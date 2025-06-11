Sorry to Millennials, But Gen Z Has Spoken, and These Are the Only 6 Summer Trends That Matter

Photo collage of Gen Z Summer trends.
(Image credit: @addisonraee; @vivianyrl; @oliviarodrigo; @christopher_esber; @amaka.hameljnck)
Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear’s own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

Summer fashion always feels like a fresh chapter—lighter fabrics, brighter moods, and a real sense of playfulness in the air. This year, Gen Z is clearly leading the charge, redefining what it means to dress for the season. Their style feels effortless yet thoughtfully curated, blending nostalgia with modern twists that make every look feel uniquely their own.

There’s an intriguing focus on texture and shine, though not in the traditional sense. Silhouettes are softer and more fluid, with hardware and details that catch the light in unexpected ways. The classic summer color palette has also evolved, introducing a cooler, more calming vibe that feels inspired by nature and open skies.

A notable revival is underway, but it’s far from a straightforward throwback. Instead, vintage elements are being reimagined with fresh energy—pieces once considered dated are now central to the trend conversation, worn with a confidence that makes them feel brand-new. Prints and patterns are bolder, with playful motifs that add personality without being overdone.

Whether embracing shimmer, experimenting with silhouettes, or mixing influences from different eras, Gen Z’s summer wardrobe is a dynamic mood board reflecting individuality and a sense of joy. Below, shop the best six Gen Z summer trends the sub-27 style crowd is all about this season.

Photo collage of Gen Z Summer trends.

(Image credit: @amaka.hameljnck; @elizagracehuber; @laufey)

One thing you can count on Gen Z to love, year after year, is nostalgia. Whether it's movies, fashion, or music, beloved classics and retro-inspired items are high up on their rotation. This year, Gen Z is finding time to style items reminiscent of the '60s and '70s—miniature gold watches, headscarves, and oversize bug-eyed sunglasses are all on the rotation.

Movado, Bold Quest Mini
Movado
Bold Quest Mini

Laurence 01
Apercu Eyewear
Laurence

Chloé, Paddington Leather Handbag
Chloé
Paddington Leather Handbag

Striped Monogram Print Scarf | One Size
Toteme
Striped Monogram Print Scarf

Photo collage of Gen Z Summer trends.

(Image credit: @vivianyrl; @amaka.hameljnck; @isaasung)

While sheer styles have been trending over the last two to three years, 2025 Gen Z summer fashion is focusing all about the delicate details and romantic silhouettes associated with the see-through style. Think nightgowns, ruffled dresses, and pretty lace skirts, all core summer staples to beat the heat this year (and look good while doing it).

Mango, Ruffled Blouse With Bow Closure
Mango
Ruffled Blouse With Bow Closure

Madeline Mesh Maxi Slip
Free People
Madeline Mesh Maxi Slip

X Intimately Fp Moon Phase Midi
Free People
Intimately FP Moon Phase Midi

Remade by Uo Sheer Lace Midi Skirt
Urban Outfitters
Remade by UO Sheer Lace Midi Skirt

Photo collage of Gen Z Summer trends.

(Image credit: @christopher_esber; @anna__laplaca; @ginevramavilla)

Fluid, metallic hardware and details are making a bold statement everywhere this summer. From sandals and bikinis to sculptural watches and handbags, the shimmer is impossible to ignore. Gen Z is leaning into a softer, more organic aesthetic—favoring rounded edges and smooth, liquid-like shapes that bring a futuristic yet wearable vibe to their seasonal style.

Ruched Orbit Bikini Top | 4
Christopher Esber
Ruched Orbit Bikini Top

Patos Sandal
Tory Burch
Patos Sandal

Movado, Museum Bangle
Movado
Museum Bangle

Gold Clasp Box Bag
Zara
Gold Clasp Box Bag

Photo collage of Gen Z Summer trends.

(Image credit: @amaka.hameljnck; @isaasung; @nilsani)

Buh-bye, butter yellow! Gen Z is fully embracing a baby-blue color palette for all their summer wardrobe needs. Whether it’s inspired by clear skies, cool ocean waves, or just a craving for something fresh and serene, this soft hue is dominating everything from flowy dresses to salon manicures. The under-27 crowd is leaning into the calm, dreamy vibe of baby blue, making it the go-to shade for a season defined by lightness and ease.

Fraise Top
Nia
Fraise Top

Stella Maxi Dress
Sndys
Stella Maxi Dress

X Revolve Maeve Slipper
Femme LA
Maeve Slipper

Mango, Knitted Polo-Neck Sweater
Mango
Knitted Polo-Neck Sweater

Photo collage of Gen Z Summer trends.

(Image credit: @rubylyn_; @ramireyes; @devapollon)

We need not tell you: This season, prints, patterns, and polka dots are going to be everywhere. While you might have gotten a taste of it this spring, these minimalist patterns are going to be the definition of playful-chic summer dressing. Polka dots are on mules and slip dresses, instantly transforming them from boring to something you'd wear to the French Riviera. The same goes for classic gingham prints, elevating any vacation-ready wardrobe to the next level.

Adela Dress
Reformation
Adela Dress

Nick Skimpy Triangle Bikini Top - Blackberry Gingham
Frankies Bikinis
Nick Skimpy Triangle Bikini Top

Satin Effect Polka Dot Sandals
ZARA
Satin Effect Polka Dot Sandals

Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant

Photo collage of Gen Z Summer trends.

(Image credit: @addisonraee; @daniela_avanzini; @rubylyn_)

Speaking of comebacks—flare jeans are back in a big way, and Gen Z is leading the charge. While bootcut jeans have been slowly replacing ultra-wide-leg styles, it wasn't until Addison Rae's "Headphones On" music video that I took notice. Think low-waisted silhouettes with dramatic hems, often paired with baby tees or halters, for a casual It-girl look.

Gap, High Rise '70s Flare Jeans
Gap
High Rise '70s Flare Jeans

Hush Flare
Diesel
Hush Flare

We the Free Jayde Flare Jeans
Free People
We the Free Jayde Flare Jeans

Madewell, Flea Market Flare Jeans
Madewell
Flea Market Flare Jeans

