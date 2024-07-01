Alexa Chung Just Won Glastonbury Wearing the Dress Colour Trend That Whispers Wealth
For me, the word "Glastonbury" immediately conjures up images of Alexa Chung and her iconic festival style. As famous for her festival looks as she is for her front-row style, the model and presenter has carved a name for her self as a mainstay of the annual occasion—and I look forward to seeing her outfits year after year.
Often spotted across the weekend in denim shorts and wellies, this season I caught a glimpse of Chung wearing a butter yellow lace dress from Californian brand Dôen (£548). Styling her pretty summer dress in the most festival-ready way possible, Chung layered a cosy cardigan and longline raincoat over her summer frock. Pausing on strappy sandals—as you must during a muddy festival—Chung instead opted for black leather boots to ground her look and rectangular shaped sunglasses to shield her eyes.
Lifting her Glastonbury outfit into elegant territory, Chung's butter yellow dress picked up on the growing colour trend that fashion people have been flocking to this season. With an expensive and refined energy, the playful neutral offers a light and energising touch to an outfit that's perfect for high-summer styling.
Already a favourite amongst fashion people this season, brands have been quick to cater to the rising dress trend. From Chung's favourite Dôen style to H&M's pretty iteration, read on to discover our edit of the best yellow dresses here, as well as discover Chung's outfit below.
SHOP ALEXA'S LOOK HERE:
The longer version of Rain's classic design is ideal for withstanding the changeable British weather.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST YELLOW DRESSES:
This sunshine-yellow dress also comes in bright red.
This pretty yellow shade is perfect for styling throughout the hottest months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
