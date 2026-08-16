Given my obsession with linen shirts — a non-negotiable summer wardrobe staple, in my humble opinion — it was only a matter of time before I fell for the linen nail trend, too. And just like the fabric, the manicure is all about that soft, understated, chic aesthetic.
Rather than the bright whites you often see on French tips, linen nails take their colour palette from the fabric itself: think creamy ivory, oat, beige and warm ecru. The result is a softer, more natural-looking manicure that isn't overly pristine. For me, it's essentially everything I love about linen, translated to my fingertips.
The appeal is easy to understand, reveals manicurist Hannah Taylor. "Often clients want something polished and flattering without it feeling overly 'done'", she says. And with their warm neutral tones, linen nails are incredibly versatile, making them just as appealing as we head into autumn.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
How to Do Linen Nails at Home
Taylor's advice for recreating the look? "Keep the application quite sheer and build the colour gradually, as that translucent quality is what gives linen nails their soft, natural look."
If you're heading to the salon, she recommends requesting The GelBottle BIAB Shades such as Cupcake (£23) or Bunny BIAB (£23). "[These shades] give that beautiful semi-opaque, milky finish," she says.
Ahead, keep scrolling for all the linen nail inspiration to save ahead of your next salon appointment, plus the best products to recreate the look at home.
Linen Nail Inspiration
I love this super sheer linen nail look as it reminds me of my favourite beach cover-up.
The subtle hint of pink gives a soft pastel take on the linen look.
The most perfect linen manicure to ever exist.
This slightly darker linen look is the perfect transitional shade going into autumn.
The key to nailing the linen manicure is to make sure it doesn't look too shiny. A naturally glossy finish will work just as well.
The Best Products for Linen Nails
Nailberry London
Almond Nail Polish
If you're into oatmeal linen, then this is the perfect match.
Manucurist
Active Bright Nail Polish
If your nails are feeling weak or damaged, use this as a top coat or wear alone for a sheer linen look.
Peacci
Vanilla Nail Polish
This bright creamy hue looks lovely on dark skin tones.
Essie
Ballet Slippers
One of my favourite linen-esque polishes.
Manucurist
Crème Nail Polish
Although it's a little brighter than other options on this list, this cream coloured polish from Manucurist still gives that linen-inspired finish.
Perdita Nouril is a London-based beauty editor with over 15 years of experience in beauty and health media. She is widely regarded as a trusted authority, known for her ability to spot emerging trends and translate complex scientific insights into clear, consumer-friendly advice. She also regularly conducts in-depth interviews with high-profile celebrities, offering insight into their health and beauty routines and personal philosophies.
Her work has appeared in leading national newspapers and magazines, including The Telegraph, Sunday Times Style, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Grazia, Stylist, Refinery29 and Vice. Perdita currently serves as Beauty Editor at Women’s Health UK and Grooming Editor at Men’s Health UK. She is also the co-host of The Outspoken Beauty Podcast.