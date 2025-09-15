Not All Shoe Colours Go With Grey Outfits, But These 6 Definitely Do

If you're not careful, grey outfits can veer boring, but these six shoe colour trends bring the most out of the shade.

Kendall Jenner walks down stairs wearing black heels and holding a glass of red wine.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Honestly, I didn't plan for this to happen, but all of a sudden, grey has become my autumn neutral of choice.

Sleek, understated and versatile, it feels like the lighter, fresher cousin of head-to-toe black. But here’s the catch: whilst black outfits tend to work with almost any shoe, grey requires a little more thought. Choose the wrong shade, and the look can fall flat; choose the right one, and the whole outfit feels modern, elevated and incredibly chic.

Lately, I’ve been experimenting with all-grey outfits: think slate trousers with matching knits or silky skirts topped with tonal blazers. The formula is simple, but the footwear can make or break it. After plenty of research (read: scanning the runways and scrolling through endless Instagram pages), I’ve narrowed it down to six shoe colours that always work with grey.

Read on to discover my guide to the shoe colour pairings that make grey outfits sing.

1. Grey Jumper + Grey Trousers + Grey Shoes

Influencer @deborabrosa wears a grey knit with grey trousers and grey boat shoes.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: A head-to-toe grey outfit is endlessly elegant, especially when finished with tonal shoes. Matching your footwear not only elongates the silhouette but also makes the whole look feel intentional. Right now, I’m favouring sleek loafers and polished boat shoes while the weather stays mild, but a grey stiletto would work beautifully for evening.

2. Grey MiniDress + Black Heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The grey-and-black pairing is a classic for a reason—it always looks sharp. Kendall Jenner recently reminded me how impactful a grey mini can be when styled with black heels. For maximum polish, try a pencil-cut dress with sleek courts or slingbacks.

3. Grey Two-Piece Suit + Dark-Brown Heels

Model @hoskelsa wears a grey suit with dark brown heels and a navy cap.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Of all the trending shades this season, chocolate brown feels the most relevant. When paired with a pale-grey suit, it grounds the look while adding warmth and autumnal depth.

4. Grey Blazer + Grey Pencil Skirt + White Heels

Influencer @dawn.tan wears a grey blazer and skirt with white heels.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: A grey suit set can skew a little too office-practical, but white shoes instantly modernise it. Think pointed-toe pumps or sculptural heels—clean, fresh and energising. It’s the easiest way to make grey feel bright without introducing bold colour.

5. Grey Halterneck Top + Grey Midi Skirt + Burgundy Heels

Influencer @daniellejinadu wears a grey top with a grey skirt and burgundy heels.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Burgundy has become a perennial autumn favourite in my wardrobe, and it happens to be the perfect partner for grey. Deep, rich and refined, it injects just enough colour to keep a tonal outfit interesting without disrupting its elegance.

6. Grey Maxi Dress + Brown Jacket + Brown Trainers

Influencer @rikkekrefting wears a grey skirt and top with a brown suede blazer and brown suede trainers and bag.

(Image credit: @rikkekrefting)

Style Notes: For a more casual take, I turn to mid-brown. When styled with grey, the two tones play off each other beautifully, creating an outfit that feels relaxed but still put together.

