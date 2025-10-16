Looking Cool and Expensive This Fall Starts With This Jacket Trend

Welcome to The Great Try-On—our digest of everything you'll need for your most stylish season yet. There's a chill in the air, and accordingly, we identified the ultimate fall capsule wardrobe, which consists of six practical yet trend-forward hero items. A few of our editors tried on each of these versatile wardrobe builders so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We built individual stories around the six categories we're highlighting, and for each, you will see some of your favorite brands, fresh styling tricks, and outfit ideas aplenty. From the denim trend people are trading blue jeans for to the sweater style of the season, we hope that these photos and the candid reviews of each item will help you shop for a fall wardrobe filled with essentials and of-the-moment pieces you'll wear this season and beyond.
Ask your most stylish friend how they feel about summer being over, and we guarantee they will say they're relieved. And the reason is simple: There's nothing fashion people love more than fall and winter because those are the seasons when they can show off their coat collection.
If you want to feel like a main character this fall, then a really good coat is what you need, and the one to invest in this season is made of suede. It can be a suede trucker jacket, a trench coat, or even a button-down shirt. What really matters is the texture, which adds a delicious feel (literally!) to any fall look. If you aren't the kind of person to get excited about the leaves turning, trust us when we say investing in a suede jacket will change your mind.
One of our favorite ways to wear suede is in the form of a trucker jacket. Suede is luxe, but the boxier, more casual fit of this silhouette help gives it a cool and casual vibe you won't feel weird layering over sweaters and jeans. Ahead, see why this take is exactly what Aniyah has been looking for.
Aniyah's take on the jacket: "I've been on the hunt for the perfect suede jacket for what feels like years! You want it to feel worn in but luxe and on-trend but classically cool. These criteria were pretty hard to meet until now. The trucker-jacket style has that relaxed feel, making it easy to style with jeans for a casual night or tall boots and a miniskirt. I do want to note that it is much heavier than it appears, so prepare to feel super bundled when the time comes. I'm opting for lighter layers underneath this to avoid feeling or looking too bulky."
Styling tips: For a casual look that screams fall, layer a sweater over a plaid shirt. Suede looks good with everything—especially in this color—so you can easily let the collar and cuffs peek out to make the outfit even more dynamic. Pair it with your favorite dark jeans, and top it off with pointy-toe ankle boots, and you'll have a look you'll want to wear over and over and over again.
The rugged trucker jacket is soft to the touch. It features a spread collar, one-button cuffs, front welt pockets, and adjustable button side tabs. For best care, as is typical with suede, professional leather clean is recommended.
The great thing about suede outerwear is that it comes in so many forms. If you want something that's a bit more lightweight and easier to wear in transitional weather or that's perfect to layer underneath thicker coats for lower temperatures, look no further than this Theory suede shirt-jacket.
Audry's take on the jacket: "Suede jackets had their comeback last fall, and it’s continuing strong a year later. This Theory one feels super high-quality, and the Deep Tobacco color is quintessentially autumnal. For minimalists, it’s a way to add texture to a wardrobe without veering too far from neutrals. That said, my one hesitation as someone who already fears staining any clothes that aren’t black is suede feels even riskier between New York weather and my personal track record of spills. I don’t like to have to be too precious with my clothes, so this is definitely a piece you want to be more mindful with."
Styling tips: Our personal favorite way to wear this kind of shirt is with a great pair of statement accessories. Think big sunglasses and layers of chunky bangles. Pants always work, but we prefer a simple black pencil skirt, which looks way cooler paired with the suede texture than it does a button-down shirt. It's the kind of look you'd see someone wear to their 9-to-5 that makes you realize your office looks don't have to be simple and expected.
This boxy-fit suede shirt-jacket is made of supple lamb suede. Its looser fit means the sleeves can easily be pushed up for a more casual vibe, with button cuffs that help keep everything in place. Its relaxed fit helps balance out the boxiness so it won't make you look too stiff.
Is it a hot take to say that no trench coat is more superior than a suede trench coat? There's just something about draping yourself in that kind of texture that feels extremely luxurious. It's also a great way to channel a Penny Lane '70s aesthetic that'll forever be timeless.
Tara's take on the jacket: "I have never met a suede jacket I didn’t like. But this one, I loved. The color! The texture! The silhouette! The length! It made me feel like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy! It reminded me of what I see chic women wearing Uptown in New York on a crisp fall day. I have no notes. And it looks so good with the pale-green sweater we styled tied around the waist, which is something I would have never imagined but now a color combo I will be hyperfixating on."
Styling tips: If you want to add more dimension, tie a light-green sweater around the waist. The color combo is quickly becoming one of our favorites and feels very reminiscent of something Mrs. Prada would do on the runway.
Pieced together from smooth suede, this longline coat has a matching belt you can easily leave loose or tie tight to cinch your waist. It features a front button closure, spread collar, and side pockets.