This Is the Specific 7-Piece Summer 2026 Wardrobe I Tell Everyone to Wear (And All the Items Are at Nordstrom)

Staples. Period.

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These are the best summer items to buy at Nordstrom
(Image credit: Nordstrom; @anoukyve; @nlmarilyn)
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I’m constantly sourcing stellar finds for my inner circle and, you dear readers. It comes with the territory when you’re a shopping director. Over the last few weeks, I concluded that there have been seven specific pieces I've been recommending the most. And thus, my ultimate seven-piece summer 2026 wardrobe was born.

True to the nature of a great capsule wardrobe, these pieces are highly versatile and can be effortlessly mixed and matched with a variety of styles. As a little preview, the pants and a chic sandal silhouette is included. Oh, and I know Nordstrom is a favorite place to shop. So yes, I found all of the items at Nordstrom in case you want to add one or all of the pieces to your closet.

The 7-Piece Summer 2026 Capsule Wardrobe

Drawstring Pants

I honestly feel like every fashion person I know is wearing drawstring pants—whether it's a silk iteration or a linen version. An alternative to jeans, this style is easy and effortlessly chic.

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Heeled Flip-Flops

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Lace-Trim Shorts

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