Like many, my style is heavily inspired by the chic Europeans I follow, from Paris to Stockholm. Their directional looks (cue: the above outfit) are effortless and modern, often made up of elevated basics. For pants specifically, it's not skinny jeans I'm seeing as much right now (although, I know they're rising in popularity again, and if that's your thing, go for it), but rather four other types of pant trends.
These styles are cool and certainly are key to creating some of the most fashionable European looks I have saved on Instagram. Below you'll find visual inspiration showcasing the pants in question (great styling inspiration), along with shopping recommendations in case you want to add one or all of the picks to your wardrobe for spring and summer.
The Pants Trends Chic Europeans Wear
Drawstring Pants
I feel like I can't scroll through Instagram without seeing cool outfits featuring loose, drawstring pants. There's an ease to them that works with everything from a simple tee to a blouse.