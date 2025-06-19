If You're Over the Navy Bag Trend, This Is the Buzzy Handbag Color Fashion People Want Now
At the start of the year, all anyone could talk about was navy blue handbags. I, for one, am a big fan. They're timeless, versatile, and a bit more unique than a basic black bag. But when I see a navy bag, I don't think "summer". But 'tis the season to embrace colorful accessories, so it comes as no surprise to me that fashion people are temporarily phasing out navy blue and other neutral-colored bags in favor of ones that a bit more fun and seasonally-appropriate. One of those fashion people is actress and model Hunter Schafer.
Schafer was photographed leaving Chateau Marmont in L.A. this week carrying a bright yellow handbag—Prada's new Carey bag, to be exact (which I predict will be Prada's next It bag). Schafer, who is one of the faces of Prada, paired the oversized yellow tote with a neutral outfit consisting of a silky tank and khaki pants, and the bag effortlessly took the outfit straight into summer. Schafer's fellow very stylish It girl Gigi Hadid was also recently spotted with a bright yellow bag. As I'm sure you're aware, all shades of yellow are trending this season, from butter to mustard. And given that in addition to Prada, buzzy brands such as Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Loewe are also releasing some of their most popular bags in marigold this season, I think we have a trend on our hands.
If you're in the market for a summery bag to swap your navy one for, keep scrolling to shop the ones I recommend adding to your cart.
Shop Hunter Schafer's Prada Bag
Shop More Bright Yellow Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
