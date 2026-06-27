From Bug-Eye Sunglasses to Tube Tops: The Microtrends Dominating in L.A. This Summer

Somehow, this month marks a year since I moved across the country to Los Angeles. Sure, it took me a minute to get used to sitting in traffic at virtually any time of day, but I quickly fell for the sunshine—and, of course, the style. As a former New Yorker who rarely wears black, the city's laid-back, playful fashion scene instantly struck a chord with me. And come summer, fashion folks seem to up the ante, embracing a handful of bold, eye-catching microtrends. Eager to refresh my warm-weather wardrobe, I've been taking note of the buzzy looks Los Angeles It girls have been gravitating toward lately.
After months of observing them in the wild, I've rounded up six microtrends that are currently omnipresent in Los Angeles. Some may already be sitting in your closet (hello, thong sandals), while others you likely retired in the late aughts (two words: tube tops). Consider them the secret sauce for spicing up your summer outfits.
Bug-Eye Sunglasses
Though futuristic-looking sunglasses have been all the rage these past few seasons, a new silhouette is nipping at its heels: bug-eye frames. Exactly as the name suggests, the look features oversized, rounded lenses designed to resemble insect eyes. For an easy entry point into the trend, opt for a slightly smaller frame.