I Hate Shopping For Swimwear, But I Can Always Rely On This Timeless Bikini Style
This time of year is filled with anticipation for summer-specific events: the first barbecue, the first ice cream, the first sea swim, and with it, the first outing in a bikini. By now, you've probably already trawled through your favourite fashion sites seeking the perfect set to make your beachwear debut.
But before you get swept up in a fresh trend or a rainbow of colours, I'm here to tell you that your hunt for a chic bikini is simpler than you think. Bear with me while I explain why investing in a minimal black bikini is the smartest use of your swimwear budget.
First of all, black looks good on everyone. Not only that, but it also makes everyone look elegant in an effortless, “I just threw this on” kind of way. It's also easy to pair with other colours, so if you plan on tying a sarong around your waist or wearing shorts as you lounge at the pool or on the sand, you won't have any trouble matching them to your swimsuit: this is where you can have some fun with colours and prints.
And most importantly, a black bikini will never go out of style. Invest in the right one and you'll be pulling it out of storage for many more summers to come. With this trusty staple in your back pocket, there's no need to start your search from scratch next year.
That being said, the vast volume of black bikinis available is still overwhelming, so some searching is still required to find the one for you. Luckily, I've edited down the options and selected my favourite sets on the market right now. Take a look below.
SHOP THE BEST BLACK BIKINIS:
1. Hunza G
Now that beach season has arrived, every time I open Instagram I spot someone in a Hunza G swimsuit. The signature crinkle-stretch bikinis and one-pieces come in a variety of cuts and colours, but a black style is a fail-safe introduction to the brand.
2. H&M
If you're on a budget, I can personally recommend H&M for high-quality yet affordable swimwear. I bought a £20 black bikini there two years ago and it's still my most reached-for set.
3. Form and Fold
If your bust is on the larger side and you struggle to find supportive bikinis on the high street, you need to know about Form and Fold. The flattering bikini tops come in cup sizes D to G—and if that wasn't impressive enough, they're also made with recycled fibres.
4. SKIMS
From full cups to triangle tops, high-waisted bottoms to thong silhouettes, all of SKIMS's bikinis come in classic black. So, whether you favour complete coverage or want to show off your sunkissed skin, look to Kim K's size-inclusive label.
5. & Other Stories
& Other Stories delivers timeless buys every season, and this one is no different. The sizing in the swimwear department can be a little inconsistent, so it's worth trying on a couple of sizes. But once you find your fit, you'll be ready to dive into a summer by the beach.
6. Boux Avenue
Boux Avenue is another brand that's expert in constructing supportive swimwear for a range of body types. There are lots of fun styles to choose for, but there's something so elegant about its black halterneck bikinis.
7. Faithfull the Brand
Given that Faithfull the Brand is based in Bali, it's no surprise that designing swimwear comes naturally to the label. Expect trend-led silhouettes in vibrant colourways—but if longevity is your priority, you know which shade to go with.
8. COS
Minimalists will already be well-acquainted with COS. For minimal triangle bikinis and comfortable briefs, this high-street hero has got you covered.
9. ASOS Design
Another frugal option, ASOS's swimwear edit is not to be overlooked. There are hundreds to choose from, but we're particularly impressed by this supportive halter style with a plunge neckline and matching high-waisted briefs. It's chic without even trying.
10. Toteme
We're obsessed with everything Toteme does, and that includes its selection of new-season swimwear. At this time of year, anything smocked is a winner—especially when it's as sleek as this understated bikini, made from recycled fibres.
11. M&S
Regular readers will know just how much we love M&S at Who What Wear. From fruit and veg to sensational dresses and handbags, the brand literally has everything covered. The new summer 2024 collection is stronger than ever, and the same can be said for the brand's swimwear range too.
12. Eres
Eres is well known and loved by celebs and editors a like. Offering classic swimwear that is worth investing in, the brand is a go-to for bikini that are going to go the distance. The Les Essentials top and matching bottoms comes in 16 different colours if, like me, you love it so much you buy it in two hues.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
