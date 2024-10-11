Angelina Jolie and Charli XCX Already Own the New It Bag of 2025

Angelina Jolie gravitates toward neutral colors, unadorned pieces, and sleek silhouettes. Charli XCX never shies away from loud colors, studded accessories, and other flashy fashion choices. Yet they have something in common: their love for the new Saint Laurent Y Bag. The French house's latest It bag doesn't even hit stores until November 2024, but both women already got their hands on it. (Cue the jealousy!)

Photographed at the airport, Jolie styled her brown version with a trench coat. The roomy tote is not only on-trend but also extremely practical for overpackers like me who insist on lugging around their possessions at all times. Meanwhile, Charli XCX wore the black Saint Laurent Y Bag with a tank top, a satin skirt, and black boots. While they may have radically different approaches to fashion, both women prove that this leather tote bag might be the most functional It bag to come along in years. Scroll down to see how they styled the bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Angelina Jolie: Saint Laurent Y Bag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

On Charli XCX: Saint Laurent Y Bag

Shop Other Saint Laurent Bags Ahead of the Y Bag's November Launch

