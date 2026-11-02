If the spring/summer 2027 runways taught us anything, it's that the right accessories can make an outfit. Although handbags and shoes tend to get most of the attention during fashion month, jewelry had social media doing a double take this season. Across New York, London, Milan, and Paris, designers made a compelling case for rethinking the contents of our jewelry boxes with pieces that felt just as integral to the looks as the clothes themselves.
At Chanel, Dior, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Michael Kors, and beyond, jewelry was anything but an afterthought. Whether adding personality to understated ensembles or taking an already-striking runway look one step further, the accessories offered plenty of inspiration for the season ahead. Some ideas felt like natural evolutions of trends we've been watching for a while (hello, beaded necklaces!), while others introduced an entirely new point of view. Either way, the message was clear: Your jewelry box is due for an update.
Below, discover the six jewelry trends that defined the spring/summer 2027 collections and are poised to be everywhere next season.
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Sitting snugly against the collarbone, sculptural collar necklaces are making a strong case for ditching your usual chains. From sleek, omega-style designs to substantial metallic iterations, these polished pieces add just the right amount of interest to a simple look.
Julietta
Opyum Necklace
Blue Nile
Omega Chain Collar Necklace in 14k Yellow Gold
ALEXIS BITTAR
Asterales Gold Floating Collar Necklace
éliou
Merida Necklace
Sézane
Yuna Necklace
Forget keeping all your jewelry below the wrist. Designers sent models down the runway with sculptural cuffs perched high on the arm or alongside simple and sleek bangles.
COS
Wide Cuff
JENNY BIRD
Yaya Arm Cuff
Tiffany & Co. x Elsa Peretti
Small Bone Cuff
Ettika
Aura Swirl Cuff Bracelet
COS
Rippled Cuff
Not all statement jewelry needs to make a lot of noise. Case in point: the delicate, shoulder-grazing earrings spotted across the runways. With their barely-there chains and slender silhouettes, these elegant drops feel like a refreshing alternative to chunky hoops.
Ben-Amun
Gold Ball Drop Post Earrings
éliou
Onda Earrings
COS
Mismatched Chain Freshwater Pearl Earrings
Lelet
Charlotte Tassel Earrings
Chan Luu
Maritza Drop Earrings Abalone
Sometimes, the simplest accessories make the biggest impact. Pendant necklaces are back in the spotlight for spring, with understated charms suspended from fine chains or cords. Consider this your sign to revisit the jewelry you might already have tucked away.
The Ouai x Heaven Mayhem
Ibiza Amulet Necklace
Julietta
Éze Necklace
ZARA
Leather Pendant Keychain
Ettika
Resin Drop Cord Necklace
Lovers and Friends
Riana Necklace
If there's one jewelry styling trick worth stealing from the runways, it's letting your necklaces hang low. Designers embraced exaggerated lengths, often incorporating colorful beads and playful details that lent even the most formal looks a slightly bohemian feel.
Chis Studio
Grid Necklace
COS
Beaded Tassel Necklace
Deux Amis
Pompon Necklace
Anthropologie
Beaded Tassel Pendant Necklace
Ben-Amun
Long Oval-Link Necklace
Subtlety clearly wasn't on everyone's mood board this season. Oversize earrings reached dramatic new proportions on the runways, where bold, sculptural designs practically doubled as wearable art. When your earrings are doing this much talking, who needs anything else?
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.