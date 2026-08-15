Every so often, I happen across a trend that has (more often than not) passed me by with barely a second glance. A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, if you will. And that almost happened with the henley T-shirt. Having spotted the style quietly cropping up on my social media feed this summer, each time I liked, smiled and scrolled on. After all, a Henley feels hardly like a trend at all. Instantly distinguishable by its collarless shape and neat vertical button placket, it's been a wardrobe staple for years, one that, back in the ‘80s, women "borrowed from the boys" and made their own thanks to Ralph Lauren.
That being said, preppy Americana is not where my mind goes when I think of the humble Henley. For me, at least, ‘00s pop culture is where it truly shone. See Bella Swan’s brooding rotation of moody grey Henley tops in Twilight, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore's fitted thermals on Gilmore Girls and, lest we forget, Lindsay Lohan post-"plastification" in Mean Girls.
Quietly luxurious with a subtle moneyed air during a time filled with more-is-maximalism, the Henley's appeal lies within its simplicity. With a relaxed yet polished energy, stylish dressers are gravitating towards this silhouette to create a carefree shape which feels inherently cool. Whether styled with straight-leg jeans, lace-trim shorts or a breezy skirt, the Henley elevates without distracting from the rest of your outfit. And as we edge ever closer to autumn and (hopefully) significantly cooler weather, I can see them layered under cardigans, jumpers and tank tops all over. Scroll to shop.
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Shop the Henley T-Shirt Trend
Zara
Henley T-shirt With Pockets
This Zara iteration has blown up on my socials this week.
COS
Ribbed Henley T-Shirt
Style with linen shorts and ballet flats on a warmer day.
Massimo Dutti
Henley T-shirt With Buttons
I'd never seen a version with full-length buttons until now.
Reformation
Marcus Oversized Henley Tee
This is a little sheer, so you can show off your best bra.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.