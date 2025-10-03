Stylish Europeans Are Wearing This Jacket Colour Instead of Black Right Now—5 Outfits That Make Me Want to Do the Same

The cooler months are officially upon us, bringing with it the need to assess the state of our outerwear collections. While British weather may guarantee that there'll be plenty of need for thick wool coats in the coming weeks, sometimes we're graced with mild enough autumnal days that only a jacket is needed as the final layer of your look. Typically, I find it easy to fall into the classic rotation of black or grey styles, but recently I've noticed more and more trendsetters sporting a much bolder colour: red.
The red trend has been circling for a while now, and this colour works especially well for jackets. A vibrant tone will liven up an understated outfit composed of neutrals (or my personal go-to of head-to-toe black) with minimal effort, or you can opt for burgundy tones, which happens to be particularly on trend this year, but is in fact a true classic. Its warmth lends itself particularly well to working greys, creams, blues and much more. In other words, it more than earns its place in your autumn/winter capsule wardrobe assortment.
And then there are the style options. From leather bombers to fitted wool styles, there's a jacket to suit every outfit and every occasion. Plus, thanks to it being a trending piece this season, there are options across high street and designer brands alike. Here, explore my pick of some of the best ways I've seen red jackets styled, and the exact pieces you need to recreate the outfit.
5 Red-Jacket Outfits to Copy This Season:
1. Leather Jacket + Jeans
Style Notes: One of the chicest ways to embrace the red leather jacket trend is to go for a leather style. A roomy burgundy leather jacket that you can throw over jeans and a t-shirt will always be effortlessly cool.
Shop the look:
ZADIG&VOLTAIRE
Liam Regular-Fit Leather Jacket
Switch this in for your go-to black jacket and you'll have an instantly refreshed outfit.
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt
Time to restock on the classic white tees.
AGOLDE
'90s High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
This is my go-to pair of straight-leg jeans.
Anthropologie
Maeve Lug Sole Boat Shoes
Fallen in love with the boat shoe trend? Opt for this thick-soled pair for the colder months.
2. Lightweight Jacket + Jeans + Sandals
Style Notes: My favourite thing about autumn is how every day can bring different temperatures. For those surprisingly sunnier days, a light jacker comes in really handy—and a bright red tone echoes the dopamine hit of enjoying blue skies.
Shop the look:
Free People
We the Free Birdie Track Jacket
The kind of easy, throw-on jacket that you'll reach for time and time again.
Anthropologie
The Bennie Slim Crew Neck Cotton-Slub T-Shirt by Pilcro
Obsessed with the fit of this t-shirt.
Whistles
Denim Straight Full Length Jean
Every wardrobe needs a pair of straight-leg jeans.
ARKET
Leather Thong Sandals
Embrace every glimpse of sunshine with leather thong sandals—or swap for trainers on undeniably cooler days.
3. Leather Jacket + Shirt + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: This outfit is a masterclass in layering, and proves how a leather jacket in red can magically make an outfit seem even more elevated than its black counterpart. There's something about the deep burgundy tone that's just so sophistcated, and it pairs so well with these soft grey and blue colours, too.
Shop the look:
Veronica Beard
Bateman Cropped Leather Jacket
This jacket has been high on my wish list ever since I spotted it.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Poplin, Sky Blue
This sky blue is a true classic.
Reiss
Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers in Grey
The oversized silhouette and dramatic pleating makes this pair of trousers a real standout.
Russell & Bromley
Apley Moccasin Loafer
A mocassin loafer will always be in style.
4. Fitted Jacket + Barrel Leg Jeans + Heels
Style Notes: When you're spending a day running around town, you really need your jacket to be good enough to act like your top. Going for a bright colour and a fitted silhouette makes it standout, especially when paired with a more playful lower half, like barrel-leg jeans.
Shop the look:
Samsøe Samsøe
Saholly Jacket 15772 Haute Red
This jacket has such a charming Scandi vibe.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
A beginner's barrel-leg silhouette.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
Elevate your denim outfit with a glossy pair of patent pointed-toe heels.
& Other Stories
Leather Bowling Bag
The bowling bag is definitely coming back this season.
5. Leather Jacket + White Jeans
Style Notes: White jeans may be most associated with summer, but I find that they look especially chic in the colder months. Pairing white denim with a rich burgundy hue, especially in leather jacket form, creates an outfit that is both effortless and supremely elegant. Win-win.
Shop the look:
YVES SALOMON
Shearling-Trimmed Leather Jacket
Yes it's an investment, but this shearling-trimmed leather style will be a wardrobe favourite for years to come.
ARKET
Coral Wide Jeans – Off White
This ecru tone will pair especially well with burgundy.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.