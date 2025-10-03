Stylish Europeans Are Wearing This Jacket Colour Instead of Black Right Now—5 Outfits That Make Me Want to Do the Same

Across London, Paris and New York, tastemakers are brightening up their autumn/winter wardrobe with a red jacket. And after seeing these five red jacket outfits, I think I want to too.

The cooler months are officially upon us, bringing with it the need to assess the state of our outerwear collections. While British weather may guarantee that there'll be plenty of need for thick wool coats in the coming weeks, sometimes we're graced with mild enough autumnal days that only a jacket is needed as the final layer of your look. Typically, I find it easy to fall into the classic rotation of black or grey styles, but recently I've noticed more and more trendsetters sporting a much bolder colour: red.

The red trend has been circling for a while now, and this colour works especially well for jackets. A vibrant tone will liven up an understated outfit composed of neutrals (or my personal go-to of head-to-toe black) with minimal effort, or you can opt for burgundy tones, which happens to be particularly on trend this year, but is in fact a true classic. Its warmth lends itself particularly well to working greys, creams, blues and much more. In other words, it more than earns its place in your autumn/winter capsule wardrobe assortment.

And then there are the style options. From leather bombers to fitted wool styles, there's a jacket to suit every outfit and every occasion. Plus, thanks to it being a trending piece this season, there are options across high street and designer brands alike. Here, explore my pick of some of the best ways I've seen red jackets styled, and the exact pieces you need to recreate the outfit.

5 Red-Jacket Outfits to Copy This Season:

1. Leather Jacket + Jeans

Style Notes: One of the chicest ways to embrace the red leather jacket trend is to go for a leather style. A roomy burgundy leather jacket that you can throw over jeans and a t-shirt will always be effortlessly cool.

2. Lightweight Jacket + Jeans + Sandals

Style Notes: My favourite thing about autumn is how every day can bring different temperatures. For those surprisingly sunnier days, a light jacker comes in really handy—and a bright red tone echoes the dopamine hit of enjoying blue skies.

3. Leather Jacket + Shirt + Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: This outfit is a masterclass in layering, and proves how a leather jacket in red can magically make an outfit seem even more elevated than its black counterpart. There's something about the deep burgundy tone that's just so sophistcated, and it pairs so well with these soft grey and blue colours, too.

4. Fitted Jacket + Barrel Leg Jeans + Heels

Style Notes: When you're spending a day running around town, you really need your jacket to be good enough to act like your top. Going for a bright colour and a fitted silhouette makes it standout, especially when paired with a more playful lower half, like barrel-leg jeans.

5. Leather Jacket + White Jeans

Style Notes: White jeans may be most associated with summer, but I find that they look especially chic in the colder months. Pairing white denim with a rich burgundy hue, especially in leather jacket form, creates an outfit that is both effortless and supremely elegant. Win-win.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

