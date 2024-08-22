I'm An Editor With High Standards—19 Luxury Autumn Buys I Swear By
This may be controversial, but I’ve always found autumn to be my favourite season to dress for. I'm in no way against the ease of summer, with throw-on dresses and slip-on sandals making getting dressed each morning a five-minute affair. But autumn, with its layering and versatility of mixing and matching pieces together, opens up an array of styling possibilities and opportunities to really engage with our personal style. Each year around this time I start my pre-season preparation, moving my wardrobe around as I store away sarongs and linen shirts and unpack the cardigans and tailoring that I last saw in late spring. This seasonal act is not only necessary to get my wardrobe in order but also lets me take stock of the pieces I own and identify any gaps yet to be filled. As I lugged out boxes from my highest shelves for the next seasonal switch-up, it felt like the perfect time to share the luxury buys that I swear by every single year.
Looking to autumn, the key seasonal buys are some of the most hardworking in our wardrobes. Leather boots will be faced with days of drizzle and long walks through soggy leaf-clad lanes. Jackets and coats will be the outermost layer of our outfits, demanding a sophisticated feel and quality composition as they're reached for day after day. Even our tote bags need to contend with being stocked full of umbrellas, sunglasses, and even a light scarf as the unpredictable British weather shows its full scope. With this in mind, certain autumnal pieces are truly worthwhile of a little investment for high-quality fabrication and longevity of design. Adding just one or two of these pieces into our autumn outfits can immediately bring a luxurious feel that elevates the rest of your look, whether it's composed of designer styles or excellent high street finds.
As a fashion editor, I'm often asked about which designer pieces are worth saving up for, and the new season offers a prime time to invest in luxury styles that will go the distance not only throughout autumn but all year round and for many years to follow. With over eight years in the fashion industry, I'm well acquainted with the kinds of pieces that are truly worth it, and I've pulled them all together in a concise edit for your reading pleasure.
Some of these are historically iconic pieces, having proved themselves as wardrobe heavyweights over many years, whilst others are fresh designer creations, set to steal the hearts of fashion people and earn their title as forever buys. Think the ultimate trench coat by Burberry, loved for decades for its practicality and charm in equal measure. Or Khaite's iconic cardigan that offers a modern cinched silhouette with cosy attributes. Great denim will always be high on my list of worthwhile luxury buys, alongside exquisite tailoring that translates to both our easy day looks and more put-together evening attire. There's plenty more to explore too, so scroll on to see the 19 luxury autumn items I swear by.
SHOP LUXURY AUTUMN BUYS:
There's a reason why Burberry's trench coats continue to be an iconic wardrobe hero. With dresses, tailoring, denim and more, this coat will layer over all outfits.
It's always good to keep a light layer to hand in case the sun goes in, especially in this timeless mole shade.
A great pair of jeans will serve your wardrobe all year round, and if you're yet to add classic straight-leg jeans to your arsenal I have to recommend Agolde's Pinch Waist style.
Biker styles are back for another year, and Jimmy Choo's supple leather and sleek design are set to go the distance.
A nice top is ready to take your jeans, skirts and tailoring to evening.
From the refined leather to the elevated cream shade this skirt is destined to become a new brand hero.
Margaux bags remain the tote every fashion person wants, and this unique style has a woven body and practical size for all your essentials and more.
Add a sophisticated edge to your T-shirt and jeans ensembles, or add as a layering piece under your trusty trench.
Invest in exquisite tailoring and a luxurious blend of wool and silk.
Loafers are an enduring staple that comes back year after year.
From the colour to the perfectly draped silhouette, this shirt dress has all my attention.
It's never too soon to invest in a premium coat for the cooler months, and this wool and cashmere-blend style is a real standout.
Pair with a simple tee and trainers, or look to the matching cardigan and ballet flats for an easy yet refined look.
Even when the colder days arrive the sunshine likes to make an appearance so I always keep a pair of sunnies in my bag.
A signature piece for the brand that focuses on timeless design you'll always want to wear.
The perfectly placed pleats and effortless drape of this pair show-off the design intuition of Max Mara.
A sleek silk dress in an autumnal shade will ready your wardrobe for all dressier occasions.
Manolo Blahnik's elegant Maysale mules are ready to add instant elevation to any outfit, from dresses to jeans.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Ashley Olsen Just Showcased How Fashion People Will Be Wearing Flip-Flops This Fall
Immediately copying.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Stunning Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry That's Worth the Investment
Shine bright like a diamond.
By Ana Escalante
-
I'm Making Bets: Insiders Will Invest In These 9 Fall Trends First
I'm bullish about these.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
We're Fashion Editors—the 9 Best Items From The Row That Are Truly Worth the Investment
They'll never date.
By Emily Dawes
-
Every Celebrity Stylist Is Fighting Over This Dress Right Now
It's easy to see why.
By Eliza Huber
-
17 Chic Summer Essentials to Style With Your Fall Wardrobe
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça
-
The Only Watch Styles Worth Investing In According to an Expert
Sponsor Content Created With AP
By Aniyah Morinia
-
The 31 Most Stunning Designer Shoes of Fall 2024 (So Far)
Autumn can't come soon enough.
By Allyson Payer