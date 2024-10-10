Sienna Miller Just Wore the Boot Trend Fashion People Use to Make Jeans Outfits Look Chicer
Every fashion person knows that sometimes there's nothing more appealing than wearing an all-black outfit, and this is clearly a sentiment shared by Sienna Miller, who stepped out in London wearing an easy outfit composed of head-to-toe black—save her brown tote bag—in the chicest way.
Selecting a cozy knit to set her up for the chilly weather, the actor forwent classic blue jeans and instead opted for a black pair with a flared cut. She inconspicuously layered her jeans over one of the most prevalent boot styles of the season (and every other season for that matter)—a pair of black cowboy boots. Refining the slouchy energy of her flared jeans with the pointed-toe shape and small block heel of her black boots, Miller created an elegant outfit that spoke to her penchant for a '70s silhouette while keeping things very simple with her black color palette.
While styles such as moto, ankle, and riding boots are also trending hard this season, classic cowboy boots have transcended wardrobe-staple territory, having already earned a place in the collections of most fashion people before 2024. Miller naturally opted for a minimal pair to match the rest of her understated look, steering clear of bold colors and statement embroidered motifs—unlike other pairs currently on the market that come in a range of colors and embellishments.
There's something about cowboy boots that always makes them feel so fashionable to me. Where a pair of black sock boots would have still looked chic, choosing cowboy boots is just that—a choice that makes everything else you wear with them look more trendy by proxy. There's no doubt about it: Miller's flared jeans and cowboy boots are a look I'll be emulating for the foreseeable future.
To shop the off-duty ensemble that will have you looking polished with ease, read on to discover Miller's style and shop our edit of the best cowboy boots and flared jeans.
SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S COWBOY-BOOT OUTFIT:
SHOP OUR COWBOY BOOTS EDIT:
The five-centimeter heel adds some height without sacrificing comfort.
Tuck your jeans into these boots, or wear them underneath a baggy pair.
SHOP OUR FLARED JEANS EDIT:
Tuck in a ruffled blouse for a chic, boho-inspired look.
Style with a kitten heel if cowboy boots aren't your thing.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
