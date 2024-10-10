Sienna Miller Just Wore the Boot Trend Fashion People Use to Make Jeans Outfits Look Chicer

Every fashion person knows that sometimes there's nothing more appealing than wearing an all-black outfit, and this is clearly a sentiment shared by Sienna Miller, who stepped out in London wearing an easy outfit composed of head-to-toe black—save her brown tote bag—in the chicest way.

Selecting a cozy knit to set her up for the chilly weather, the actor forwent classic blue jeans and instead opted for a black pair with a flared cut. She inconspicuously layered her jeans over one of the most prevalent boot styles of the season (and every other season for that matter)—a pair of black cowboy boots. Refining the slouchy energy of her flared jeans with the pointed-toe shape and small block heel of her black boots, Miller created an elegant outfit that spoke to her penchant for a '70s silhouette while keeping things very simple with her black color palette.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While styles such as moto, ankle, and riding boots are also trending hard this season, classic cowboy boots have transcended wardrobe-staple territory, having already earned a place in the collections of most fashion people before 2024. Miller naturally opted for a minimal pair to match the rest of her understated look, steering clear of bold colors and statement embroidered motifs—unlike other pairs currently on the market that come in a range of colors and embellishments.

There's something about cowboy boots that always makes them feel so fashionable to me. Where a pair of black sock boots would have still looked chic, choosing cowboy boots is just that—a choice that makes everything else you wear with them look more trendy by proxy. There's no doubt about it: Miller's flared jeans and cowboy boots are a look I'll be emulating for the foreseeable future.

To shop the off-duty ensemble that will have you looking polished with ease, read on to discover Miller's style and shop our edit of the best cowboy boots and flared jeans.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.