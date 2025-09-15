Sleek, understated and versatile, it feels like the lighter, fresher cousin of head-to-toe black. But here’s the catch: whilst black outfits tend to work with almost any shoe, grey requires a little more thought. Choose the wrong shade, and the look can fall flat; choose the right one, and the whole outfit feels modern, elevated and incredibly chic.
Lately, I’ve been experimenting with all-grey outfits: think slate trousers with matching knits or silky skirts topped with tonal blazers. The formula is simple, but the footwear can make or break it. After plenty of research (read: scanning the runways and scrolling through endless Instagram pages), I’ve narrowed it down to six shoe colours that always work with grey.
Read on to discover my guide to the shoe colour pairings that make grey outfits sing.
The 6 Shoe Colour Trends That Look Chicest With Grey Outfits
1. Grey Jumper + Grey Trousers + Grey Shoes
Style Notes: A head-to-toe grey outfit is endlessly elegant, especially when finished with tonal shoes. Matching your footwear not only elongates the silhouette but also makes the whole look feel intentional. Right now, I’m favouring sleek loafers and polished boat shoes while the weather stays mild, but a grey stiletto would work beautifully for evening.
H&M
V-Neck Jumper
I'm calling it: V-neck knits are going to be one of the season's most impactful trends.
Mango
Cotton Short-Sleeved T-Shirt
Every great wardrobe starts with a fresh white tee.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
Trust me, come winter, every fashion person will have swapped black trousers for grey.
& Other Stories
Penny Loafers
Style with white socks to give your outfit a preppy feel.
2. Grey MiniDress + Black Heels
Style Notes: The grey-and-black pairing is a classic for a reason—it always looks sharp. Kendall Jenner recently reminded me how impactful a grey mini can be when styled with black heels. For maximum polish, try a pencil-cut dress with sleek courts or slingbacks.
Theory
Sleeveless Fitted Dress
This also comes in three other shades.
Jimmy Fairly
The Elvie
While I love these in the tortoise print, they also come in black and burgundy.
Mango
Heel Leather Shoes
Style with a minidress or pair with tailored trousers.
3. Grey Two-Piece Suit + Dark-Brown Heels
Style Notes: Of all the trending shades this season, chocolate brown feels the most relevant. When paired with a pale-grey suit, it grounds the look while adding warmth and autumnal depth.
With Nothing Underneath
The Cap
This also comes in three other shades.
Helsa
The Curvilinear Blazer
Shop the blazer that Elsa loves.
Helsa
The Stilo Trouser
Pair with the matching blazer or style with a white boxy tee.
Reformation
Joelle Heeled Pump
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
4. Grey Blazer + Grey Pencil Skirt + White Heels
Style Notes: A grey suit set can skew a little too office-practical, but white shoes instantly modernise it. Think pointed-toe pumps or sculptural heels—clean, fresh and energising. It’s the easiest way to make grey feel bright without introducing bold colour.
H&M
Long Blazer
Style with the matching skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.
H&M
Midi Skirt
This classic pencil skirt also comes in black.
Zara
Leather High-Heel Shoes
I promise you'll come back to these elegant heels for many years to come.
Style Notes: Burgundy has become a perennial autumn favourite in my wardrobe, and it happens to be the perfect partner for grey. Deep, rich and refined, it injects just enough colour to keep a tonal outfit interesting without disrupting its elegance.
Weekday
Deep Halterneck Top
I always come back to halterneck tops when I want to dress up without the fuss.
Zara
Satin Midi Skirt
The glossy satin finish gives this grey skirt a luxurious feel.
Paris Texas
Lidia 70 Patent Leather Mules
The burgundy colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
6. Grey Maxi Dress + Brown Jacket + Brown Trainers
Style Notes: For a more casual take, I turn to mid-brown. When styled with grey, the two tones play off each other beautifully, creating an outfit that feels relaxed but still put together.
Mango
Boat Neck Light Weight Midi Dress
Shop this while it's on sale.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Topstitching
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Alohas
Suede Trainers
The brown suede trainer trend is taking off right now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.