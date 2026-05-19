There's nothing wrong with wearing ballet flats with knee-length skirts, but after seeing the combination a few too many times last summer, it's starting to feel stale. But don't go donating all your midi skirts just yet. They're not the problem, and actually, the silhouette is trending for the second summer in a row. Instead, just swap out your trusty ballet flats for a pair of classic loafers, from penny-ready pairs to soft alternatives. Even I, a heel person to my core, have been convinced to give the skirt-and-shoe pairing a try after seeing how Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine styled it for a day date with singer Shawn Mendes in New York City this weekend. Easy, comfortable, and chic, the combination is perfect for days (and dates!) when you don't know what to wear but want to look chic and put-together. Knee-length skirts and loafers have great chemistry, kind of like another duo we're seeing a lot of lately…
Even better, Marquezine chose a knee-length skirt with delicate lace trim (another top trend for summer), which she paired with structured loafers, a black cardigan, and Phoebe Philo's Small Kit Cabas black tote. She finished off the look with black sunglasses reminiscent of the '90s and a tiny gold watch on a leather strap. Mendes also opted for loafers for their day of walking around downtown—including a stop by the water along the West Side Highway, where they sat on a bench and chatted with friends—opting for a brown, ruched pair to go with his loose, light-wash jeans and black sweater. Together, they looked casual and adorable, both dressed in a nonchalant yet polished way, perfect for a low-key date on one of the city's first warm weekends.
So before you grab a pair of ballet flats to wear with your go-to knee-length skirt, or for that matter, get ready for a date, remember Marquezine's look and consider pulling out a pair of loafers instead. Trust me, if I can ditch heels for loafers, you can too.
Scroll down to shop the best knee-length skirts and loafers available to help you re-create this easy date outfit.