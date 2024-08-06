TikTok Has Spoken—7 Key Buys That Are Replacing These Familiar "Dated" Trends in 2024
At Who What Wear UK we take trend spotting very seriously, but often it can feel like a never ending spiral of trending looks. With the rise of "aesthetic" culture, we're presented with a new genre every week. Barbiecore, ladcore, mob wives and tomato girls, what happened to dressing for the individual? Somewhere between nineties minimalism and noughties maximalism I felt like throwing in the towel (but this is speaking as a low maintenance millennial). Realising that I may be stuck in my ways and looking for trends that were actually going to resonate with readers, I turned to TikTok for some Gen-Z insight on what feels fresh vs what feels "faddy", and the results were interesting.
Classic tailoring and maximalist colour palettes might be taking over stores, but TikTok is still championing anti-trend style over "samey" styling. While we've been stocking up on plain tank tops, linen trousers and maxi dresses, you can guarantee that TikTokkers are finding their own ways to personalise pieces and make a look entirely their own. Customised accessories! DIY clothing! A multitude of new ways to wear bandanas (we hadn't seen the scarf over baseball cap look coming, but it somehow makes sense?).
The algorithm is set to send you plenty of fresh inspiration, but savvy shoppers are looking for ideas that will make it through the next year at the very least. So, with that in mind, I put together a list of the seven "trends" gaining a fanbase in 2024, and the seven trends that they are replacing. This should be taken as entirely subjective though, and instead of advocating for a full wardrobe sweep, I recommend building a wardrobe thats 70% staples and 30% trend-led for a balance that feels both fun and functional. So, if you're curiously wondering what the street style stars will be wearing next season, keep scrolling to see the seven fashion trends TikTok has declared "dated", and the seven its users really rate.
1. DATED: BODYCON DRESSES
RATED: NIGHTIE DRESSES
Style Notes: I may be biased here, but any trend that celebrates comfort over confinement gets a huge thumbs up from me. Sure, bodycon dresses still have their place (and I have one figure-hugging Skims dress that comes out for every dinner date), but when it comes to the pieces we actually want to wear all day, every day, Tik Tok is taking inspiration from vintage nightwear and pulling on loose and languid, floaty white dresses that look like they could pass for PJs.
Shop White Dresses:
If Only If specialise in nightwear so beautiful you'll wear it during the day too.
2. DATED: PLAIN WHITE TEES
RATED: RUCHED TOPS
Style Notes: With buzzy brands like Peachy Den, Ganni, Nobody's Child and ASOS all backing the textured, ruched top, it's no wonder that Gen-Z are shopping the style in spades this summer. This low-maintenance, unsung hero is the epitome of "throw-on-and-go" style as it requires no ironing and no fussy styling, and unlike the plain white tee, this top is the point of interest in any outfit.
Shop Ruched Tops:
3. DATED: HOTPANTS
RATED: JORTS
Style Notes: We were one of the first to call it—long denim shorts are officially the smash hit of the season, and given just how unpredictable the weather has been, this jeans-stroke-shorts combo ticks every possible box. Short shorts might have their place on the beach, but if you don't fancy flashing, this surprisingly elegant fit is ideal for the city too. Didn't think shorts could be office appropriate? Think again.
Shop Jorts:
4. DATED: WOOL SKIRTS
RATED: SHEER SKIRTS
Style Notes: Sheer clothing will always be a divisive trend, but if the runways have taught us anything, it's that gauzy layers always make their way back around just in time for spring/summer. After the popularity of 2023's sheer dress, and then of course, the mesh shoe, leaving little to the imagination is the high-fashion calling card, but I'm willing to bank on the see-through skirt having legs this year (pun very much intended).
Shop Sheer Skirts:
5. DATED: TENNISCORE
RATED: FOOTBALL SHIRTS
Style Notes: Whether it's "borrowed from the boys" or the "Euros effect", oversized and statement sportswear has skyrocketed over the last year. From Adidas trainers to Balenciaga tracksuits, fashion has to turned to sports for inspiration, and although we saw a short rise in discussion around the idea of "tenniscore" after the release of the Challengers movie earlier in the year, fans are still buying (and wearing) football shirts in droves on Tik Tok. Nail the look by opting for unexpected colours, and styling up with plenty of jewellery.
Shop Football Shirts:
This men's top passes as unisex so no need to size up.
6. DATED: VELVET
RATED: CROCHET
Style Notes: If summer makes you think of boho dresses, floppy hats and artisanal accessories, it's likely you already have plenty of crochet in your rotation. Many of us may already have a crochet cover-up or even a hand-crafted bag in our wardrobes, but Tik Tok goes one step further and suggests that hats, shorts, and even shoes could look better in crochet. If you can weave it, you can wear it, and although we're not ready to ditch our velvet Mary Janes or evening bags quite yet, there's no doubt that this warm-weather alternative is our preference during a heatwave.
Shop Crochet:
Don't leave for holiday without packing this in your suitcase.
7. DATED: MINIMALIST TOP HANDLES
RATED: BAG CHARMS
Style Notes: Don't shelve your big leather bag quite yet! The bags themselves are not "out", but keeping things plain and simple certainly is. You know a trend has serious credentials when it makes it's way off Tik Tok, through Instagram, onto the streets and then in turn, back onto the runway, and searches for "Jane Birkin bag charms" are through the roof with users desperate to create the muse's chaotic bag energy. Pom-poms, ribbons, tags, toys and scarves, whatever your penchant, this is the opportunity to style your bag your way to make it unique—whoever wanted to blend into the crowd?
Shop Bag Charms:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
