

Love this vintage-inspired print.

Valentino model showcasing the caftan trend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Valentino)

Deep V-Neck Kaftan
TOM FORD
Deep V-Neck Kaftan

All about that dramatic low neckline.

Diane von Furstenberg, Hemera Ombre Dress
Diane von Furstenberg
Hemera Ombre Dress

I'm mesmerized.

Caftan trend on fashion influencer Monikh Dale.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Linen-Blend Gauze Tunic Caftan
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Linen-Blend Gauze Tunic Caftan

I couldn't think of a better swim cover-up if I tried.

Rouched Shoulder Maxi Cotton Caftan
ocean+main
Rouched Shoulder Maxi Cotton Caftan

No effort needed.

Caftan dress trend on fashion designer Julia Sloan.

(Image credit: @juliasloan)

Della Dress
NILI LOTAN
Della Dress

This crochet texture is also spot-on for this season.

Arelis Cotton Guipure Lace Kaftan
MIGUELINA
Arelis Cotton Guipure Lace Kaftan

Get this to an Italian coastline ASAP.

Anouk Yve wearing a caftan dress.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Satin Maxi Caftan Dress
Balenciaga
Satin Maxi Caftan Dress

Dramatically insouciant.

Giada Printed Cotton Kaftan
EMPORIO SIRENUSE
Giada Printed Cotton Kaftan

Inspired by Positano's iconic Le Sirenuse hotel.

Woman wearing the caftan trend.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Diane von Furstenberg, Rhodes Cotton Dress
Diane von Furstenberg
Rhodes Cotton Dress

The eyelet texture makes it peak summer 2025.

Groovy Baby Maxi Kaftan
Free People
Groovy Baby Maxi Kaftan

Groovy.

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

