Angelina Jolie and Charli XCX Already Own the New It Bag of 2025
Angelina Jolie gravitates toward neutral colors, unadorned pieces, and sleek silhouettes. Charli XCX never shies away from loud colors, studded accessories, and other flashy fashion choices. Yet they have something in common: their love for the new Saint Laurent Y Bag. The French house's latest It bag doesn't even hit stores until November 2024, but both women already got their hands on it. (Cue the jealousy!)
Photographed at the airport, Jolie styled her brown version with a trench coat. The roomy tote is not only on-trend but also extremely practical for overpackers like me who insist on lugging around their possessions at all times. Meanwhile, Charli XCX wore the black Saint Laurent Y Bag with a tank top, a satin skirt, and black boots. While they may have radically different approaches to fashion, both women prove that this leather tote bag might be the most functional It bag to come along in years. Scroll down to see how they styled the bag.
On Angelina Jolie: Saint Laurent Y Bag
On Charli XCX: Saint Laurent Y Bag
Shop Other Saint Laurent Bags Ahead of the Y Bag's November Launch
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.