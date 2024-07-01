Alexa Chung Just Won Glastonbury Wearing the Dress Colour Trend That Whispers Wealth

Natalie Munro
By
published

For me, the word "Glastonbury" immediately conjures up images of Alexa Chung and her iconic festival style. As famous for her festival looks as she is for her front-row style, the model and presenter has carved a name for her self as a mainstay of the annual occasion—and I look forward to seeing her outfits year after year.

Often spotted across the weekend in denim shorts and wellies, this season I caught a glimpse of Chung wearing a butter yellow lace dress from Californian brand Dôen (£548). Styling her pretty summer dress in the most festival-ready way possible, Chung layered a cosy cardigan and longline raincoat over her summer frock. Pausing on strappy sandals—as you must during a muddy festival—Chung instead opted for black leather boots to ground her look and rectangular shaped sunglasses to shield her eyes.

Alexa Chung wears a yellow lace dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lifting her Glastonbury outfit into elegant territory, Chung's butter yellow dress picked up on the growing colour trend that fashion people have been flocking to this season. With an expensive and refined energy, the playful neutral offers a light and energising touch to an outfit that's perfect for high-summer styling.

Already a favourite amongst fashion people this season, brands have been quick to cater to the rising dress trend. From Chung's favourite Dôen style to H&M's pretty iteration, read on to discover our edit of the best yellow dresses here, as well as discover Chung's outfit below.

SHOP ALEXA'S LOOK HERE:

Grace Dress -- Yellow Rose
DÔEN
Grace Dress

Shop the elegant summer dress that Chung reached for during Glastonbury.

Natalie Cable Cardigan
Reformation
Natalie Cable Cardigan

In my opinion, this is the perfect summer layer.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

Nylah Nappa Knee Boot
Reformation
Nylah Nappa Knee Boot

The block heel design ensures extra comfort.

Rains® Longer Jacket in Black for £105 | Free Shipping
Rains
Longer Jacket

The longer version of Rain's classic design is ideal for withstanding the changeable British weather.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST YELLOW DRESSES:

LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose, Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow 6
Omnes
Iris Maxi Dress

This comes in so many other colours.

yellow dress
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Halterneck Midi Dress

This sunshine-yellow dress also comes in bright red.

Percy Linen Dress
Reformation
Percy Linen Dress

The linen composition makes this naturally breathable.

Silk Gown
SIR
Silk Gown

Shop this elegant dress whilst it's on sale.

Valentia
If Only If
Valentia

Style with pretty mary jeans for an easy beachside look.

Effie Buttercup Rosebud Midi Dress
Kitri
Effie Buttercup Rosebud Midi Dress

This also comes in two other prints.

Ag Studio Jamaica Midi Corset Dress in Yellow
AG Studio
Jamaica Midi Corset Dress

This pretty yellow shade is perfect for styling throughout the hottest months.

Ruched Linen-Blend Maxi Dress
Farm Rio
Ruched Linen-Blend Maxi Dress

The pleat detailing adds beautiful movement to the dress.

Coraline Jersey Halterneck Maxi Dress
Khaite
Coraline Jersey Halterneck Maxi Dress

Style with a strappy heel or an elegant court shoe.

Explore More:
Alexa Chung Festival Fashion
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸