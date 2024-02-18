The Cute, On-Trend Knit French Women Always Style With Jeans Come Spring

By Natalie Munro
published

In my opinion, springtime is the perfect season to refresh your knitwear. When it's not hot enough to leave the house bare shouldered, but no longer too chilly to have to hide under seemingly endless layers, this wardrobe hero really gets to shine.

With this in mind I'm looking to add something new to my collection, and I've been focusing my search towards the chic cropped cardigans that I've been seeing everywhere recently. Crafted from traditional wools, cottons and cashmeres, cropped cardigans retain a cosy edge, yet sometimes style even better with light layers than their longline counterparts.

emmanuellek_ styles a cropped cardigan

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

A mainstay in the wardrobes of most French women (at least the ones I follow), a cropped cardigan adds a playful touch to even the most basic of looks. Style with a cotton vest top and high-waisted jeans for an effortlessly chic look that any Parisian would commend you for, or wear with a light cotton dress and mary janes for an easy, spring-ready ensemble.

Whilst the French have been styling this specific knit for years, brands in the UK are finally catching on to its appeal in a significant way. Up and down the high street and throughout designer offerings, the crop cardigan trend can be found in a multitude of guises and at any price point.

cropped cardigan

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

From H&M's melange knit to Marni's vibrant blue style, scroll on to discover our edit of the best cropped cardigans to buy now.

SHOP THE CROPPED CARDIGAN TREND

cropped cardigan
Mango
Knitted Cropped Cardigan

Style over a cotton dress or wear with a high-waisted skirt.

cropped cardigan
MARNI
Cropped Striped Mohair-Blend Cardigan

This also comes in letterbox red.

Millie Cashmere Off The Shoulder Cardigan
Reformation
Millie Cashmere Off-the-Shoulder Cardigan

With an elegant off-the-shoulder design, this cropped cardigan is an easy way to elevate a casual outfit.

H&M, Short textured-knit cardigan
H&M
Short Textured-Knit Cardigan

This shop khaki cardigan looks chic with jeans or linen trousers.

Lille Cardigan, grey
Almada Label
Lille Cardigan

This cashmere blend cardigan is delightfully soft.

THEORY, Cropped knitted cardigan
Theory
Cropped Knitted Cardigan

With a wool, cotton and cashmere composition, this cropped cardigan will keep you cosy until spring.

cropped cardigan
Sézane
Lenora Cardigan

The butter yellow colour trend is taking off this spring.

Cropped wool-blend cardigan
Alaïa
Cropped Wool-Blend Cardigan

Style with high-waisted trousers or wear with a low-waisted jean.

SEA, Anna ruffled cropped merino wool-jacquard cardigan
Sea
Anna Ruffled Cropped Merino Wool-Jacquard Cardigan

This bib style will look chic worn with a white cotton dress.

Explore More:
French Style Spring Trends
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸