At this point, shopping for jeans feels like trying to order from a restaurant serving twelve different types of cuisine. How can you possibly settle on one thing when the options are so varied? There are puddle styles that drag on the ground, rigid straight-leg jeans, polarizing skinnies that are making a comeback, and every possible barrel, flare, and horseshoe silhouette in between. Lately, though, I’ve found myself wanting something less extreme: relaxed but without exaggerated proportions. Enter Jennifer Aniston and her latest denim choice: baggy bootcut jeans that land squarely in that sweet spot.
While attending an event for designer Jenni Kayne's new book, Pacific Natural Everywhere, Aniston styled the denim shape in her signature low-key way with a simple black turtleneck sweater and classic pointy-toe ankle boots. Her jeans are just slouchy enough to feel modern, but the bootcut silhouette keeps them more streamlined than the extra-wide, extra-baggy styles dominating the market right now. They don’t cling to your legs, but they don’t swallow you whole either. Scroll down to see her outfit and shop similar pairs of jeans.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.