Paris will always be known for the chic trends it contributes to the fashion zeitgeist. After all, it's one of the fashion capitals of the world, if not the fashion capital of the world. It's also a city whose residents prioritize classic trends, rarely straying away from clean lines and simple sophistication. Recently, Emma Roberts wore a classic denim trend that Parisians have been sporting for years. Heading to a party, Roberts was spotted in NYC wearing a sleek black collarless blazer paired with black pumps. She accessorized with a Balenciaga shoulder bag that wasn't the brand's City Bag that's currently trending. Rather, it was an east-west Le City Bag—very Parisian.
The denim trend Roberts wore was classic straight-leg blue jeans. Parisians love wearing them with black blazers, in particular, as this combination tends to look polished and effortless. What I love about Parisian fashion is that they never overthink an outfit, especially for evenings out. Whether you're heading to a dinner party or an event, a pair of straight-leg jeans with a black blazer will always be a trustworthy combination.
Looking more Parisian for your next outing is as easy as re-creating Roberts's outfit, so keep scrolling to shop similar straight-leg jeans and black blazers.