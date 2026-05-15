Black Heels Are Fine, But J.Lo Knows This Shoe Color Looks Chicer With Brown Dresses

Don't just go for the obvious choice.

Eliza Huber's avatar
By
published
in News
05/13/2026 Jennifer Lopez in New York City wearing a waist length fur coat paired with a long rust colored skirt paired with brown heels and a dark brown crocodile leather clutch.
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Jump to category:

I'll never tell you that black heels are "out" because I'd be wrong. What I will say, though, is that there are chicer options, especially in 2026, and I'd be remiss if I didn't recommend them to everyone who will listen. My suggestion? Brown heels, which are just as classic and timeless as any black pair, but make every outfit appear richer and more interesting with little to no added effort. To prove my point, Jennifer Lopez just wore a pair of brown heels, styling them with an all-neutral ensemble, and the result was so elegant, I came straight here to share the details.

This week, while in New York City to do press for an upcoming Netflix project, called Office Romance, Lopez was spotted leaving her hotel wearing a pony-hair blazer by Magda Butrym with a skinny, croc-print belt, a brown dress in an almost caramel-like shade, and a pair of patent-leather brown pumps. She finished off the outfit with her signature oversized sunglasses and a sleek, structured clutch. The entire look was colored in different brown hues, creating a rich, luxurious palette—and it all started with her pumps.

Jennifer Lopez's Brown-Heel Outfit

05/13/2026 Jennifer Lopez in New York City wearing a waist length fur coat paired with a long rust colored skirt paired with brown heels and a dark brown crocodile leather clutch.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lopez: Magda Butrym Hourglass Fur-Effect Blazer ($3895)

Latest Videos From

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - MAY 13: Jennifer Lopez attends a special screening for Netflix&#039;s &amp;quot;Office Romance&amp;quot; at AMC Newport Centre on May 13, 2026 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

(Image credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Netflix)

Really, as J.Lo so often proves, the easiest way to look expensive is to dress in a monochrome outfit, with shades of brown being among the most high-value options. By leaning into this dressing concept instead of going the easy route and grabbing a pair of black heels, Lopez put together a clean, cool, and sophisticated ensemble that can easily be replicated with the right pieces in your wardrobe. The essentials? Brown heels and a brown dress, which, be honest, we all have at least one of in our closet.

If, on the off chance, you don't, keep scrolling. There are plenty of options for both below.

Shop Brown Heels and Dresses

Eliza Huber
Eliza Huber
Associate Editorial Director

Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.