The Winter Shoe-Print Trend That Looks Cooler With Jeans Than Black or Brown

I don't know about you, but I have far too many pairs of wintry black and brown shoes in my closet, and boredom has officially set in. I also wear jeans far more than any other item in my closet during fall and winter, and shoes that make them a bit more exciting are my main shopping objective this season. Luckily, it hasn't been hard to figure out which trend to add to my wardrobe, as all the cool girls are wearing it and all the cool brands are making it: black-and-white animal-print shoes. In this case, that cool girl is Dua Lipa, who wore a pair of zebra-print pumps with a velvet jacket and dark denim jeans for dinner in NYC last week.
From dalmation to pony to zebra, these chic animal prints are even more versatile than leopard, and wearing them in shoe form indicates that you have cool style (and makes it look like you put more effort into your jeans outfits than you did). The best black-and-white animal-print shoes are calf-hair ones, and I found a handful of great options to add to your winter wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop them and to see how perfect Dua Lipa's styling of her zebra shoes was.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.