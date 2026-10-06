Fact: People With the Best Taste Are Wearing These 6 Print Trends Right Now

If you've been thinking about the ways to make your autumn capsule wardrobe more exciting, consider your dilemma solved, because print trends for autumn 2026 are bringing plenty of personality, even in the smallest doses. I'm a lover of minimalist fashion, and someone who rarely wears anything other than black, but even I've been swayed by the power of these particular prints when they strutted down the autumn/winter 2026 runways. These aren't the classic patterns we usually expect to return this time each year. Instead, they're fresh faces here to reinvigorate styling potential for the cooler months ahead.
Most notably, there's an abundance of new animal-print trends joining the roster. The soft, asymmetrical spots of deer print and dalmatian have become fast favourites of the fashion set, along with zebra's wavy stripes. Bohemian fashion clearly still has us under its free-spirited spell; pretty paisley, grounded plaids and elaborate brocade paraded through rooms at Dries Van Noten, Zimmermann, Vivienne Westwood and Isabel Marant.
At a time when maximalism is enjoying a renaissance, it only makes sense that prints are back in droves—it was never going to be just one or two trends! So if you've ever felt the itch to experiment more with prints, I'd argue there's no better moment than now. Even better is how effortlessly they can be worked into an existing capsule. You can try a pinch of zebra or a few dalmatian spots on your shoes, or you can fully embrace a clash of various prints; try mixing them with colours or print-block with all the same pattern. With this many possibilities, autumn dressing starts to become much more fun.
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So if you tend to find autumn dressing less than inspiring or just fancy dipping your toe into more playful pools, these six autumn print trends are all you need.
6 Print Trends Dominating Autumn 2026
1. Bambi
Style Notes: Igniting 2026's shake-up of autumn print trends is deer, or more lovingly known as the Bambi trend. Whilst the fashion crowd is no stranger to animal prints, the smudged white spots on a brown backdrop feel different from the usual classics we see at this time of year, such as snakeskin or leopard. Deer print is soft, subtle and quickly becoming a firm favourite of the fashion set. Whether it's a voluminous jacket or slinky skirt, it's an undeniably refreshing option.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Veda Miller Jacket
This is a gorgeous jacket option for autumn. The sharp tailoring is a perfect contrast to the soft spots.
MANGO
Bambi Skirt With Brushed Finish
This skirt is soft to the touch.
Axel Arigato
Daze Trainer
For a fun alternative to white or black trainers, try this deer-printed pair that'll still work with all your neutral outfits.
MANGO
Bambi Balloon Jeans
The season's ultimate statement jeans.
2. Brocade
Style Notes: Brocade has entered the chat, and both the runways and fashion tastemakers are fully on board. Dries Van Noten sent textured jackets, shirts, coats and bags down its runway, and Erdem covered tops and dresses in the carpet-like (in the best way) texture. Brocade is an excellent fit for bohemian autumn dressing or for adding more intricate details to any piece. Bring it in through handbags, long duster coats, evening jackets or even an elegant cummerbund belt.
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Reformation
Stella Coat
The textured, metallic finish make this a standout. It also comes in a reversible shearling version.
Dries Van Noten
Paisley-Jacquard Brocade Clutch
A clutch is needed as we head into party season.
COS
Embroidered Sheer Column Skirt
Silver florals and leaves give this skirt exactly the finish you want for autumn dressing.
Veronica Beard
Brocade Vida Shoulder Bag
Such a lovely combination that works so well: a modern silhouette in vintage-inspired fabric.
3. Dalmatian
Style Notes: Though polka dots earned ample attention this summer, the more imperfect spots of a dalmatian are taking their place for autumn. Yet despite the lack of symmetry, there is something about the pattern that exudes luxury (call it the Cruella-De-Vil effect). It's more abstract, and though it's by no means minimalist, it's the closest thing to it you'll find in this autumn's print roundup. It, too, has the perfect level of movement and colour to make a statement in any of your outfits, whether in the form of a maxi dress or something more compact, like a handbag or heeled ballerinas.
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Isabel Marant
Polyn Animal-Print Calf Hair Slingback Pumps
For the slightest pop of dalmatian, opt for these chic kitten heels.
Massimo Dutti
Animal Print Flowing Shirt
Style this underneath a jumper for a small pop, or wear it under a sleek leather jacket.
& Other Stories
Wool Mock-Neck Top
A warm and very on-trend layering piece. Wear with a long black skirt or tailored trousers.
Reformation
Delanie Dress
Wear this under a plush coat or add tights to make it work for autumn and winter.
4. Paisley
Style Notes: A wide range of maximalist summer trends boldly announced themselves a few months ago, and many of them are slowly shifting into more digestible palettes for this season. Paisley is one such example that emerged through the return of bohemian fashion. Although it's an unexpected autumn trend, it's well placed for wearing this season thanks to its soft swirls and earthy colours. It slots nicely into a boho wardrobe, but you can make it feel more luxe by incorporating it in the form of a scarf or satin mini skirt. Paisley jeans or jackets are also fun ways of making an otherwise neutral outfit look a little different.
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Ralph Lauren
Paisley Stretch Jersey Surplice Top
Now is the time to refresh your long-sleeve top collection and this dark paisley pattern is an elegant option outside of your usual black, white and grey.
Massimo Dutti
Paisley Print Scarf
A chic addition to tie around your handbag, waist or neck.
Claudie Pierlot
Paisley Straight Jeans
The paisley is subtle enough that you can really work these into any autumn jeans look. Try it with a white long sleeve and chocolate suede blazer.
Free People
Paisley Petals Maxi Dress
If you've been enjoying the bohemian fashion renaissance, this dress will help you transition your wardrobe from summer to autumn whilst retaining that aesthetic.
5. Zebra
Style Notes: Alongside Bambi, Dalmatian, leopard, tiger and cow, zebra has made room for itself as another trending animal print. Fendi's extravagant zebra-inspired fur coat from the autumn/winter Haute Couture runways and Isabel Marant's zebra-tinged handbags and boots are clear hints that it's set to be big this autumn. The wavy stripes look artistic when rendered as a skirt, jacket or pair of shoes. The black-and-white colours also make it exceedingly simple to style with what you already have, whether that's a structured brown suede jacket or a soft pink cardigan.
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CALA DE LA CRUZ
Zebra-Print Crepe Mini Skirt
Pair this with a black jumper and leather jacket for a very sleek look.
Mango
Fine-knit zebra jumper
Finer knits are great for layering and this one brings a huge dose of colour and personality.
Isabel Marant
Bolton Leather Bag
This is a fun mix of bohemian handbag styles and those reminiscent of the early 2000s.
GANNI
Lari Zebra-Print Wide-Leg Cotton Denim Jeans
To incorporate print jeans in a way that's not too overwhelming, keep a consistent colour palette and wear plain-coloured pieces with it.
6. Plaids
Style Notes: Balancing out some of the more maximalist prints on the runway are earthy plaids, which are eye-catching in their own right, yet softer thanks to the colour combinations. Though plaid and tartan often make an entrance during autumn, this year it's subtler. Olive, beige, chocolate and khaki are mixed with cream for a soft palette that's easy to wear as a button-down top, skirt or jacket. It's a fantastic happy medium if you want items that are a touch more exciting than plain neutrals but not as loud as busy prints featuring neon and primary colours.
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With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Brushed,
The fine-brushed cotton and merino wool feels buttery soft to the touch.
Reformation
Cece Skirt
Plaid skirts are staples of autumn, and this asymmetrical one will feel relevant year after year.
HUSH
Check Wool Rich Double Face Triangle Scarf
Accessorising is key for maintaining a sense of your personal style throughout autumn and winter. A triangle scarf is a lovely addition.
Nobody's Child
Blue Check Funnel Neck Wool-Blend Coat
Pair this with leggings and knee-high boots or dark-wash jeans and ballet flats.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.