The Vacation Edit: The 7 Most Important Trends to Pack in 2026

With summer travel heating up, there's only one thing on the brain: vacation. Whether you're planning a Euro summer in the French Riviera or Balearic Islands, a tropical escape to one of Mexico's rustic surf towns, or just a quick weekend getaway nearby, an upcoming vacation on the calendar calls for a wardrobe refresh, and we're coming in hot with every cool fashion thing you could ever want or need for your next trip. There are plenty of summer trends that feel tailor-made for a warm-weather vacation, from the pretty beaded sandals that are accompanying the best summer outfits to the delicate nightgown-inspired dresses that can double as swimsuit cover-ups to the anti-minimalist It color everyone is wearing.
Since we consider it our duty to bring you the very best shopping curations, consider this your download of the overarching vacation trends of the season. If you peeked into a fashion person's suitcase, these are the trends and items that you'd be guaranteed to find in their vacation-bound luggage. Ahead, dive into every fashion-related thing to pack in your suitcase for your most stylish getaway yet.
The runways predicted the rise of a much softer and more romantic way to dress for