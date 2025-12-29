I've Worn Leggings Too Much This Week—5 Alternatives I'm Considering That Are Just as Comfy
These outfits prove that you can be just as comfortable without leggings—courtesy of chic corduroy trousers, wool trousers and even joggers. Scroll on to see the anti-leggings trends taking over my 2026 wardrobe.
When it's cold, it takes a lot of convincing for me to wear anything other than leggings. They're easy to wear and extremely comfortable. And it's easy to get away with pretending they're not leggings when I style them under a relaxed jumper and pair them with boots. But as much as I love them, I get bored easily—and not every situation calls for leggings either. So I figured it was time to consider a handful of anti-leggings trends. This would give me at least a few ideas for getting dressed in the morning that don't involve my highly-trusted stretchy trousers, and hopefully convince me that I can still be just as comfortable.
First, I had a few conditions. If I'm going to leave my cosiest leggings behind, my alternative trousers need to be just as comfortable in some way. They also need to be versatile. Upon meeting these requirements, I'd be much more likely to wear them instead of falling back into my same old routine. After a little digging, I've come across several options—some of which surprised me with both their comfort and ease of wear. From stretchy corduroy trousers to joggers (yes, you'll be just as shocked as me to see how stylish they are), there is an abundance of choices.
If you have the same mindset and need a few alternatives to leggings, look no further than the following 2026 anti-leggings trends that are approved by the most fashionable people out there.
5 Anti-Leggings Trends Ideas to Try in 2026:
1. Corduroy Trousers
Style Notes: Very few jeans meet the comfort requirement (though there is a rare pair or two), especially when compared to leggings. But corduroy trousers come close and look chic. If you find pairs with a little more stretch, they'll feel soft to the touch and comfortable enough to wear all day. And, as Danielle shows, they can look extremely elevated.
Shop Corduroy Trousers:
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers
These are comfortable for a few reasons. They have relaxed fit, soft texture and dropped seam.
COS
Flocked-Denim Barrel-Leg Trousers
Flocked gives the same effect. These are such a stylish pair of trousers!
ZARA
Zw Collection Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers
Ideal for wearing with your favourite jumper.
2. Joggers
Style Notes: Never would I ever have thought that joggers could be styled to wear out. But clearly, I was thinking small. Hannah's outfit is proof that style and comfort can go hand-in-hand with the right outerwear and accessories. Pair a chic winter coat over top and add sunglasses, a scarf and loafers to create a cosy, comfy look.
Shop Joggers:
M&S
Cotton Rich Wide Leg Lounge Joggers
This pair would certainly win awards for comfort.
SPORTY & RICH
Printed Cotton-Jersey Sweatpants
Sporty and Rich does the best joggers IMO.
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Wide Leg Trousers
No matter what trousers you choose, black always makes them feel more sophisticated.
3. Wool Trousers
Style Notes: Slouchy wool trousers bring the soft comfort of loungewear, but in a way that's sophisticated enough for the office, just like Annabel has done here. You can wear them with boots, loafers, heels and even trainers and pair them with a soft cashmere top or blouse. They're a go-to of mine when I can't be asked to wear rigid suit trousers or tight jeans.
Shop Wool Trousers:
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser: Wool, Grey Herringbone
These look extra polished, but are secretly so enjoyable to wear.
COS
Regular Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
An ideal choice for days spent at the office.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Contrast Drawstring Trousers
An elastic waist for extra comfort.
4. Relaxed Denim
Style Notes: Before you jump ship, hear me out. I never thought jeans could be comfortable either. That was until I bought The Frankie Shop's Hayla pants a few years ago and found that yes, the right pair could be equally as nice as my more comfortable trousers. Learn from Marilyn's look and opt for denim that's loose around the leg and waist. I also recommend shopping around for denim that feels soft to the touch or seeking out washed variations that won't feel as stiff as other pairs.
Shop Relaxed Denim:
H&M
Denim Drawstring Trousers
I promise you that drawstring denim feels nothing like actual jeans.
COS
Twine Barrel-Leg Jeans
I have these and can confirm they are so comfy.
BAUKJEN
Pure Lyocell Tie Front Wide Leg Jeans
The wide leg and soft material make these extra nice to wear.
5. Balloon Trousers
Style Notes: Over the last 12 months, we’ve seen balloon trousers really—well—blow up. Slightly controversial as trouser trends go, they’ve worked hard to cement themselves as the trouser trend to get behind in 2025, and they show no signs of slowing down in 2026 either. I wasn’t into them at first, but after trying on a pair from Zara, I can confirm they’re not only super cute but also so comfortable.
Shop Balloon Trousers:
ZARA
Satin Balloon Trousers
You can dress them up for party season, but I'd add a chunky jumper and ballet flats.
