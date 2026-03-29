After what felt like a never-ending winter, the weather has finally started to warm up here in London. And that can only mean one thing—event season will soon be upon us. And between the weddings, garden parties, and dinners that I’ve already RSVP’d yes to, it’s time to start thinking about those more formal pieces that I want to add to my warm-weather capsule wardrobe. I’m a minimalist at heart, so my attention is always less on trending clothing and more on those slightly more elevated accessories that I can rely on to look chic. To me, nothing pulls together an outfit quite like an expensive-looking handbag, and recently, I’ve been noticing a specific bag style that I’m convinced will be loved by minimalists and maximalists alike. Enter the pouch bag trend.
First spotted on the spring/summer 2026 runway, everyone from Prada to Valentino showcased pouch bags, often in the silk and satin fabrications that lend themselves to formal occasion dressing. Perfectly occupying the sweet spot between relaxed and polished, it should come as no surprise that this effortlessly elegant bag style quickly made its way onto the high street as well.
But the beauty in this bag trend lies in its versatility. If you prefer more of. a statement bag that does the talking for you, then take a cue from the runway, which showcased a number of bags in the form of bold colours, fringe detailing and pretty embellishments. However, if you prefer to keep things simple, there are also plenty of pared-back options on the market without the fuss and frills.
Still not convinced? Below, I’ve rounded up the best pouch bags on the market right now, to suit every style, event and budget this season. Keep scrolling to see and shop my edit.
Shop the Best Pouch Bags
Prada
Prada Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch
Straight from the runway.
ZARA
Gathered Sequin Bucket Bag
Everyone will think this is designer.
SOPHIE BUHAI
Teardrop Embellished Satin Drawstring Pouch
No notes.
Reformation
Aphrodite Pleated Pouch
This also comes in black and espresso.
Miu Miu
Satin Bag
Miu Miu never disappoints me.
GANNI
Printed Bou Bucket Pouch With Dots
Tick off two trends in one with this polka dot iteration from Ganni.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.