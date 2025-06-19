If You're Over the Navy Bag Trend, This Is the Buzzy Handbag Color Fashion People Want Now

At the start of the year, all anyone could talk about was navy blue handbags. I, for one, am a big fan. They're timeless, versatile, and a bit more unique than a basic black bag. But when I see a navy bag, I don't think "summer". But 'tis the season to embrace colorful accessories, so it comes as no surprise to me that fashion people are temporarily phasing out navy blue and other neutral-colored bags in favor of ones that a bit more fun and seasonally-appropriate. One of those fashion people is actress and model Hunter Schafer.

Schafer was photographed leaving Chateau Marmont in L.A. this week carrying a bright yellow handbag—Prada's new Carey bag, to be exact (which I predict will be Prada's next It bag). Schafer, who is one of the faces of Prada, paired the oversized yellow tote with a neutral outfit consisting of a silky tank and khaki pants, and the bag effortlessly took the outfit straight into summer. Schafer's fellow very stylish It girl Gigi Hadid was also recently spotted with a bright yellow bag. As I'm sure you're aware, all shades of yellow are trending this season, from butter to mustard. And given that in addition to Prada, buzzy brands such as Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Loewe are also releasing some of their most popular bags in marigold this season, I think we have a trend on our hands.

If you're in the market for a summery bag to swap your navy one for, keep scrolling to shop the ones I recommend adding to your cart.

Hunter Schafer wearing a white top, khaki pants, and yellow Prada bag at Chateau Marmont

(Image credit: Roger/Backgrid)

Hunter Schafer wearing a white top, khaki pants, and yellow Prada bag at Chateau Marmont

(Image credit: PGP/Backgrid)

Shop Hunter Schafer's Prada Bag

Large Prada Carey Leather Bag
Prada
Large Carey Leather Bag in Topaz

Shop More Bright Yellow Bags

90's Bag in Leather
The Row
90's Bag in Leather in Coppery Yellow

Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather Bag
Miu Miu
Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather Bag in Sunny Yellow

Rosanna Woven Leather Tote
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Rosanna Woven Leather Tote in Yellow

Mansur Gavriel, Candy Hobo in Sole
Mansur Gavriel
Candy Hobo in Sole

Andiamo Small Leather Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Small Leather Tote Bag in Sulfur

Loewe X Paula's Ibiza Mini Pebble Suede & Raffia Bucket Bag
LOEWE
x Paula's Ibiza Mini Pebble Suede & Raffia Bucket Bag in Yellow

Mini Split Leather City Bag
ZARA
Mini Split Leather City Bag in Yellow

Lemon Flat Raffia Clutch Bag
SIMONMILLER
Lemon Flat Raffia Clutch Bag in Lemon Yellow

+ Paula's Ibiza Embroidered Raffia Tote
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Embroidered Raffia Tote in Yellow

Yellow 'the Long Bambino' Bag
JACQUEMUS
Yellow The Long Bambino Bag

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

