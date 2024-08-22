I'm An Editor With High Standards—19 Luxury Autumn Buys I Swear By

This may be controversial, but I’ve always found autumn to be my favourite season to dress for. I'm in no way against the ease of summer, with throw-on dresses and slip-on sandals making getting dressed each morning a five-minute affair. But autumn, with its layering and versatility of mixing and matching pieces together, opens up an array of styling possibilities and opportunities to really engage with our personal style. Each year around this time I start my pre-season preparation, moving my wardrobe around as I store away sarongs and linen shirts and unpack the cardigans and tailoring that I last saw in late spring. This seasonal act is not only necessary to get my wardrobe in order but also lets me take stock of the pieces I own and identify any gaps yet to be filled. As I lugged out boxes from my highest shelves for the next seasonal switch-up, it felt like the perfect time to share the luxury buys that I swear by every single year.

Looking to autumn, the key seasonal buys are some of the most hardworking in our wardrobes. Leather boots will be faced with days of drizzle and long walks through soggy leaf-clad lanes. Jackets and coats will be the outermost layer of our outfits, demanding a sophisticated feel and quality composition as they're reached for day after day. Even our tote bags need to contend with being stocked full of umbrellas, sunglasses, and even a light scarf as the unpredictable British weather shows its full scope. With this in mind, certain autumnal pieces are truly worthwhile of a little investment for high-quality fabrication and longevity of design. Adding just one or two of these pieces into our autumn outfits can immediately bring a luxurious feel that elevates the rest of your look, whether it's composed of designer styles or excellent high street finds.

As a fashion editor, I'm often asked about which designer pieces are worth saving up for, and the new season offers a prime time to invest in luxury styles that will go the distance not only throughout autumn but all year round and for many years to follow. With over eight years in the fashion industry, I'm well acquainted with the kinds of pieces that are truly worth it, and I've pulled them all together in a concise edit for your reading pleasure.

Some of these are historically iconic pieces, having proved themselves as wardrobe heavyweights over many years, whilst others are fresh designer creations, set to steal the hearts of fashion people and earn their title as forever buys. Think the ultimate trench coat by Burberry, loved for decades for its practicality and charm in equal measure. Or Khaite's iconic cardigan that offers a modern cinched silhouette with cosy attributes. Great denim will always be high on my list of worthwhile luxury buys, alongside exquisite tailoring that translates to both our easy day looks and more put-together evening attire. There's plenty more to explore too, so scroll on to see the 19 luxury autumn items I swear by.

SHOP LUXURY AUTUMN BUYS:

Burberry Kensington Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat £1890 SHOP NOW There's a reason why Burberry's trench coats continue to be an iconic wardrobe hero. With dresses, tailoring, denim and more, this coat will layer over all outfits.

Khaite Scarlet Cashmere-Blend Cardigan £1750 SHOP NOW It's always good to keep a light layer to hand in case the sun goes in, especially in this timeless mole shade.

Agolde + Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £300 SHOP NOW A great pair of jeans will serve your wardrobe all year round, and if you're yet to add classic straight-leg jeans to your arsenal I have to recommend Agolde's Pinch Waist style.

Jimmy Choo Black Smooth Leather Biker Boots £850 SHOP NOW Biker styles are back for another year, and Jimmy Choo's supple leather and sleek design are set to go the distance.

Proenza Schouler Janet Pleated Crepe Top £625 SHOP NOW A nice top is ready to take your jeans, skirts and tailoring to evening.

Toteme Double Leather Skirt Off-White £1520 SHOP NOW From the refined leather to the elevated cream shade this skirt is destined to become a new brand hero.

The Row Black Margaux Leather Tote Bag £7590 SHOP NOW Margaux bags remain the tote every fashion person wants, and this unique style has a woven body and practical size for all your essentials and more.

Patou Wool and Alpaca Cardigan £799 SHOP NOW Add a sophisticated edge to your T-shirt and jeans ensembles, or add as a layering piece under your trusty trench.

Magda Butrym Pleated Wool and Silk-Blend Cady Straight-Leg Pants £1260 SHOP NOW Invest in exquisite tailoring and a luxurious blend of wool and silk.

Prada Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers £920 SHOP NOW Loafers are an enduring staple that comes back year after year.

Palmer//Harding Courage Maxi Shirt Dress £770 SHOP NOW From the colour to the perfectly draped silhouette, this shirt dress has all my attention.

Anine Bing Luca Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat £605 SHOP NOW It's never too soon to invest in a premium coat for the cooler months, and this wool and cashmere-blend style is a real standout.

ARCH4 Nillie Ribbed Cashmere Midi Skirt £495 SHOP NOW Pair with a simple tee and trainers, or look to the matching cardigan and ballet flats for an easy yet refined look.

Celine Triomphe Oval Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW Even when the colder days arrive the sunshine likes to make an appearance so I always keep a pair of sunnies in my bag.

Toteme Signature Stripe Turtleneck Black £420 SHOP NOW A signature piece for the brand that focuses on timeless design you'll always want to wear.

Flore Flore Casta Cotton Shirt £295 SHOP NOW No matter the season, a great shirt is always a smart investment.

Max Mara Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers £440 SHOP NOW The perfectly placed pleats and effortless drape of this pair show-off the design intuition of Max Mara.

Asceno Red Valencia Silk Dress £370 SHOP NOW A sleek silk dress in an autumnal shade will ready your wardrobe for all dressier occasions.