Sorry, Puffer Jackets—These 5 Fabulous Coat Trends Feel Much More 2026

It's finally coat season, and for a Canadian, choosing the right outerwear isn't just a fashion moment. It's a survival tactic. The weather swings from mild to freezing in the blink of an eye, so this year, I wanted to rethink how I dress for the drop in temperature. Instead of defaulting to a ubiquitous puffer, I challenged myself to explore the leading coat trends popping up around the globe.
I tested pieces that do more than just keep the cold out, from rich heritage prints to cozy shearling details to denim reimagined in unexpected ways. They bring personality, polish, and a little bit of drama to winter dressing. After trying some of my favorites, here you will find my honest takeaway about the 2026 coat trends I am leaning into this winter. No matter how brutal the forecast gets, at least I'll look amazing while I'm out there freezing.
1. Oversize Wool Coat
Layering for winter is key. Find a coat that gives you room to wear chunky knits underneath, or if you're like me, style a coat on top of a coat. The trick is to have a coat that has generous armholes.
I love a bomber jacket that doubles as a warm puffer with the added detail of a shearling collar. I opted for a coat that brings forward a heritage fabric in neutral colors. The unexpected twist? A pop of red.
In his current role as fashion director of Holt Renfrew, Joseph Tang oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses. Tang works with the brands at Holt Renfrew to develop new product concepts and initiatives while keeping his eye on the next big names in fashion. When he's not in the showrooms of New York, Milan, and Paris searching for new and emerging designers, he focuses on translating the major themes and ideas of the runway into tangible and embraceable market messaging for Holt Renfrew's stores in Canada.
A fervent believer in inspiring others to develop and own their fashion decisions, Tang is always quick to highlight that confidence in one's own style is always on-trend.