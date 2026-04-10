It’s hard to believe that ballet flats were considered dated just a few years ago. However, if you ask any fashion person in 2026, they'll tell you that this comfy flat-shoe style is here to stay. And although my classic black pumps will never go out of style, as a minimalist, I’m always on the lookout for trendy flats that can add interest to my capsule wardrobe. Anyone who knows me will tell you that I have a pared-back aesthetic; however, when it comes to footwear, I’m much more experimental, allowing my shoes to serve as the focal point of my otherwise classic outfits.
Recently, I’ve noticed a number of fresh ballet pump trends that feel elevated and stylish in 2026. From cool mesh flats that are perfect for the upcoming warmer weather to the controversial split-toe styles that will most likely forever divide the fashion world, there are a myriad of chic ballet flat styles to choose from. After browsing through the pages of the coolest dressers I follow on Instagram, I’ve narrowed my focus to the nine key trends that will dominate in 2026.
Keep scrolling to see and shop the nine ballet flats trends that every it girl will be wearing in 2026.
9 Ballet Flat Trends Every It Girl Is Wearing 2026
1. Backless
Style Notes: We've already had many conversations in the Who What Wear UK office about the backless trainers and loafers that have been popping up on our Instagram feeds recently, but it's elegant ballet pumps in this slip-on style that have my eye for spring 2026. They're comfortable, versatile, and will add a touch of polish to my jeans and crinkly linen.
Shop the Trend:
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules
These will go with everything.
H&M
Mules
These look way more expensive than their £20 price tag.
Reformation
Priya Flat Mule
This khaki hue is calling to me.
2. Mesh
Style Notes: Mesh ballet flats have quickly become a favourite amongst chic dressers since fashion house Alaïa’s initial release in 2022. Since then, there have been a myriad of options to choose from on both the high-end and high-street markets. They’re comfy, easy to style, and most importantly, look (and feel!) cool with your jeans, skirts and linen trousers throughout the warm months.
Shop the Trend:
Alaïa
Fishnet Ballet Flats
The pair that started it all.
H&M
Mesh Ballet Pumps
These also come in classic black and fiery red.
MANGO
Ballet Flats
This brown pair will go well with white, cream and beige hues.
3. Sporty
Style Notes: When they want a flat shoe that’s slightly more polished than a trainer, cool dressers turn to sporty ballet flats, also known as sneakerinas, to give their trousers, shorts, and dresses some character. With a silhouette that sits right in between the classic ballet and a minimal trainer, sporty ballet pumps remain just as versatile but somehow manage to bring an even cooler edge to an outfit.