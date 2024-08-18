Sorry to My Shorts—Alexa Chung Just Introduced Me to This Elegant, Autumn-Ready Skirt Trend
Even when reclining on the Grecian coast, Alexa Chung is never too far away to spark a new-season trend. Styling a pretty skirt style that I'm predicting will take over next month, the presenter proved that her keen eye for style remains as in tact as ever.
Crafting a pretty ensemble with a fashion-girl twist, Chung paired her white bralette with the lace hem skirt trend whilst on holiday this week. Opting for a style in a pale blue shade, Chung's skirt featured a contrasting white trim that traced the border of the garment. While her Greek Island look catered to late summer's warm temperatures, I know it's secretly nodding to one of autumn's major forthcoming trends.
Not the first time she's experimented with a lace-hem skirt, either—last week I saw Chung layer a black and white lace trim skirt underneath a white oversized shirt, proving her dedication to the soon-to-be-staple.
Whilst Chung styled her lace hem skirt with white tops while on holiday, I've seen the trend take on a very autumnal silhouette when worn with knee high leather boots and a black leather jacket. Retaining a romantic energy, the item offers plenty of styling versatility, wearing well with frilly layers to lean into a pretty look, but styling nicely with hardier clothing items such a leather separates and denim for point of difference.
Coming through as a key player for the autumn season, the lace fashion trend is already a favourite in stylish peoples wardrobes. Having peppered the autumn/winter 2024 runway collections back in February, I expect to see lace layered up to perfection over the next few months.
To get ahead of the curve I'm looking to Zara's pretty cream and black style, but Döen's chocolate brown iteration has also caught my eye, as seen on content creator Sasha Mei below.
To shop the emerging skirt trend that fashion people will be wearing on repeat very soon, scroll on to discover our edit of the best lace hem skirts to buy now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LACE HEM SKIRTS:
Style with knee high boots or wear with a kitten heel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
