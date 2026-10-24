I'm not trying to brag, but I get a lot of compliments on my winter outfits. To me, there's an easy elegance to cold-weather styling, and as someone who works in fashion, I'm often asked for advice on building the perfect capsule for polished winter dressing that feels effortless. Of course, every wardrobe edit needs its slightly “trendier” pieces, and even as a minimalist, I like to dip my toes into trends now and then to add interest to my looks. However, I’ll forever be a classic dresser to my core, and whilst it's all well and good to hop on the latest fad, the most put-together collections are built on those ageless staples that can be relied upon time after time.
Most recently, the women in my life wanted me to help curate a winter capsule wardrobe for them that’s versatile, easy to throw on and timeless enough to stand the test of time. And after a quick browse of my saved folder on Instagram, I was able to create an easy but chic winter wardrobe that feels fresh for 2026 but remains classic enough to wear on repeat for years to come. Think of elevated basics that can be dressed up and down with ease, mixed and matched to create a wide range of looks, and, most importantly, will never become "dated".
And the best part? I've compiled the exact list I created for them below—shopping links and all! So if you, too, are in the mood for an elegant wardrobe refresh ahead of the new season, keep scrolling to discover my seven-piece winter capsule wardrobe. From designer outerwear investments that you’ll reach for year after year to affordable accessories that look way more expensive than their high-street price tag, below you’ll find the staples that will see you through the rest of 2026 (and way beyond).
I Just Built a Polished Winter Capsule Wardrobe With These 7 Staples
1. Boxy Wool Coat
Style Notes: I’ve spent this unusually long autumn longing for the days when my heavier outerwear styles can act as the focal points of my outfits, and for winter 2026, there’s nothing that will bring instant polish like a boxy wool coat. Not only is this more tailored silhouette a proportional dream, bringing definition to an outfit, but the sharp shoulders will look considered and intentional, even when paired with the most casual of staples. Me personally? I’ll be using this flattering outerwear style to dress up my jeans and relaxed jumpers for the office.
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Shop the Staple:
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat
RÓHE
Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Long Wool Coat
COS
Tailored Wool-Blend Coat
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Wool-Blend Coat
weekday
Logan Wool-Blend Coat
2. Crew-Neck Jumper
Style Notes: No knit feels quite as versatile as a crew-neck jumper. The rounded silhouette helps to balance out shoulder width without making them look overly prominent, plus this smooth neckline fits seamlessly under coats, jackets, and blazers. Not to mention, they can be dressed up and down for any occasion with ease, from pairing well with a pair of jeans and ballet pumps in the day to a slip skirt and knee-high boots for an evening out with friends. Of course, you can find expensive-looking iterations at every price point; however, to keep your outfits looking polished, prioritise natural fibres and muted hues,
Shop the Staple:
LISA YANG
Renske Sweater
ZARA
Cashmere-Wool Jumper
Toteme
Oversized Crew Knit
Rise & Fall
Cashmere-Merino Jumper
MANGO
Knitted Sweater
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Jumper
3. Straight Jeans
Style Notes: I was very grateful for my linen and cotton trousers earlier on in the year, but as soon as temperatures started to drop, I packed them away to make room for my trusty denim. Comfortable, easy to style and timeless, a pair of jeans has a place in my capsule wardrobe no matter the time of year. My silhouette of choice for winter 2026? Elegant straight and stovepipe cuts that feel smart enough for the office and also bring that ‘90s edge to an outfit that I love. And the best part is that this staple looks expensive at any price point, from budget-friendly H&M buys that can easily pass as designer to investments from Khaite and YSL that you’ll keep forever.
Shop the Staple:
H&M
Straight High Waist jeans
Khaite
Danielle High-Rise Jeans
M&S
Relaxed Straight Jeans
AGOLDE
90's Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
YSL
Clyde Straight Jeans
4. Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Boot season is finally here! And the first pair I'll be reaching for is sleek knee-highs that practically create my outfit for me. Heels or flats, leather or suede or croc, I know I'm going to live in this footwear staple from now until next spring. Not only will they look extremely chic with a pair of leggings or straight-leg jeans tucked into them, but they’ll also bring a sense of comfort when I’m wearing a mini skirt and want slightly more coverage. The gorgeous burgundy Jimmy Choo pair below has been on my wish list for years now, but there are also plenty of more affordable options that I currently have my eye on
Shop the Staple:
Jimmy Choo
Alizze 85 Boots
Sézane
Bridget Knee Boots
STAUD
Wally Suede Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Stiletto 60 Knee Boots
Lounge
Juni Leather Boots
Massimo Dutti
Equestrian Boot
5. Bowling Bag
Style Notes: If you appreciate a good handbag as much as I do, you probably agree that the right bag has the power to completely change your outfit. And after hours of browsing the feeds of my favourite fashion influencers, it turns out that the trending silhouette for winter 2026 is not actually new by any means, but rather the classic bowling bags that have dominated the wardrobes of chic dressers for years now. It’s timeless, elegant, and roomy enough to fit all of my essentials. To keep your outfit looking expensive, stick to natural materials such as leather and suede, as well as neutral hues that won’t date.
Shop the Staple:
The Row
Astra Bowling Bag
Miu Miu
Suede Beau Bag
DeMellier
The Stockholm Tote
Prada
Signet Tote
M&S
Leather Bowler Bag
Coach
Soft Empire Carryall
6. Pleated Skirt
Style Notes: When jeans feel a little too casual, I always reach for a midi skirt. And pleated iterations have found their way back into the wardrobes of elegant dressers for winter 2026. Gone are the days when this preppy style was considered “dated”, and now pleated skirts are very much being appreciated for their ability to bring an instant sense of polish to an outfit, pairing well with boots, heels and loafers alike. They’re flattering and polished, and the length sits well within my comfort zone as someone who tends to stick to the more modest side of dressing.
Shop the Staple:
Nobodys Child
Pleated Midi Skirt
Róhe
Pleated Midi Skirt
H&M
Pleated Midi Skirt
'S Max Mara
Pleated Midi Skirt
Boden
Aya Midi Skirt
TOMMY HILFIGER
Pleated Skirt
7. Fringe Scarf
Style Notes: Every capsule wardrobe needs at least one “trendier” item that will keep things feeling fresh and elevated, and for winter 2026, I’m all about the fringe scarf. A statement accessory that somehow also manages to feel inherently sophisticated, a fringe scarf will look good draped around the neck or waist this season. It’s the perfect staple for minimalists, bringing texture and movement to an otherwise pared-back outfit without the need for the bold colours or busy patterns that feel a little too out there for pared-back dressers like myself. Not to mention that it gives a subtle nod to the Opera dressing aesthetic that’s set to dominate this season.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.