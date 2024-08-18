Sorry to My Shorts—Alexa Chung Just Introduced Me to This Elegant, Autumn-Ready Skirt Trend

Even when reclining on the Grecian coast, Alexa Chung is never too far away to spark a new-season trend. Styling a pretty skirt style that I'm predicting will take over next month, the presenter proved that her keen eye for style remains as in tact as ever.

Crafting a pretty ensemble with a fashion-girl twist, Chung paired her white bralette with the lace hem skirt trend whilst on holiday this week. Opting for a style in a pale blue shade, Chung's skirt featured a contrasting white trim that traced the border of the garment. While her Greek Island look catered to late summer's warm temperatures, I know it's secretly nodding to one of autumn's major forthcoming trends.

Not the first time she's experimented with a lace-hem skirt, either—last week I saw Chung layer a black and white lace trim skirt underneath a white oversized shirt, proving her dedication to the soon-to-be-staple.

Whilst Chung styled her lace hem skirt with white tops while on holiday, I've seen the trend take on a very autumnal silhouette when worn with knee high leather boots and a black leather jacket. Retaining a romantic energy, the item offers plenty of styling versatility, wearing well with frilly layers to lean into a pretty look, but styling nicely with hardier clothing items such a leather separates and denim for point of difference.

Coming through as a key player for the autumn season, the lace fashion trend is already a favourite in stylish peoples wardrobes. Having peppered the autumn/winter 2024 runway collections back in February, I expect to see lace layered up to perfection over the next few months.

To get ahead of the curve I'm looking to Zara's pretty cream and black style, but Döen's chocolate brown iteration has also caught my eye, as seen on content creator Sasha Mei below.

To shop the emerging skirt trend that fashion people will be wearing on repeat very soon, scroll on to discover our edit of the best lace hem skirts to buy now.

