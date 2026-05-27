I’m constantly sourcing stellar finds for my inner circle and, you dear readers. It comes with the territory when you’re a shopping director. Over the last few weeks, I concluded that there have been seven specific pieces I've been recommending the most. And thus, my ultimate seven-piece summer 2026 wardrobe was born.
True to the nature of a great capsule wardrobe, these pieces are highly versatile and can be effortlessly mixed and matched with a variety of styles. As a little preview, the pants and a chic sandal silhouette is included. Oh, and I know Nordstrom is a favorite place to shop. So yes, I found all of the items at Nordstrom in case you want to add one or all of the pieces to your closet.
The 7-Piece Summer 2026 Capsule Wardrobe
Drawstring Pants
I honestly feel like every fashion person I know is wearing drawstring pants—whether it's a silk iteration or a linen version. An alternative to jeans, this style is easy and effortlessly chic.
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Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants
Reformation
Olina Wide Leg Silk Pants
Caslon®
Easy Wide Leg Linen Pants
Pistola
Theo Cotton Drawstring Pants
BP.
Linen Blend Beach Pants
Heeled Flip-Flops
Flip-flops are a staple for so many, and it's the heeled versions I recommend to so many people looking for a modern silhouette that could be dressed up with a skirt or worn more casually with jeans.
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Tori Kitten Heel Sandals
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Tori Kitten Heel Flip Flops
Bandolino
Ammer Kitten Heel Flip Flops
Steve Madden
Tracie Kitten Heel Flip Flops
Schutz
Carolyn Kitten Heel Sandals
Lace-Trim Shorts
I'm so into the lace-trim shorts moment that continues to rise in popularity. They're pretty and actually easy to style—add a white tee, and you're set.
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Lace Trim Satin Shorts
Free People
Meet Me in the Middle Lace Trim Tap Shorts
DÔEN
Iona Lace Trim Silk Satin Shorts
All in Favor
Lace Hem Stripe Shorts
Reformation
Fern Satin Shorts