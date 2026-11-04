When it comes to elevated print trends, there’s nothing that grabs the attention of minimalists and maximalists alike quite like animal print. From leopard and zebra to snake and cow, there’s something about this pattern that feels as fresh as it does timeless. And the newest motif to join the animal family is no different. Enter the Bambi print trend.
Named after the Disney animated classic released in 1942, the illustrated fawn has returned to the spotlight as soft, coquette-esque dots that are irregularly scattered in cream, tan, and espresso hues. Unlike the bolder, high-contrast patterns of other prints such as leopard and snake, Bambi motifs (also known as deer or fawn) will provide you with winter outfits with a much quieter, romantic look that feels as whimsical as it does classic.
And fashion people can’t seem to get enough of this print for winter 2026. From chic jackets and elegant skirts to cosy faux-fur scarves and elevated hats, both the luxury and high-street markets are filled with a plethora of Bambi-print separates that will bring a fresh touch to your outfits without the need for bold colours or overly-busy patterns. But the best part about this trending design? It remains just as versatile as its animal-motif counterparts, with the neutral hues pairing well with muted and bold colours alike. I personally invested in a faux-fur Bambi jacket from Next for the upcoming season, and I can already tell that the styling possibilities are about to be endless.
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Tempted? Well, you’re in luck, because if you fancy adding deer-patterns to your cold-weather outfits but aren’t sure where to start, I’ve rounded up the best Bambi-print pieces to consider adding to your wardrobe this winter.
Shop the Bambi Print Trend
Next
Faux Fur Short Jacket
I invested in this expensive-looking jacket recently, and I haven't put it down.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Leather Belt
An easy way to hop on the trend (no pun intended).
MANGO
Brushed Skirt
Just so chic.
PUMA
Speedcat Ballet Doelette Sneakers
Immediately adding these to my winter capsule.
Loulou de Saison
Eya Animal-Print Coat
This is high up on my luxury winter wish list.
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Fur Head Band
An instant outfit elevator.
M&S
Faux Deer Print Hoop Earrings
How cute are these?
ZARA
Printed Scarf -
Cosy and chic in equal measure.
MANGO
Brushed-Finish Jacket
I've spotted this exact jacket all over social media recently.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.