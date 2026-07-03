Summer, we've missed you. And as much as we may complain when temperatures have been reaching a less than gentle 35 degrees in the UK, as soon as the sun hits you'll find us flocking to the nearest open spaces for alfresco dining, plenty of sunbathing, and if you're lucky enough to find yourself in proximity to a pool, plenty of swimming. (Or at the very least, looking good on a sun lounger).
What we wear during summer has to tick a lot of boxes. Fashionable and functional, keeping cool is as necessary as looking it, and so we often fall back on the same staples—linen, cotton, shorts and sandals, to get us through the warmer months. While the runways work through the same cycles of sheer separates and light dresses, one area that is often overlooked (but is just as important) is swimwear. What we end up wearing in and out of the pool has to contend with the very best of the season's ready-to-wear: enter the swimwear trends of summer 2026.
"[Swimwear] used to feel like an afterthought, something you grabbed before a holiday. Now, it's one of the most considered purchases a woman makes," notes Candice Swanepoel, model, founder and creative director of swimwear brand