I'll never tell you that black heels are "out" because I'd be wrong. What I will say, though, is that there are chicer options, especially in 2026, and I'd be remiss if I didn't recommend them to everyone who will listen. My suggestion? Brown heels, which are just as classic and timeless as any black pair, but make every outfit appear richer and more interesting with little to no added effort. To prove my point, Jennifer Lopez just wore a pair of brown heels, styling them with an all-neutral ensemble, and the result was so elegant, I came straight here to share the details.
This week, while in New York City to do press for an upcoming Netflix project, called Office Romance, Lopez was spotted leaving her hotel wearing a pony-hair blazer by Magda Butrym with a skinny, croc-print belt, a brown dress in an almost caramel-like shade, and a pair of patent-leather brown pumps. She finished off the outfit with her signature oversized sunglasses and a sleek, structured clutch. The entire look was colored in different brown hues, creating a rich, luxurious palette—and it all started with her pumps.
Really, as J.Lo so often proves, the easiest way to look expensive is to dress in a monochrome outfit, with shades of brown being among the most high-value options. By leaning into this dressing concept instead of going the easy route and grabbing a pair of black heels, Lopez put together a clean, cool, and sophisticated ensemble that can easily be replicated with the right pieces in your wardrobe. The essentials? Brown heels and a brown dress, which, be honest, we all have at least one of in our closet.
If, on the off chance, you don't, keep scrolling. There are plenty of options for both below.
Shop Brown Heels and Dresses
Steve Madden
Mo Dress
ZARA
Slingback Heels
Reformation
Maeva Dress
Open Edit
Corina Slingback Half D'orsay Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.