Brooke Shields, the quintessential all-American model, is a timeless fashion icon. She not only walked in shows but also has been observing them since the '70s, giving her an extensive perspective on fleeting trends and classic style. Thus, her fashion choices should be closely watched, especially recently, when she confirmed the revival of cuffed jeans.
There's something about cuffed jeans that feels inherently effortless. The folded hem lends an undone, casual quality, as if you just rolled up the cuffs before heading out the door. The relaxed silhouettes the jeans often come in, such as straight-leg or wide-leg, enhance this laid-back vibe.
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They look best with pumps, as Shields showcased, because the juxtaposition between the casual jeans and the polished, structured pumps creates an intentional clash of textures and formality. This elevates the entire ensemble, making the outfit feel intentional and stylish. On top of all that, the exposed ankle lengthens the legs and draws attention to the sophisticated shoe choice.
If you're inspired by Shields's tasteful and ageless denim outfit, read on to discover the best cuffed jeans and pumps to shop this season.
Shop Cuffed Jeans and Pumps
ZARA
ZW Collection Baggy Mid-Rise Jeans
These look similar to Shields's.
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
Experienced shoppers know that Sam Edelman's Hazel pumps are as classic as they come.
Denim Forum
The '90s Vintage Lo-Rise Straight Jean
Light-wash jeans are everywhere right now.
Jimmy Choo
Amelia 35mm Leather Pumps
These are seriously the most comfortable pumps I've ever tried on.
AG
Saige High-Rise Cuffed Crop Wide-Leg Jeans
I love the relaxed nature of these.
CHRISTEN
Helix 75 Leather Pumps
Christen is the luxury footwear brand that every fashion insider is coveting.
Mother Denim
The Half-Pipe Ankle Cuff Fray
The light wash and rigid denim make these look vintage.
Tony Bianco
Cassidy Pointed Toe Pump
These also come in black.
KHAITE
Boyle Cropped Low-Rise Jeans
Leave it to Khaite to make cropped cuffed jeans look cool instead of dated.
Reformation
Calista Kitten Heel Pump
So versatile.
Lioness
Top Model Cuffed Jeans
Dark-wash cuffed jeans are the epitome of chic.
FEMME
Pulse Pump
Re-create Brooke Shields's look with these silver pumps.