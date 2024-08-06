TikTok Has Spoken—7 Key Buys That Are Replacing These Familiar "Dated" Trends in 2024

At Who What Wear UK we take trend spotting very seriously, but often it can feel like a never ending spiral of trending looks. With the rise of "aesthetic" culture, we're presented with a new genre every week. Barbiecore, ladcore, mob wives and tomato girls, what happened to dressing for the individual? Somewhere between nineties minimalism and noughties maximalism I felt like throwing in the towel (but this is speaking as a low maintenance millennial). Realising that I may be stuck in my ways and looking for trends that were actually going to resonate with readers, I turned to TikTok for some Gen-Z insight on what feels fresh vs what feels "faddy", and the results were interesting.

dated tiktok trends

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

Classic tailoring and maximalist colour palettes might be taking over stores, but TikTok is still championing anti-trend style over "samey" styling. While we've been stocking up on plain tank tops, linen trousers and maxi dresses, you can guarantee that TikTokkers are finding their own ways to personalise pieces and make a look entirely their own. Customised accessories! DIY clothing! A multitude of new ways to wear bandanas (we hadn't seen the scarf over baseball cap look coming, but it somehow makes sense?).

The algorithm is set to send you plenty of fresh inspiration, but savvy shoppers are looking for ideas that will make it through the next year at the very least. So, with that in mind, I put together a list of the seven "trends" gaining a fanbase in 2024, and the seven trends that they are replacing. This should be taken as entirely subjective though, and instead of advocating for a full wardrobe sweep, I recommend building a wardrobe thats 70% staples and 30% trend-led for a balance that feels both fun and functional. So, if you're curiously wondering what the street style stars will be wearing next season, keep scrolling to see the seven fashion trends TikTok has declared "dated", and the seven its users really rate.

1. DATED: BODYCON DRESSES

RATED: NIGHTIE DRESSES

dated tiktok trends

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: I may be biased here, but any trend that celebrates comfort over confinement gets a huge thumbs up from me. Sure, bodycon dresses still have their place (and I have one figure-hugging Skims dress that comes out for every dinner date), but when it comes to the pieces we actually want to wear all day, every day, Tik Tok is taking inspiration from vintage nightwear and pulling on loose and languid, floaty white dresses that look like they could pass for PJs.

Shop White Dresses:

Tie-Detailed Linen Midi Dress
JAMES PERSE
Tie-Detailed Linen Midi Dress

White linen is a summer staple.

Poppy
If Only If
Poppy Dress

If Only If specialise in nightwear so beautiful you'll wear it during the day too.

Mia Linen-Blend Gauze Maxi Dress
LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Mia Linen-Blend Gauze Maxi Dress

The peter pan collar is such a cute touch.

2. DATED: PLAIN WHITE TEES

RATED: RUCHED TOPS

dated tiktok trends

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: With buzzy brands like Peachy Den, Ganni, Nobody's Child and ASOS all backing the textured, ruched top, it's no wonder that Gen-Z are shopping the style in spades this summer. This low-maintenance, unsung hero is the epitome of "throw-on-and-go" style as it requires no ironing and no fussy styling, and unlike the plain white tee, this top is the point of interest in any outfit.

Shop Ruched Tops:

The Deba Top, Oyster
Peachy Den
The Deba Top, Oyster

This comes in three equally good colours.

Asos Design Gathered Tank Top in Light Yellow
ASOS DESIGN
Gathered Tank Top in Light Yellow

Just add a white skirt and ballet pumps.

White Cotton Poplin Smock Strap Top
GANNI
White Cotton Poplin Smock Strap Top

You'll wear this for years to come.

3. DATED: HOTPANTS

RATED: JORTS

dated tiktok trends

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: We were one of the first to call it—long denim shorts are officially the smash hit of the season, and given just how unpredictable the weather has been, this jeans-stroke-shorts combo ticks every possible box. Short shorts might have their place on the beach, but if you don't fancy flashing, this surprisingly elegant fit is ideal for the city too. Didn't think shorts could be office appropriate? Think again.

Shop Jorts:

Risha Organic Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Risha Organic Denim Shorts

The only thing better than Agolde jeans? Agolde shorts of course.

Mid Rise Slouchy Short
Abercrombie
Mid Rise Slouchy Short

White denim is fresh for summer.

Straight-Fit Denim Bermuda Shorts
MANGO
Straight-Fit Denim Bermuda Shorts

There's no arguing with this price.

4. DATED: WOOL SKIRTS

RATED: SHEER SKIRTS

dated tiktok trends

(Image credit: @59eastfieldvintage)

Style Notes: Sheer clothing will always be a divisive trend, but if the runways have taught us anything, it's that gauzy layers always make their way back around just in time for spring/summer. After the popularity of 2023's sheer dress, and then of course, the mesh shoe, leaving little to the imagination is the high-fashion calling card, but I'm willing to bank on the see-through skirt having legs this year (pun very much intended).

Shop Sheer Skirts:

Peri Sheer Midi Skirt - Desert Sand
Frankie Shop
Peri Sheer Midi Skirt

Expect to see much more of this dreamy skirt on your timeline.

Topshop Organza Sheer Pencil Skirt
Topshop
Topshop Organza Sheer Pencil Skirt

Yes, this is in the sale, and yes, it's still in stock.

Graysen Knit Two Piece
Reformation
Graysen Knit Two Piece

A date night two piece if ever I've seen one.

5. DATED: TENNISCORE

RATED: FOOTBALL SHIRTS

sofiamcoelho

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

Style Notes: Whether it's "borrowed from the boys" or the "Euros effect", oversized and statement sportswear has skyrocketed over the last year. From Adidas trainers to Balenciaga tracksuits, fashion has to turned to sports for inspiration, and although we saw a short rise in discussion around the idea of "tenniscore" after the release of the Challengers movie earlier in the year, fans are still buying (and wearing) football shirts in droves on Tik Tok. Nail the look by opting for unexpected colours, and styling up with plenty of jewellery.

Shop Football Shirts:

Football Branded-Print Woven T-Shirt
SPORTOPIA
Football Branded-Print Woven T-Shirt

Wear loosely with shorts, or better still, jorts.

Acne Studios, Logo-Print Lyocell-Blend Polo Shirt
Acne Studios
Logo-Print Lyocell-Blend Polo Shirt

This men's top passes as unisex so no need to size up.

Mesh Sports T-Shirt
Martine Rose
Mesh Sports T-Shirt

Martine Rose's football shirts are the luxe designer option.

6. DATED: VELVET

RATED: CROCHET

dated tiktok trends

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

Style Notes: If summer makes you think of boho dresses, floppy hats and artisanal accessories, it's likely you already have plenty of crochet in your rotation. Many of us may already have a crochet cover-up or even a hand-crafted bag in our wardrobes, but Tik Tok goes one step further and suggests that hats, shorts, and even shoes could look better in crochet. If you can weave it, you can wear it, and although we're not ready to ditch our velvet Mary Janes or evening bags quite yet, there's no doubt that this warm-weather alternative is our preference during a heatwave.

Shop Crochet:

Miu Miu , Crochet Bucket Hat
Miu Miu
Crochet Bucket Hat

Too cool for words.

Massimo Dutti, Lace-Up Crochet Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Lace-Up Crochet Ballet Flats

A designer-looking find on the high-street.

Sahara Sweater Midi
Free People
Free-est Sahara Sweater Midi

Don't leave for holiday without packing this in your suitcase.

7. DATED: MINIMALIST TOP HANDLES

RATED: BAG CHARMS

dated tiktok trends

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

Style Notes: Don't shelve your big leather bag quite yet! The bags themselves are not "out", but keeping things plain and simple certainly is. You know a trend has serious credentials when it makes it's way off Tik Tok, through Instagram, onto the streets and then in turn, back onto the runway, and searches for "Jane Birkin bag charms" are through the roof with users desperate to create the muse's chaotic bag energy. Pom-poms, ribbons, tags, toys and scarves, whatever your penchant, this is the opportunity to style your bag your way to make it unique—whoever wanted to blend into the crowd?

Shop Bag Charms:

Pearl Shell Mini Collectible Charm
Lulu Guinness
Pearl Shell Mini Collectible Charm

How cute is this perfect little charm?

Heart Mirror Handbag Charm
Aspinal of London
Heart Mirror Handbag Charm

You'll never forget your mirror again.

Match Book Charm
Anya Hindmarch
Match Book Charm

Anya Hindmarch is the official queen of bags charms.

Vivienne Westwood, I Love Charm Keyring
Vivienne Westwood
I Love Charm Keyring

Perfect for stacking as many pieces as possible.

