At the start of the year, all anyone could talk about was navy blue handbags. I, for one, am a big fan. They're timeless, versatile, and a bit more unique than a basic black bag. But when I see a navy bag, I don't think "summer". But 'tis the season to embrace colorful accessories, so it comes as no surprise to me that fashion people are temporarily phasing out navy blue and other neutral-colored bags in favor of ones that a bit more fun and seasonally-appropriate. One of those fashion people is actress and model Hunter Schafer.

Schafer was photographed leaving Chateau Marmont in L.A. this week carrying a bright yellow handbag—Prada's new Carey bag, to be exact (which I predict will be Prada's next It bag). Schafer, who is one of the faces of Prada, paired the oversized yellow tote with a neutral outfit consisting of a silky tank and khaki pants, and the bag effortlessly took the outfit straight into summer. Schafer's fellow very stylish It girl Gigi Hadid was also recently spotted with a bright yellow bag. As I'm sure you're aware, all shades of yellow are trending this season, from butter to mustard. And given that in addition to Prada, buzzy brands such as Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Loewe are also releasing some of their most popular bags in marigold this season, I think we have a trend on our hands.

If you're in the market for a summery bag to swap your navy one for, keep scrolling to shop the ones I recommend adding to your cart.

(Image credit: Roger/Backgrid)

(Image credit: PGP/Backgrid)

Shop Hunter Schafer's Prada Bag

Prada Large Carey Leather Bag in Topaz $4500 SHOP NOW

Shop More Bright Yellow Bags