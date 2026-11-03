Quirky Color! Opulent Embellishments! 2027 Is All About Joyful Dressing

Fashion is in the mood to have a little fun. For spring 2027, designers are embracing a more expressive, anything-goes approach to getting dressed, where color is bolder, embellishments are bigger, and personality takes center stage. Think unexpected color combinations, artful adornments, and playful details that turn even the simplest silhouettes into something worth a second look. At Burberry, Celine, Chanel, and Loewe, floral embellishments emerged as a standout motif, appearing across jackets, dresses, and accessories in wonderfully dimensional forms. Elsewhere, intricate finishes, tactile textures, and ornate details brought a sense of fantasy to the season, proving that sometimes more really is more.
Color, meanwhile, is having its own moment in the spotlight. Designers at Tory Burch and Valentino looked beyond the expected, experimenting with unexpected hues, punchy contrasts, and combinations that felt delightfully unconventional. The result is a wardrobe that doesn't take itself too seriously, but is still undeniably chic. After seasons of minimal dressing, spring 2027 offers a welcome invitation to rediscover the pleasure of getting dressed. Whether that means a jewel-toned look, a jacket adorned with three-dimensional florals, or an accessory that feels like a miniature work of art, the message is clear: fashion should be fun. Consider it permission to turn up the color, embrace the embellishment, and let your wardrobe do a little more talking.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.