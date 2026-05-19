Cuffed Jeans Are So Back—These Are the Anti-Trend Shoes That Make Them Look Best

This "dated" denim style is back, and the coolest New Yorkers are styling it with pumps. Discover it below.

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Brooke shields wears a denim jacket, a white shirt, and a tie.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Brooke Shields, the quintessential all-American model, is a timeless fashion icon. She not only walked in shows but also has been observing them since the '70s, giving her an extensive perspective on fleeting trends and classic style. Thus, her fashion choices should be closely watched, especially recently, when she confirmed the revival of cuffed jeans.

While leaving Live With Kelly and Mark in NYC, Shields was spotted in a polished denim-on-denim outfit. She wore a dark-wash jean jacket with matching cuffed jeans. Layered beneath the set, she chose a white button-down shirt and a striped tie. Then, she accessorized with oversize sunglasses and silver pumps.

Brooke shields wears a denim jacket, tie, cuffed jeans and silver pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something about cuffed jeans that feels inherently effortless. The folded hem lends an undone, casual quality, as if you just rolled up the cuffs before heading out the door. The relaxed silhouettes the jeans often come in, such as straight-leg or wide-leg, enhance this laid-back vibe.

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They look best with pumps, as Shields showcased, because the juxtaposition between the casual jeans and the polished, structured pumps creates an intentional clash of textures and formality. This elevates the entire ensemble, making the outfit feel intentional and stylish. On top of all that, the exposed ankle lengthens the legs and draws attention to the sophisticated shoe choice.

If you're inspired by Shields's tasteful and ageless denim outfit, read on to discover the best cuffed jeans and pumps to shop this season.

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Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt