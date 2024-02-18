The Cute, On-Trend Knit French Women Always Style With Jeans Come Spring

In my opinion, springtime is the perfect season to refresh your knitwear. When it's not hot enough to leave the house bare shouldered, but no longer too chilly to have to hide under seemingly endless layers, this wardrobe hero really gets to shine.

With this in mind I'm looking to add something new to my collection, and I've been focusing my search towards the chic cropped cardigans that I've been seeing everywhere recently. Crafted from traditional wools, cottons and cashmeres, cropped cardigans retain a cosy edge, yet sometimes style even better with light layers than their longline counterparts.

A mainstay in the wardrobes of most French women (at least the ones I follow), a cropped cardigan adds a playful touch to even the most basic of looks. Style with a cotton vest top and high-waisted jeans for an effortlessly chic look that any Parisian would commend you for, or wear with a light cotton dress and mary janes for an easy, spring-ready ensemble.

Whilst the French have been styling this specific knit for years, brands in the UK are finally catching on to its appeal in a significant way. Up and down the high street and throughout designer offerings, the crop cardigan trend can be found in a multitude of guises and at any price point.

From H&M's melange knit to Marni's vibrant blue style, scroll on to discover our edit of the best cropped cardigans to buy now.

SHOP THE CROPPED CARDIGAN TREND

Mango Knitted Cropped Cardigan £30 SHOP NOW Style over a cotton dress or wear with a high-waisted skirt.

MARNI Cropped Striped Mohair-Blend Cardigan £895 SHOP NOW This also comes in letterbox red.

Reformation Millie Cashmere Off-the-Shoulder Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW With an elegant off-the-shoulder design, this cropped cardigan is an easy way to elevate a casual outfit.

H&M Short Textured-Knit Cardigan £28 SHOP NOW This shop khaki cardigan looks chic with jeans or linen trousers.

Almada Label Lille Cardigan £275 SHOP NOW This cashmere blend cardigan is delightfully soft.

Theory Cropped Knitted Cardigan £315 SHOP NOW With a wool, cotton and cashmere composition, this cropped cardigan will keep you cosy until spring.

Sézane Lenora Cardigan £109 SHOP NOW The butter yellow colour trend is taking off this spring.

Alaïa Cropped Wool-Blend Cardigan £1070 SHOP NOW Style with high-waisted trousers or wear with a low-waisted jean.