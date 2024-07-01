Alexa Chung Just Won Glastonbury Wearing the Dress Colour Trend That Whispers Wealth

For me, the word "Glastonbury" immediately conjures up images of Alexa Chung and her iconic festival style. As famous for her festival looks as she is for her front-row style, the model and presenter has carved a name for her self as a mainstay of the annual occasion—and I look forward to seeing her outfits year after year.

Often spotted across the weekend in denim shorts and wellies, this season I caught a glimpse of Chung wearing a butter yellow lace dress from Californian brand Dôen (£548). Styling her pretty summer dress in the most festival-ready way possible, Chung layered a cosy cardigan and longline raincoat over her summer frock. Pausing on strappy sandals—as you must during a muddy festival—Chung instead opted for black leather boots to ground her look and rectangular shaped sunglasses to shield her eyes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lifting her Glastonbury outfit into elegant territory, Chung's butter yellow dress picked up on the growing colour trend that fashion people have been flocking to this season. With an expensive and refined energy, the playful neutral offers a light and energising touch to an outfit that's perfect for high-summer styling.

Already a favourite amongst fashion people this season, brands have been quick to cater to the rising dress trend. From Chung's favourite Dôen style to H&M's pretty iteration, read on to discover our edit of the best yellow dresses here, as well as discover Chung's outfit below.

SHOP ALEXA'S LOOK HERE:

DÔEN Grace Dress £548 SHOP NOW Shop the elegant summer dress that Chung reached for during Glastonbury.

Reformation Natalie Cable Cardigan £148 SHOP NOW In my opinion, this is the perfect summer layer.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Shield your eyes in style.

Reformation Nylah Nappa Knee Boot £448 SHOP NOW The block heel design ensures extra comfort.

Rains Longer Jacket £105 SHOP NOW The longer version of Rain's classic design is ideal for withstanding the changeable British weather.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST YELLOW DRESSES:

Omnes Iris Maxi Dress £85 SHOP NOW This comes in so many other colours.

& Other Stories Sleeveless Halterneck Midi Dress £125 SHOP NOW This sunshine-yellow dress also comes in bright red.

Reformation Percy Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW The linen composition makes this naturally breathable.

SIR Silk Gown £425 £297 SHOP NOW Shop this elegant dress whilst it's on sale.

If Only If Valentia £225 SHOP NOW Style with pretty mary jeans for an easy beachside look.

Kitri Effie Buttercup Rosebud Midi Dress £175 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other prints.

AG Studio Jamaica Midi Corset Dress £300 SHOP NOW This pretty yellow shade is perfect for styling throughout the hottest months.

Farm Rio Ruched Linen-Blend Maxi Dress £280 SHOP NOW The pleat detailing adds beautiful movement to the dress.