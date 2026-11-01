Believe me, I hear you—it feels too soon to talk about winter, but dark mornings and cold weather aside, winter dressing is getting a seriously luxurious upgrade for 2026. It might not be as effortless as summer styling, but there's a lot of fun to be had in layering sumptuous textures and elegant outerwear, and January is always the best time for a considered wardrobe refresh, read: time to invest in new accessories and elevated everyday essentials. Either way, this season is all about pieces that feel as good as they look, and the runways have promised an exciting end to 2026, and a big start to 2027.
Think rich colour palettes, beautiful details and timeless silhouettes with a modern twist. Whether you're looking to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe or simply add a little more polish to your everyday outfits, the winter trends worth knowing about strike the perfect balance between practicality and sophistication (and who doesn't love a hard-working new purchase?). Curious to know what are going to be the standout styles in 2026 and beyond? Keep scrolling to see the luxury winter fashion trends set to define the season.
1. Vampy Lace
Style Notes: We flirted with pretty lace during spring and summer, but this season dark lace is set to bring a sophisticated edge to the end of the year, offering a moodier take on the romantic trend. Black lace blouses and dresses, sheer skirts and delicate lace-trims were all over the Ann Demulemeester, Stella McCartney and Dolce and Gabbana runways, channelling the kind of gothic glamour that is getting us excited for party season. Barely-there slips not your style? Toughen things up with sharp tailoring, distressed leather or pared-back accessories for a balanced finish that feels a little more wearable. This high octane, vampy trend deals in enough drama to make even the most simple outfit feel like a statement.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Shop Black Lace:
H&M
Long-Sleeved Lace Body
Just imagine how good this would look with pencil skirts, leather trousers or dark denim and heels.
DOEN
Giorgine Lace Skirt
Throw on a blazer up top and let your legs do the talking.
POSSE
Blake Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Straight-Leg Pants
A slightly more toned down approach to lace that pairs perfectly with baggy jumpers.
2. No Collar, No Problem
Style Notes: Sorry boxy blazers, this autumn we've been convinced that not only are fitted jackets coming back to the forefront, but for winter it's the collarless jacket that we expect to see in well-curated wardrobes. With its clean lines, elegant neckline and quietly confident feel, this fresh silhouette is a refreshing alternative to the traditional tailoring we've loyally worn for years. From Balmain's animal print to Bottega's padded shoulder styles, there's a version to suit every aesthetic. And, just like it's sharp predecessors, you can wear yours with tailored trousers and loafers for a polished everyday look, or throw it on with straight-leg jeans for an elevated take on off-duty dressing.
Shop Collarless Jackets:
Massimo Dutti
Velvet Blazer With Button Detail
This has "party season" written all over it.
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer
Aligne's Daphne blazer is a certified cult classic.
Boden
Collarless Tailored Blazer
This bold pop of red would look amazing with blue jeans, but I'd be tempted to wear it with a black wide-leg.
3. Art Deco
Style Notes: In case you've been offline for the last three months, jacquard, silk and fur trims are bringing a whole new level of opulence to 2026's fashion landscape, leaning in to "more is more" maximalism with full, unabashed aplomb. You will have no doubt seen the rich, embroidered robe coats elegantly draped over white tees all over the high street, but don't forget the tactile finish of jacquard skirts, fluid, drop-waist dresses and lots (and lots) of cocktail bags, repurposed to strike the perfect balance between heritage-inspired dressing and modern sophistication. For winter, take cues from Valentino and team fur stoles with bold jackets, knee skirts and a killer earring to elevate your winter wardrobe with an especially luxurious feel.
Shop Art Deco:
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
It's a miracle that these are still in stock.
Rixo
Jorgia Cotton Velvet Jacket in Enchanted Flora Green
Rixo are masters of the opulent coat trend right now.
ERDEM
East West Bloom Crystal-Embellished Embroidered Textured Satin Top-Handle Bag
Straight from the runway to your wardrobe.
4. Buckle Up
Style Notes: If there's one accessory worth paying attention to in 2026, it's the belt. No longer reduced to simply a practical finishing touch, belts are taking centre stage, with statement buckles in particular commanding full attention. First came the medallion belt, and now polished gold hardware and sculptural silver details so good, the oversized buckles are adorning everything from tailored blazers to minimalist boots. Sure, they look great, but this clever design detail can also define silhouettes, dress up denim or add interest to simple separates. For winter, rich brown leather and timeless black are particularly chic choices, but they also prove that small styling tweaks that can make a significant difference, bringing structure, personality and a sense of intention to your wardrobe.
Shop Buckles:
Roger Vivier
U Look Ankle Boots
On my dream wish list.
Sézane
Lara Belt
This outfit is proof of what a big difference a great belt buckle makes.
ZARA
BLAZER WITH BUCKLE BELT
This jacket comes with the sculptural buckle attached.
5. The Western Front
Style Notes: All buckled up? Get ready, the Western trend is riding into 2026 with a more refined, fashion-forward feel, and this time around expect a fresh take on one of fashion's most enduring aesthetics. Yes, Ralph Lauren showed their autumn/winter '26 collection complete with hats big enough to make a Stetson weep, but the neck down was a more styled-up story. Think supple suede jackets, silk shirts, pointed-toe boots and beautifully crafted leather belts, all reimagined through a more elevated lens. Rather than embracing the look from head to toe, pair a flannel skirt with a leather skirt, or a fringed jacket with a tailored trouser; the high/low pairing will tap into the trend without veering into costume territory. For winter, rich chocolate browns, warm tans and buttery suede still reign supreme, adding texture and depth to everyday outfits. So, if you're looking for a trend that you can easily carry into spring 2027 too, laid-back Americana and polished sophistication have collided in this textured look.
Shop Western Trend:
Free People
We the Free Fringe Out Suede Jacket
Size up and wear now with knits, dark denim and knee high boots, and in spring over floral dresses.
TWP Clothing
Mustang Sally Shirt
Perhaps we should call the trend "Mustang Sally" in honour of this perfect denim shirt.
Paris Texas
Brushed Leather Boot
A little bit biker, a little bit cowgirl, a lot of style.
6. Mock Croc
Style Notes: Wondering how to make an outfit feel immediately more expensive? The answer lies in mock croc handbag. With its glossy finish, distinctive embossed texture and elegant energy, this is a trend that feels every bit as luxurious as it looks, offering an alternative to the pared-back totes that have dominated our wardrobes for the last few years. From structured top-handle bags to ladylike shoulder bags, the crocodile-effect finish is not designed to sit quietly in the corner, so puritans may want to look away now. Colour-wise, we were treated to a wide range of shades on the runway, through delicious chocolate browns, deep burgundies and Dior's standout lime green (further proof that this the kind of investment-worthy accessory that feels timeless in anybodies wardrobe). And, while I would never suggest that smooth leather bags are going to be "out" this season, let alone next year, I am banking on my next purchase being a cool-girl croc bag that that I can grab to dress up any outfit and wait for the compliments to come rolling in.
Shop Mock Croc Bags:
DeMellier
Taylor Hill X the Large Siena Bucket
Of course DeMellier were ahead of the runways with this elevated take on the bucket.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.