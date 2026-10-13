Winter is fast approaching, but honestly, it didn’thit me until last week, when the chill reallyset in here in the UK. And with temperatures set to drop well below the 15°C mark over the next few weeks, it’s clear that the T-shirts and lightweight trousers that I’ve been living in since August won’t cut it for much longer. So, as someone who works in fashion and takes their work very seriously, my search for the most polished winter outfit ideas is officially underway. I’ve always found it so much easier to look chic and put together throughout the colder months, with layering, elegant outerwear and elevated accessories taking centre stage. And this winter will be no different.
Now, I’m well aware that simply looking at an outfit and copying it head-to-toe is much easier said than done. While I love taking inspiration from other fashion people, I still like to add my own personal twists and tweaks that make an outfit feel authentically "me". So, after hours scouring the social media pages of the most elegant dressers I know, I’ve come across winter styling ideas that seamlessly fit into any personal style and aesthetic, rather than specific outfit formulas that might feel too restrictive and out of one’s comfort zone.
Of course, there are several trending aesthetics, outfit combinations and It-girl-approved accessories popping up for the new season already, so to make things easier for you, I’ve narrowed my focus down to seven easy-to-imitate but incredibly stylish winter outfit ideas that will ensure you looking put together from now until spring. Rest assured that each tip can be adjusted to fit with whatever the rest of your wardrobe looks like.
From elevated outerwear swaps to effortlessly chic jumper-and-trouser combinations, keep scrolling to discover the seven outfit ideas that will make dressing so much easier this winter.
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7 Chic Outfit Ideas I'll Be Copying This Winter (and Beyond)
1. Swap Your Black Coat for Cream
Style Notes: Black coats are an autumn/winter capsule wardrobe staple. They’re versatile, wearable, and so easy to style, but let's be honest, they can start to feel a bit “samey” very quickly, especially if you typically live in all-black clothing as well, as I do. The solution? Swap your black coat for a cream hue that feels unexpected and therefore extremely elevated. Not to mention that the lighter hue will bring an elegant yet fresh touch to the typical dark palette we see throughout autumn and winter.
Shop Cream Coats:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
This is one of The Frankie Shop's bestsellers for very good reason.
H&M
Pile Jacket
Cosy chic.
COS
Brushed Wool Maxi Coat
This will go with everything your black coat will.
Sézane
Gaia Jacket
French-girl-approved.
2. Add an Animal-Print Accessory
Style Notes: Interesting enough to act as a point of difference in an otherwise pared-back outfit, yet neutral enough to keep them feeling classic for minimalists like me, animal print bags, shoes and belts are the it-girl-approved accessories to add to your capsule this winter. An instant outfit elevator, they’ll take your cold-weather looks from basic to considered in an instant, regardless of whether you prefer leopard, zebra, snake, or, my personal favourite, deer print.
Shop Animal-Print Accessories:
Toteme - INT
T-Lock Python-Embossed Clutch
This is high up on my luxury bag wishlist.
ASOS DESIGN
Pannie High Heeled Court Shoes
No one will believe these are a high-street find.
Reformation
Inez Clutch
Dalmatian print is my newest obsession.
ralph lauren
Rounded-Buckle Leopard-Print Skinny Belt
An easy way to add interest to classic blue jeans or black trousers.
3. Go Head-to-Toe Espresso
Style Notes: Want to elevate your winter outfits but feel too loyal to your typical black clothing? The espresso brown will be your best friend this season. The deep shade feels close enough to black to remain within your comfort zone; however, don’t underestimate the hue's ability to look extremely polished and intentional, especially when worn head-to-toe like in the styling pictures above.
Shop Espresso Clothing:
Reiss
Wool-Blend Long Blind-Seam Scarf Coat
I want the entire outfit, please!
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
M&S has some of the best cashmere on the high street.
& Other Stories
Wool-Blend Tailored Trousers
Perfect for in or out of the office.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Suede
YSL's Le Loafers come editor-approved.
4. Bored of Your Tailored Trousers? Add a Scarf Knit
Style Notes: We all probably own a pair of tailored trousers; I mean, they’re a smart staple that you can wear no matter the time of year. However, if they’re starting to feel just a tad too boring, might I suggest adding an elegant scarf knit into the mix? Combining two winter capsule basics into one, this top style is one of those low-effort, high-impact swaps that will make your outfits look instantly refined. Not to mention this combination looks expensive at literally any price point.
Shop Scarf Knits and Tailored Trousers:
Max Mara
Yak Scarf-Detail Sweater
An investment knit you'll keep forever.
Boden
Belgravia Ponte Trousers
A trouser style that you'll pull out season after season.
The White Company
Scarf Jumper
Tick off two trends in one with the espresso brown scarf jumper.
Uniqlo
Volume Trousers
Just the right amount of volume.
5. Look for Frog-Fastening Details
Style Notes: Featuring ornamental braided cord loops and knotted toggles, frog fastening details feel much more refined than your standard button coat, shirt or knit. They not only look undeniably expensive at any price point, but minimal enough to pair with any dress, pair of jeans or tailored trousers, as well as fresh enough to serve as an elevated yet no-less-elegant point of difference,
Shop Frog-Fastening Details:
Róhe
Pankou Closure Wool Coat
The most elegant wool coats I've spent in a very long time.
ZARA
Oxford Shirt With Frog Fastening
An elevated take on the classic Oxford shirt.
ASOS DESIGN
High Collar Formal Coat
This looks way more expensive than its under-£100 price tag.
H&M
V-Neck Knot-Button Cardigan
I'd style this with a light grey roll-neck top and grey tailored trousers for the office.
6. Throw on Faux Fur
Style Notes: If you paid attention to the autumn/winter 2026 runways, it will come as no surprise that faux fur is set to be a big trend this season. Whether it be on the collar of your jacket, wrapped around your neck as a scarf or keeping you cosy in hat form, it’s a detail that will help to bring texture and depth to your winter outfits. Not to mention it will come in handy on those really chilly winter days.
Shop Faux-Fur Seperates:
Isabel Marant
Charone Parka
The perfect everyday throw-on jacket.
The Frankie Shop
Ciasa Scarf
I'd wear mine exactly like this.
Free People
Frostbite Fur Pillbox Hat
So fun!
Barbour
Faux-Fur Trimmed Leather Gloves
An instant outfit elevator.
7. Heels + Chunky Socks = It-Girl Shoe Solution
Style Notes: Want to throw on heels this winter but worried about the chill? Well, I come bearing good news—the heels-and-sock combination is being championed by it girls across the globe, from New York to Paris. Not only will it add interest to even the simplest of outfits, but it will also keep you warm on those colder evenings when you want to feel warm and look polished.
Shop Heels and Chunky Socks:
Christian Louboutin
Miss Z Slingback Pumps
The perfect heel height, if you ask me.
TOMMY HILFIGER
1-Pack Ribbed Socks
These will contrast nicely against the black heels.
Prada
Suede Slingback Pumps
Espresso suede? Sign me up!
Coach
Signature Calf Socks
Add a pair of patterned socks if you really want to make a statement.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.